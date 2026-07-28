Can Israel Still Change Course? Lianne Pollack-David on the Regional Opportunities, Political Choices, and the Fight for Israel's Future

In this episode of Tel Aviv Diary, Marc Schulman is joined by strategist, former National Security Council official, and Eisenkot campaign leader Lianne Pollack-David for an in-depth discussion about one of the most consequential moments in Israel’s modern history.

Drawing on years of experience in the Prime Minister’s Office, the National Security Council, and international diplomacy, Pollack-David argues that Israel faces not only a military challenge, but a profound strategic and political one. She explains why she believes Israel has missed critical opportunities following its military successes against Iran’s regional proxies, how relations with Lebanon and Syria could still be transformed, and why the Abraham Accords can evolve into a broader regional security architecture if accompanied by the right diplomatic strategy.

The conversation also explores the growing crisis in Israel’s relationship with the United States and the Jewish Diaspora, the rise of antisemitism abroad, the damage caused by the collapse of bipartisan support in Washington, and why Israel’s international standing cannot be repaired through public relations alone. Pollack-David argues that policy—not messaging—must change if Israel hopes to rebuild its alliances and restore its legitimacy.

Finally, she discusses why she entered politics after October 7, the personal experiences that drove her decision, and why she believes Gadi Eisenkot is uniquely positioned to unite a deeply divided country. This is a thoughtful and wide-ranging conversation about leadership, diplomacy, security, and the choices that will shape Israel’s future long after the current wars have ended.