Tel Aviv Diary

Tel Aviv Diary

Tel Aviv Diary
Tel Aviv Diary Podcast
Ceasefire, Lebanon, and the Limits of War: A Conversation from Tel Aviv
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Ceasefire, Lebanon, and the Limits of War: A Conversation from Tel Aviv

Tel Aviv Diary Podcast
Marc Schulman's avatar
Marc Schulman
Apr 10, 2026

Two days into the ceasefire with Iran, Marc Schulman reports from Tel Aviv on a night that began with hope and ended in a rush to the shelter as missiles from Lebanon shattered the quiet. In this episode of Tel Aviv Diary, he examines the fragile reality of the current moment: why Israel may be nearing a diplomatic opening with Lebanon, why military force alone cannot bring lasting quiet in the north, and why the coming negotiations with Iran may determine whether this war ends in strategic gain or long-term failure.

Marc also reflects on deeper moral and political questions raised by the war: the human cost of Israeli strikes in Lebanon, the challenge of confronting religiously driven movements such as Hezbollah, Hamas, and the Iranian regime, and the growing danger of Israel’s eroding support in the United States. He closes with a look at a major AI development from Anthropic and what it may signal about the speed, power, and risks of the next technological era.

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