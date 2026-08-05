Today I had intended to write about the resumption of negotiations between Israel and Lebanon in Italy. By all accounts, the talks had been making steady progress. They are being conducted at the technical level, with experts from both sides working through the practical details.

Unfortunately, events on the ground may have overtaken diplomacy. Hezbollah appears to have violated the ceasefire today, resulting in Israeli casualties. Israel responded with limited strikes in southern Lebanon. Whether this was an isolated incident or the beginning of a broader escalation is unclear. For now, there are signs of rising tension, but it is too early to know whether the situation is slipping out of control

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U.S. AND IRAN

Meanwhile, it is not at all clear what is happening between the US and Iran. As I write, there are growing expectations that President Trump will announce another temporary agreement under which Iran would reopen the Strait of Hormuz to international shipping for 60 days in exchange for limited sanctions relief from the United States.

If that is indeed the agreement, we will have come almost full circle, back to a temporary arrangement that looks remarkably similar to the one that existed before the latest crisis.

A MICHIGAN PRIMARY WITH NATIONAL CONSEQUENCES

Last night, Abdul El-Sayed won the Democratic primary for the U.S. Senate in Michigan, making him the clear favorite in November. Michigan remains one of the country’s premier battleground (“purple”) states, but in recent statewide elections Democrats have generally held the advantage.

From an Israeli perspective, El-Sayed’s victory is significant. In my view, he represents a far more consequential political challenge than New York’s mayor Zohran Mamdani because, if elected, he will serve in the United States Senate. El-Sayed’s positions on Israel go well beyond criticism of Israeli policy. He has argued that Israel should not exist as a Jewish state, a position that places him well outside the traditional bipartisan consensus in Washington.

Throughout the campaign, whenever he faced difficult questions about his positions, El-Sayed repeatedly shifted the discussion to AIPAC and its role in American politics. That became his standard response, even though public reports indicate that his own campaign received support from multiple Arab-American donors and organizations.

In many respects, El-Sayed comes from the same political mold as Zohran Mamdani: young, charismatic, and sharply anti-Israel. Opposition to Israeli policy, and more broadly to the idea of Israel as a Jewish state, became one of the defining themes of his campaign, alongside the familiar progressive positions that have gained considerable traction among younger, affluent Democratic voters. That coalition largely carried him to victory. He performed particularly well in younger, wealthier districts, while running less strongly in many working-class and predominantly African American areas.

The significance of El-Sayyad’s win lies less in this election than in what could follow. A U.S. senator has a national platform, substantial influence over foreign policy, and the ability to shape debate well beyond his or her own state. A politician with El-Sayed’s charisma and communication skills could become an influential voice on Israel within Congress.

It is important to keep in mind that the Senate has often served as a launching pad for higher office. Unlike Zohran Mamdani, whose presidential ambitions are limited by the Constitution’s natural-born-citizen requirement, El-Sayed would be eligible to run for president. The precedent is not remote. Barack Obama launched his presidential campaign after only two years in the Senate, and J.D. Vance was chosen as a vice-presidential nominee after serving there for just two years.

Perhaps the most revealing aspect of the campaign was how effectively El-Sayed turned AIPAC into a political villain. The reason is not difficult to understand. For many of his supporters, AIPAC serves as a convenient symbol of organized pro-Israel influence in American politics. But in the hands of antisemites, that symbolism can easily become something else entirely: a modern expression of the centuries-old trope that “Jewish money” secretly controls political power. It is an old prejudice, repackaged for a new political era.

ISRAEL’S LATEST ARROW TEST RAISES EXPECTATIONS

The IDF and Israel Aerospace Industries tested a new version of the Arrow interceptor today. Few details were released, but military correspondents were directed to pay close attention to the missile’s contrail, an unusual hint that it revealed something significant about the test.

Unlike the straight contrails (or lines) we are accustomed to seeing, this one curved and twisted as it climbed. The obvious implication is that the interceptor is designed to engage incoming missiles capable of maneuvering during flight rather than following a predictable ballistic trajectory. If that interpretation is correct, it would represent a significant advance. Hopefully, it will be deployed quickly.

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IDF SUBMITS TEL TERROR ATTACK TO ARMY CHIEF OF STAFF

Last Friday, a terrorist attack took place in the West Bank. However, the events did not unfold in the usual way, and conflicting accounts have emerged about exactly what happened. The IDF subsequently released the following report on the incident:

IDF Investigation into the Terror Attack on the Outskirts of the Village of Tel Presented to the Chief of Staff IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir yesterday (Tuesday) received the findings of the investigation into the terrorist attack that occurred on July 24, 2026, on the outskirts of the village of Tel in the Samaria Brigade sector. The attack claimed the lives of Maj. Yuval Ezra, commander of an artillery battery in the 411th Battalion, and Capt. (Res.) Banyahu Melet, a member of the local defense force. The security coordinator of the nearby community of Havat Gilad and several civilians were also injured in the attack, primarily from stone-throwing. The investigation was presented by Central Command Commander Maj. Gen. Avi Bluth and Judea and Samaria Division Commander Brig. Gen. Kobi Heller. The investigation found that the hiking trip had been conducted without the required coordination and approval from the security authorities. Several hours before the hikers set out, the Samaria Brigade had received advance intelligence regarding the excursion and attempted to obtain additional details. According to the investigation, the initial military force was dispatched after observation soldiers reported stone-throwers attacking a group of hikers. The force linked up with the group and escorted it while the hikers remained spread out over a wide area. At the site of the second confrontation, additional soldiers arrived under the command of Maj. Yuval Ezra. They were joined by the security coordinator of the nearby community and a member of the community’s emergency response team, Capt. (Res.) Banyahu Melet, who immediately responded to the scene. Together they acted to separate the Palestinians from the Israeli hikers and push the Palestinians back toward the village. After the security coordinator’s weapon was seized, the three acted courageously to save civilian lives and engage the terrorists. The investigation determined that the terrorists involved were killed, two additional attackers were wounded, and all those involved were subsequently arrested. The remaining terrorists were killed by a platoon commander who rushed to the scene and by two hikers who were off-duty IDF soldiers. The findings state that Maj. Yuval Ezra charged the attacker, closed the distance, and killed him. Maj. Ezra was himself killed during the close-quarters battle. The investigation further found that it was not possible to determine conclusively the cause of Capt. (Res.) Banyahu Melet’s death. He may have been killed either by terrorist fire or by incidental friendly fire during efforts to neutralize the attackers. The matter was thoroughly examined, but no definitive conclusion could be reached. The investigation concluded that the rules of engagement were clear and permitted the forces to use live fire to remove the threat as required. However, it also found that the military force arriving at the scene was too small relative to the scale of the violent incident, the number of hikers, and the number of attackers. It further found that other forces in the area failed to operate optimally in developing a complete situational picture, dispatching additional reinforcements, and deploying medical personnel as required. The investigation identified another serious failure. During the evacuation of Maj. Yuval Ezra from the scene, Capt. (Res.) Banyahu Melet remained wounded on the ground for an extended period, receiving treatment only from a civilian medic and without the presence of a military force. The investigation described this as a failure inconsistent with IDF values and with the ethical and professional obligation that the safety of civilians takes precedence over that of military personnel. Hours after the attack, Israeli security forces captured and arrested two terrorists who had participated in the shooting attack and had themselves been wounded. They were apprehended during a daylight raid on a hospital in the heart of Nablus, where they had been taken for treatment. At the recommendation of the Head of the IDF Personnel Directorate, the Chief of Staff approved the posthumous promotion of Banyahu Melet to the rank of Captain (Res.). Melet had been undergoing officer training at the time of his death. Central Command Commander Maj. Gen. Avi Bluth said the incident demonstrated the courage of Maj. Yuval Ezra and Capt. (Res.) Banyahu Melet, who deliberately placed themselves in danger to protect civilians by charging the terrorists and working to eliminate them. Their determined actions prevented a much greater loss of life. Bluth emphasized that incidents occurring in open areas and on the outskirts of villages are becoming more frequent and must therefore be treated as a realistic operational scenario. This requires careful planning, including identifying vulnerable locations, providing appropriate briefings, and ensuring forces are prepared for similar incidents. The investigation also concluded that, alongside the acts of heroism, it exposed operational and command failures requiring immediate lessons. These included the fighting force arriving while outnumbered, shortcomings in the conduct of the soldiers during the engagement, and deficiencies in the medical evacuation process. The investigation further found that Maj. Yuval Ezra responded to the area after his battalion commander had raised the alert level the previous day following several attacks in the sector, in which an Israeli civilian and an IDF soldier had been wounded, based on an assessment that the security situation was highly volatile. The Chief of Staff adopted the investigation’s conclusions, stating that the incident raised numerous issues requiring study at every level, from tactical operations to broader organizational doctrine, and ordered that the lessons be implemented immediately. He stressed the significant challenges facing troops operating in the field and expressed his appreciation for the commanders and soldiers involved. The Chief of Staff also emphasized that all entry into areas requiring coordination must be conducted strictly in accordance with regulations and with the directives of Central Command and the Judea and Samaria Division. He praised the actions of Central Command and the division that led to the arrest of the wounded terrorist in the hospital, describing the operation as professional, rapid, and commendable. He also praised the work of the observation and combat intelligence units and instructed that intelligence collection capabilities continue to be strengthened, given their critical role in detecting threats, completing the intelligence cycle, and rapidly deploying forces. “This was a severe terrorist attack in which we lost two outstanding fighters,” Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir said. “A member of a community emergency response team who charged into the fight, and an exemplary company commander who launched a courageous assault worthy of special recognition. During this terrorist attack, the terrorists seized the security coordinator’s weapon. We will not accept a situation in which the lives of civilians are endangered. The soldiers of the IDF have the duty to protect the citizens of Israel everywhere and at all times.” “Yuval and Banyahu closed with the enemy, demonstrated exceptional fighting spirit, and prevented even greater harm to the hikers. We will continue to investigate every incident professionally in order to improve and strengthen our preparedness. That is how the IDF operates, and that is how we will continue to operate.” The IDF expressed its deepest condolences to the families of Maj. Yuval Ezra and Capt. (Res.) Banyahu Melet and stated that it will continue to support them.

TRANSPORTATION NEWS

The Business of Being Israel’s Airline

El Al earned $132 million in the second quarter, nearly double the same period last year and a sharp reversal from the $67 million loss it posted in the first quarter. Operating revenue rose 27% to $986 million. The company, now led by Levi Halevi, absorbed a $55 million hit from Operation Lion’s Roar that spilled over into the first nine days of April; without it the quarter would have produced about $190 million.

Passenger revenue reached $863 million, up 23%, with ancillary income from seat selection and trolley sales climbing 32% to $55 million, roughly $33 per passenger. Cargo revenue jumped 61% to $80 million. The Matmid loyalty program grew revenue 151% to $25 million. Operating profit rose 52% to $140 million, 14.2% of turnover against 11.9% a year earlier, and this despite a 69% increase in jet fuel expenses driven by an 86% rise in the fuel price. Operations generated $359 million in cash.

The mechanism is unchanged from the pattern of the past three years and has almost nothing to do with how the airline is run. El Al’s share at Ben Gurion went to 50.2% from 39.6%, because international carriers suspended service again when the fighting started. On North American routes its share reached 92.3%. With the competition gone, the average fare per passenger-kilometer rose 15.4% to 12.84 cents.

Capacity measured in available seat-kilometers grew 9.2%; revenue per available seat-kilometer grew 12%. Interest income on the cash pile rose 675% to $31 million. So the airline flew somewhat more, charged considerably more for it, and collected a substantial cheque from its bank. The war that closed the airport for forty days is the same war that handed El Al a near-monopoly the moment it reopened.

That $2 billion in cash deserves an explanation, because in 2022 this was a company most observers thought might not survive. The pandemic had grounded it, losses ran through 2020 and 2021, and the government had to underwrite a share offering that nobody wanted — the state ended up holding 11.8%, and Knafaim, the previous controlling shareholder, saw its stake collapse from 38% to 6.2%.

The numbers are stark. At the end of 2022, El Al carried $2.02 billion of gross financial debt against $283 million in cash, a net debt to EBITDA ratio of 5.6, and shareholders’ equity of negative $347 million. By December 2024, net financial debt was $75 million. By June 2025 the company held more cash than debt. Equity had gone from negative $347 million to positive $527 million in two years. What happened in between was that the foreign carriers left after October 7 and stayed away in waves, El Al’s market share on North Atlantic routes ran above 80% for most of that period, and Israelis who needed to fly paid what was asked.

The money is going into aircraft. El Al operates 51 planes and has 31 on firm order: 20 Boeing 737 MAX jets, from the largest order in its history placed in August 2024 with options for 11 more, delivering between 2028 and 2032; and 11 Dreamliners, after the airline converted six options into firm 787-9 orders in April, with options on six more and an expectation of switching some to the larger 787-10.

The 737 MAX will replace a narrowbody fleet whose 737-800s average more than twenty years. Total cost of the MAX order, with spare engines and parts, was estimated at $2 to $2.5 billion. So the cash pile has a destination, and it is roughly the size of the cash pile.

There is a reason many Israelis, this author included, choose El Al even on routes where foreign airlines also fly and charge less. If something goes wrong—and over the