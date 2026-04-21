Between Sirens and Sovereignty: Yom HaZikaron, War, and Israel’s Uncertain Moment

On the eve of Yom HaZikaron, Marc Schulman is joined once again by Yitzhak Sokoloff for a deeply personal and wide-ranging conversation about memory, sacrifice, war, and the uncertainty hanging over Israel’s future. As Israel comes to a standstill for Memorial Day, they reflect on the singular weight of Yom HaZikaron in Israeli life, the rising number of fallen soldiers, and the emotional burden carried not only by bereaved families, but by an entire country still living through war.
From there, the discussion turns to the larger national picture: the unresolved campaigns against Hezbollah and Iran, the gap between military reality and political rhetoric, and the growing danger Israel faces in the information war abroad. Along the way, they confront painful questions about leadership, morality, deterrence, Jewish identity, and what it means for Israel to defend itself while also trying to remain true to its deepest values. It is a sobering, thoughtful episode about grief, strategy, and the struggle to preserve both security and soul in one of the most difficult periods in Israel’s modern history.