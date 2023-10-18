Tel Aviv Diary

Tel Aviv Diary

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Steve Fleischer's avatar
Steve Fleischer
Oct 18, 2023

$10 Billion!!!

For 9.5 million people.

On top of the $4.8 billion that we gave them in 2022.

And $100 million to Gaza.

Don't forget that we owe $33 trillion as our national debt.

We have to refinance our debt; at the the current 4.9% T-bill rate, we will be paying $1.5 trillion a year in interest alone.

This madness cannot continue.

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David Smith's avatar
David Smith
Oct 19, 2023

// Basic journalism would have suggested a much more cautious (and balanced) reporting of the events. //

I'm afraid that we need to understand that the standard definition of "basic journalism" has changed in recent decades. Today journalists are more messengers than investigators.

// Up to us as consumers of the news to recognize who is trustworthy - and who cannot be trusted to tell the truth. //

'Twas ever thus, but perhaps much more so now that "telling the truth" has come almost officially to mean passing along the biases of our authorities.

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