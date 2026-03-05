Today was the sixth day of the war. The number of missiles fired from Iran toward Israel has declined significantly, though the frequency of launch attempts has not. Last night was particularly difficult. Between 2:00 a.m. and 4:00 a.m., we were woken up three times by warnings that a missile alert was imminent. On two occasions, the alerts materialized; the third warning did not result in an alarm in our area, though we were already awake and prepared to move if necessary. It is worth noting that over the past two days, the number of missiles fired toward from Iran Israel has dropped to the single digits.

This morning was quiet until around 10:30 a.m. Another alert sounded late in the afternoon, followed by two more in the evening—first a missile overshot and landed in the Mediterranean, and later when a pair of missiles carrying cluster warheads triggered a fire in a nearby community after debris from one of them fell to the ground.

A certain level of exhaustion is beginning to set in. Of course, this is nothing compared to the fatigue faced by troops fighting along the borders or the strain borne by the army as a whole. And then there are the pilots and Air Force crews, who, by all accounts, are living in only two states: either sleeping or in the air. Yet living in a constant state of readiness, knowing that warnings can appear on our phones at any moment and sirens may soon follow, inevitably begins to wear on everyone.

It is important to remember, and perhaps should have been considered by those making the decisions, that this war did not begin in a vacuum. The previous war ended only in October, and the last hostage’s body was returned at the beginning of January. For a brief moment, it seemed as though we might finally be able to breathe again. But just days later came the demonstrations in Iran, followed by President Trump’s declaration that the United States would come to the aid of the protesters before they were massacred. Prime Minister Netanyahu, rarely one to miss an opportunity, soon aligned himself with Trump’s plans for action. For the next six weeks, we lived with the mounting tension of knowing that something was coming, while waiting for the moment it would finally begin.

Now that it has begun, the war is experienced differently by each person. And, of course, Those who have been injured feel its impact most acutely, though thankfully their number remains small, both because the Iranians have been able to launch relatively few missiles and because most of those that are fired are intercepted.

I cannot help wishing that this war had come six months, or even a year, later—both to give the Israeli public more time to recover and to allow our defense industries additional time to produce interceptors. Fortunately, the number required so far has been lower than many had originally anticipated.

Israel and the United States continue to strike targets across Iran, focusing in particular on symbols of the regime, installations used to control the population, and other sites intended to weaken the regime’s hold on power. The Israeli Air Force has already returned to Tehran 13 times during the course of the war, striking a broad array of targets in the capital. Missile sites are being attacked continuously, and when a missile is launched, the launch location is often struck almost immediately afterward. Reports have also emerged that some Iranian personnel are refusing orders to fire missiles, fearing that doing so will make them the next targets.

At the same time, Iran has broadened the direction of its attacks, increasingly targeting the Gulf states. These countries lie much closer to Iran than Israel does, allowing Tehran to employ rockets and missiles that lack the range to reach Israel. Teheran’s apparent aim is to pressure neighboring governments, and through them the United States, to push for an end to the war.

So far, however, the strategy seems to be backfiring. Gulf governments reportedly furious about the strikes on their territory and infrastructure, and are pressing President Trump to see the campaign through to its conclusion. It should be highlighted that Iran has fired more than twice as many projectiles at the UAE as it has fired at Israel.

HEZBOLLAH

Hezbollah has continued its incessant attacks throughout the day, firing rockets and sending drones into northern Israel. Fortunately, most of these strikes have been intercepted or neutralized by the IDF. At the same time, Israeli forces have advanced further into southern Lebanon. Two Israelis soldiers were wounded in Lebanon.

Residents of the southern Beirut district known as the Dahiya, a longstanding Hezbollah stronghold, have been instructed to evacuate. It is widely expected that significant portions of the area will be targeted, and possibly heavily damaged, in strikes tonight and tomorrow. Hezbollah still retains the capability to launch a large number of rockets toward Israel, at this stage, potentially far more than Iran itself.

A REMINDER ABOUT THE IRANIAN REGIME

To understand the character of the Iranian regime, one need only look to an episode from the early days of the Islamic Republic. In the spring of 1980, Farrokhroo Parsa, who had served as Iran’s Minister of Education before the revolution, was executed. Parsa had devoted her life to advancing women’s rights and refused to renounce her beliefs even after the new Islamic authorities took power. In the verdict issued against her, she was found guilty of “spreading corruption on earth and denying Allah.”

I would rather face death with open arms than live in disgrace, forcibly covered with a veil. I will not kneel before those who expect me to repent for half a century of my struggle for equality between men and women. I am not prepared to wear the chador and take a step backward in history, Parsa wrote in her farewell letter to her children.

ISRAEL BEGINS AIRLIFTS HOME, PLANS LIMITED DEPARTURES

The first flights bringing Israelis home from abroad landed today. For now, the schedule allows for one narrow-body aircraft to arrive each hour. Beginning tomorrow, that pace will increase to two narrow-body flights per hour, or alternatively one wide-body aircraft during the same period. El Al will not operate flights on Shabbat, meaning that some travelers will have to wait a little longer to return home, though other Israeli carriers will continue operating.

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Concurrently, discussions are underway regarding the first outbound flights for those who wish to leave the country. The plan under consideration would limit departures to roughly 50 passengers per flight, in order to keep the number of people at Ben Gurion Airport manageable. Priority is expected to be given first to foreign diplomats, tourists, and students currently stranded in Israel, with regular travelers who wish to depart the country accommodated afterward.

TRUMP PRESSES HERZOG ON NETANYAHU PARDON, WEIGHS IN ON IRAN’S FUTURE

President Trump gave an interview this evening to veteran journalist Barak Ravid that quickly made headlines. In the interview, Trump said he was very angry with Isaac Herzog and argued that he should immediately pardon Benjamin Netanyahu. Trump claimed that Herzog had promised him five times to do so but had failed to follow through. Ravid quoted Trump as saying: “Every day I talk to Bibi about the war. I want him to focus on the war and not on the f*cking court case. I want the only pressure on Bibi to be the fighting against Iran,”

President Herzog’s office responded that no such promise had ever been made. It added that the question of a pardon will not be considered while the country remains at war.

Trump also told Ravid that he needs to play a role in determining who will be the next leader of Iran. Moreover, he expressed support for the idea of the Kurdish forces crossing into Iran to assist in efforts to bring down the current regime.

PROPOSED CHANNEL 13 INVESTMENT TRIGGERS FEARS FOR NEWS INDEPENDENCE

Details of the investment structure being negotiated between telecom billionaire Patrick Drahi and Channel 13’s controlling shareholder Len Blavatnik were disclosed on Thursday during a meeting between the network’s management and the employees’ committee. According to executives, the two sides have already signed a binding agreement, pending regulatory approval.

Under the initial terms, Drahi, owner of i24NEWS and Israel’s HOT telecommunications group, together with his partners will provide Channel 13 with an immediate loan of 80 million shekels. This loan would be followed by negotiations over a broader financing package totaling 125 million shekels, including the initial loan, structured as debt.

The proposed investment would also include two international partners recently brought into the deal: media entrepreneur Arthur Asbag and hedge fund manager John Paulson of Paulson & Co. According to the structure presented to employees, each of the two partners would hold 25% of the shares in the investment vehicle, while Drahi would initially control 15%, with an option to increase his stake by an additional 9%, bringing it to 24%, should regulatory changes permit.

The disclosure prompted an immediate response from the News 13 workers’ committee and the Israeli Journalists’ Organization, which filed an urgent update with Israel’s labor court following the meeting. Both organizations argued that the proposed transaction could carry significant implications for employees’ job security. Employee representatives voiced particular concern over a clause in the agreement that would permit discussions of potential cooperation between Channel 13 and Drahi’s i24NEWS network. Under such an arrangement, i24NEWS could produce current affairs programming for Channel 13, potentially replacing some of the programs currently produced by News 13.

Worker representatives warned that such a shift could lead to a reduction in programming hours and possible layoffs within the news division and its affiliated production companies. In a message to employees following the meeting, committee chairman, Channel 13’s chief economic commentator Matan Hodorov, described the proposed deal as a serious threat to the future of News 13 and its workforce, arguing that it could ultimately result in large-scale job losses and a weakening of competition in Israel’s television market.

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It is worth recalling that until a year and a half ago, i24News did not operate a Hebrew-language channel. The network broadcast only in English, French, and Arabic. I was a frequent commentator there from the station’s early days. The channel developed a solid reputation, but when Drahi decided to launch a Hebrew-language station the foreign-language broadcasts were scaled back to help finance it. As a result, the quantity of original programming in those languages declined significantly.

The foreign-language channels generally avoided strong political alignment, whereas the Hebrew channel has been widely seen as strongly supportive of Benjamin Netanyahu. For that reason, many in Israel fear that the goal of the proposed investment could ultimately lead to the weakening or closure of a station that has often been critical of Netanyahu.

Drahi faced competition from a group of Israeli high-tech entrepreneurs who had amassed significant fortunes and sought to ensure that Channel 13 would remain independent. According to widespread reports, the current owners were under considerable pressure to move forward with the agreement with Drahi. The transaction also faces a number of legal and regulatory hurdles, leaving it uncertain whether the deal will ultimately be approved.

BUSINESS

Cylake

Cybersecurity entrepreneur Nir Zuk has unveiled his new startup, Cylake, which has raised $45 million in funding led by venture capital firm Greylock along with several experienced technology investors. The company is developing a comprehensive cybersecurity platform built on artificial intelligence and data-driven analysis that will operate without reliance on the public cloud, allowing organizations to maintain full sovereignty over their data. Cylake is targeting large, highly regulated organizations that require the highest levels of cybersecurity protection but often cannot use solutions that depend on public cloud infrastructure.

Cylake was founded by Zuk together with Wilson Sho and Ehud (Udi) Shamir, bringing together a team of prominent figures from the cybersecurity industry. Zuk founded Palo Alto Networks in 2005 and served as its chief technology officer for more than two decades. Sho spent over a decade helping build Palo Alto Networks, leading major engineering teams, while Shamir was a co-founder of SentinelOne in 2013. The company’s approach is based on the belief that next-generation cybersecurity must take a holistic view of enterprise infrastructure, analyzing data and context across all layers rather than relying on fragmented security tools that can create exploitable gaps.

A second key principle behind Cylake’s platform is data sovereignty. Many large organizations, particularly in regulated sectors such as government, finance, and critical infrastructure, cannot rely on public cloud services due to regulatory or security constraints. Cylake’s platform is therefore designed to operate entirely in on-premises environments or private clouds while still delivering advanced AI-driven security capabilities. According to Zuk, “The cybersecurity landscape is constantly evolving, and when new challenges emerge, you have to build something entirely new to address them.” The company is currently working with a limited group of development partners as it builds the platform, with commercial availability expected in early 2027.

Reclaim Security

Israeli cybersecurity startup Reclaim Security has raised $20 million in a Series A funding round led by Acrew Capital, with participation from Ibex Investors and QP Ventures. The latest investment brings the company’s total funding to $26 million, including its earlier seed round. Founded in 2024, Reclaim aims to address a growing challenge in cybersecurity: the widening gap between increasingly sophisticated AI-powered attackers and the slow, manual processes organizations often rely on to patch vulnerabilities.

Reclaim was founded by CEO Barak Klinghofer, who previously sold cybersecurity company Hexadite to Microsoft, along with Chief Product Officer Roy Peretz, who sold WhiteBox Security, VP Engineering Yaniv Waksman, and VP Research Or Virnik. The company employs about 30 people, including 25 in Israel. Reclaim has developed an automated vulnerability remediation platform designed to move organizations beyond simply identifying security weaknesses to actively fixing them. The platform combines AI-driven automation with simulations tailored to each organization’s business environment, helping security teams determine which vulnerabilities pose the greatest risk and how to address them.

Klinghofer said the system analyzes vulnerabilities across an organization, examines how the company operates, and provides clear guidance on the most effective remediation steps. “Organizations today receive recommendations from many different security systems,” he said. “It becomes difficult to decide what to fix first and to understand the consequences of each action. We are trying to create trust for the person who needs to make that decision, and our system also knows how to fix the problem.” The company has also had to adapt to the ongoing conflict with Iran, shifting its Tel Aviv-based workforce largely to remote operations while maintaining business continuity and communication with international clients.

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TODAY IN JEWISH HISTORY

The Life and Legacy of Daniel Kahneman

Born on March 5, 1934, in Tel Aviv during a family visit, Kahneman spent his formative years in Paris. His childhood was defined by the precariousness of the Holocaust. After the Nazi occupation of France in 1940, his family was forced into hiding. A pivotal moment occurred when his father, Efraim, a chemist for L’Oréal, was swept up in a roundup and sent to the Drancy transit camp. Through the intervention of his employer, Efraim was released, and the family spent the remainder of the war as refugees.

These early years of observing human behavior under extreme pressure—noticing how some neighbors became predators while others became protectors—planted the seeds for Kahneman’s lifelong fascination with the complexities of human judgment. After his father’s death in 1944 and the end of the war, Kahneman moved to British Mandate Palestine in 1948, just as the State of Israel was being established.

Kahneman’s formal intellectual journey began at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, where he earned a B.A. in Psychology and Mathematics in 1954. His subsequent service in the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) provided a practical laboratory for his theories. Tasked with evaluating candidates for officer training, he noticed a recurring phenomenon: despite clear evidence that his team’s personality assessments were poor predictors of future performance, the evaluators remained stubbornly confident in their own judgment. He termed this the “Illusion of Validity,” a concept that would later become a cornerstone of his research. He eventually moved to the United States to complete his PhD at the University of California, Berkeley, in 1961, before returning to Israel to teach.

The most consequential chapter of Kahneman’s career began in 1969 through his collaboration with Amos Tversky. Though the two men possessed vastly different temperaments—Kahneman was cautious and prone to self-doubt, while Tversky was a brilliant, confident optimist—their intellectual chemistry was unmatched. Together, they developed Prospect Theory, which challenged the core of “Expected Utility Theory.” They demonstrated that people do not evaluate gains and losses equally; the psychological pain of losing $100 is roughly twice as potent as the joy of gaining the same amount. This “Loss Aversion” explains why people often make irrational choices to avoid a perceived loss even when the statistical odds favor a different path.

Kahneman’s later work, summarized in his landmark 2011 book Thinking, Fast and Slow, introduced the world to the dual-process model of the brain. He categorized human thought into two distinct systems: System 1, which is fast, instinctive, and emotional; and System 2, which is slower, more deliberative, and logical. He argued that while we believe we live in System 2, most of our daily choices are dictated by the intuitive and bias-prone System 1.

Throughout his tenure at Princeton University and until his passing in 2024, Kahneman remained a figure of profound humility. Despite receiving the Nobel Prize in 2002 and the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2013, he famously insisted that he was not immune to the very biases he discovered.