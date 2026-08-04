Today, everyone is looking at the situation and asking the same question: are we once again watching the familiar cycle of President Trump issuing threats, hinting at negotiations, and then stepping back? Except it is no longer even clear that negotiations are actually taking place, or what, exactly, is happening.

By late this afternoon, reports that an agreement was near. But the agreement they are talking about is one I do not believe the United States can accept. The problem is that President Trump appears willing to go a long way to avoid another military action again.

Today brought another leak claiming that the United States has exhausted its supply of precision-guided missiles during the last round of fighting. Whenever reports like this appear, the obvious question is: who is leaking this information/allegation, and for what purpose? Someone clearly wants to reinforce the argument against renewed American military involvement.

I am also skeptical of the claim itself. To suggest that the United States has depleted its entire stock of precision missiles is an extraordinary assertion, and extraordinary assertions require equally compelling evidence. It is possible, but I doubt it. One thing is clear: there is significant opposition, both within parts of the US military establishment and beyond, to America going back to war with Iran.

My expectation remains that the United States will ultimately decide against another military strike. If that proves correct, we will be left with the worst of both worlds. Iran will retain effective control over the Strait of Hormuz, while its nuclear program continues to advance.

Israel will insist that it can contain the threat through periodic airstrikes and that it will act whenever necessary. Whether such a strategy can actually prevent Iran from moving closer to a nuclear weapon is another matter. If this is where events are heading, we may be entering a prolonged cycle of recurring military operations that neither resolves the underlying problem nor prevents it from steadily growing more dangerous.

GAZA

Reports today suggest that the United States reacted angrily to the Israeli strikes carried out yesterday in Gaza, which reportedly killed 17 Palestinians, including two children.

For my part, I believe Israel is fully justified in targeting those responsible for the October 7 attack. What has become increasingly difficult to justify is the loss of innocent civilian lives alongside those targets. Whatever may have been acceptable in the immediate aftermath of October 7 is no longer acceptable nearly three years later. If innocent civilians cannot be protected, then those operations should not go forward.

It was reported this evening that any future strike in Gaza will now require the personal approval of the IDF Chief of Staff. That would represent a significant tightening of the rules governing military operations. At the same time, the Gaza Peace Board has reportedly demanded that Israel suspend all attacks in Gaza as the first stage of its proposed plan to disarm Hamas and begin rebuilding the Strip.

ISRAEL TURNS TO INDIA TO EXPAND ARMS PRODUCTION

Reports today point to a sharp increase in Israeli arms imports from India over the past year. One of the least noticed developments was Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Israel, just before the war. The most significant outcome was the signing of a series of defense production agreements. Although the details remain classified, my understanding is that they include the large-scale production of Israeli-designed weapons in India.

That arrangement addresses one of Israel’s growing strategic limitations: our manufacturing capacity. The country’s defense industry is operating under extraordinary demand, driven both by the needs of the IDF and by a record volume of foreign orders. It is far from clear that Israel can manufacture everything that is now required on its own. India, however, has the industrial capacity to do so.

ISRAELTECH INTERVIEW

In partnership with IsraelTech, here is this week’s interview: “The Hidden History Behind Israel’s Biggest Industry,” featuring Meir Valman, author of The Network Effect: The Origins of Israeli High Tech.

Everyone knows Israel as the Startup Nation. Very few people know how it actually became one. Most people credit Unit 8200, venture capital, or the 1990s tech boom. Meir Valman argues the story starts much earlier, with universities founded before the State of Israel, the country’s first computer, government investment in research, and decades of knowledge flowing between Israel and Silicon Valley.

In this conversation with Yoel Israel and Meir Valman, they discuss:

Why universities came before military technology units

Albert Einstein’s connection to Israel’s first computer

The role of the Office of the Chief Scientist

How the Yozma program created Israel’s VC ecosystem

Why Silicon Valley and Israeli founders connected so naturally

What Soviet immigration changed

Why marketing, design, and customer service mattered as much as engineering

Whether Israel is still the Startup Nation

You can watch the entire interview here, or check out a brief excerpt below:

BUSINESS

June AI

June AI came out of stealth on Monday with $20 million in pre-seed funding led by Time Ventures, Marc Benioff’s investment vehicle, which is a tidy arrangement given that Benioff’s other company bought this team’s last one. Michael Dell, Diane Greene of VMware, Aaron Levie of Box and CrowdStrike’s George Kurtz all put in money, alongside SV Angel, Conviction Embed, Abstract, A* and Vesey Ventures. Efrat Rapoport, Idan Tsitiat, Barak Goldstein and Ohad Hen founded the company late last year, having previously built Bonobo AI, which Salesforce acquired in 2019 for a reported $50 million. They then spent about five years inside Salesforce, Rapoport running the Israeli R&D center, watching the same thing happen on project after project. The company is headquartered in New York with most of its 20 or so employees in Israel. It declined to disclose a valuation.

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The problem they left to work on is the least glamorous in enterprise technology. A company buys Salesforce, ServiceNow, Workday, Oracle or SAP, and then has to configure it around its own workflows, permissions and data structures and wire it into everything already running. That work consumes hundreds of billions of dollars a year and is done by consultants, slowly, by hand. Grand View Research projects systems integration spending reaching $1.3 trillion by 2033.

Generative AI has not relieved any of it. Rapoport’s line to TechCrunch is the whole thesis: AI paradoxically increases demand for professional services, and the industry’s answer to AI implementation has been to hire more and more and more people. June’s platform starts with process mining to establish how an organization actually works across its systems, identifies where an agent could take over a process, makes the changes in a controlled way, and then keeps them aligned as the business changes. Organizations no longer ask whether to use AI, Rapoport says, but how to make it work inside systems that have been running for years.

There is something clarifying about a pre-seed round this size going to a company selling implementation rather than intelligence. The models are not the bottleneck anymore. Microsoft, Anthropic and OpenAI have all built dedicated teams in recent months to help customers get AI working inside their organizations, which is a quiet admission that shipping a capable model and having it used are separate problems.

The difficulty is that the difficulty is real. Technical debt accumulated over twenty years, data scattered across systems that were never meant to talk to each other, and processes documented nowhere except in the habits of the people who perform them, i.e., what June proposes to automate away, and Accenture and Deloitte have built enormous businesses on the premise that it cannot be. Whether software can do what an army of consultants does is the bet. What the investor list tells you is that four people who have already sold one company to Salesforce did not have to prove it first.

Oligo Security

Oligo Security raised $60 million, bringing its total to $140 million since 2022. Ballistic Ventures, Canon Capital, Greenfield Partners, Lightspeed, Red Dot Capital and TLV Partners all participated, alongside angels including Eyal Waldman, who co-founded Mellanox and sold it to Nvidia for $6.9 billion. The company says annual recurring revenue grew 300% over the past year and that its valuation has more than doubled since the $50 million Series B. Headcount is about 100, up from 68 a year ago, with roughly 70 in the Israeli development center and the rest in New York and San Francisco. Nadav Czerninski, Gal Elbaz and Avshalom Hilu founded the company as childhood friends who had served in Unit 8200, Unit 81 and the IDF’s ICT corps.

The technical premise is that scanning software before it ships tells you less than watching it run. Oligo uses eBPF, a Linux kernel facility that permits detailed monitoring of code execution without meaningful overhead and without instrumenting the application, to see which vulnerabilities are actually reachable in production. The company’s founding statistic was that 85% of open-source vulnerabilities flagged by conventional scanners are never used in production at all, which means security teams spend most of their time patching code that no attacker can reach.

From that starting point Oligo has moved into detecting malicious behavior as it happens, blocking exploit attempts at the application layer, and virtual patching — buying an organization time between the disclosure of a flaw and the deployment of a fix. Czerninski’s argument for why this matters more now than it did three years ago: AI has changed the economics of exploitation, and when attackers find vulnerabilities and build exploits at machine speed, runtime is the only place left where true risk can be understood.

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Two things distinguish this from the general run of Israeli security rounds. The first is that Oligo has built a research reputation rather than only a product. Its team published AirBorne last year, 23 vulnerabilities in Apple’s AirPlay protocol and SDK yielding 17 CVEs, two of which allowed wormable zero-click remote code execution across Macs, iPhones, Apple TVs, CarPlay units and any third-party speaker built on the SDK. That kind of work sells software in a market where buyers cannot evaluate the technology directly and rely on reputation instead.

The second is the distribution. AWS named Oligo its exclusive AI runtime security partner for Security Hub Extended, and the company has joined Palantir’s FedStart program to pursue FedRAMP High and Defense Department Impact Level 5 authorization. Federal accreditation is slow, expensive and nearly impossible to displace once secured, which is a durable position of a sort that pure product advantages rarely provide. Three hundred% revenue growth is impressive and also the easiest number in the business to produce from a small base. The AWS designation and the federal path are harder to arrange and harder for a competitor to take away.

Tower Semiconductor

Tower Semiconductor reported second-quarter results that beat expectations by a wide margin, and the shares barely moved in early New York trading. In Tel Aviv the stock rose 6%, after jumping 13% earlier in the session. Revenue reached $460 million, up 24% year over year and 11% sequentially, about $5 million ahead of consensus. GAAP net income was $91 million, or 79 cents a share, nearly double the year-ago quarter. On a non-GAAP basis the company earned $101 million, or 89 cents, up 76% from a year ago and 35% from the first quarter, beating the analyst average by 13 cents.

One product line explains almost all of it. Silicon photonics, chips that move data using light rather than electrical signals, which is how server farms handle the bandwidth that AI training demands, grew 277% year over year to $170 million, an annual run rate of $680 million. Russell Ellwanger, Tower’s chief executive, says the company intends to reach a billion-dollar annual run rate in silicon photonics by the end of 2026. The margin effect is where this gets interesting. Silicon photonics went from 12% of revenue a year ago to 37% this quarter, and its incremental contribution margin runs 75 to 80%, against 35 to 40% for Tower’s cellular communications and power management chips. Gross margin accordingly went to 30% of revenue from 26.8% in the first quarter and 21.5% a year ago. Tower is not simply selling more; it is selling a different mix, and the difference falls almost entirely to the bottom line.

Guidance for the third quarter came in at $520 million, plus or minus 5%, which is 13% above this quarter, roughly 31% above the year-ago period, and 6% ahead of what analysts were modeling. Behind that sits $1.3 billion in contracted silicon photonics revenue for 2027 from Tower’s largest customers in that segment, with $290 million already received as prepayments and a larger contractual wafer commitment for 2028 whose prepayments come due by January 2027. Ellwanger has said the $1.3 billion does not represent those customers’ full volume demand, and the company is targeting $2.8 billion in annual revenue and $750 million in net profit by 2028.

The flat reaction on Wall Street against the jump in Tel Aviv is the part worth watching: the stock has roughly doubled this year, and a beat this size producing no movement in New York suggests the American holders have already priced in the trajectory the Israeli ones are still discovering. Concentration cuts the same way. Tower has bet its growth on optical interconnect for AI data centers, and it has contracts and prepaid cash to show for it, which is a considerably better position than most companies riding this wave. It is still one wave.

QuantHealth

QuantHealth raised $45 million in a Series-B led by Qumra Capital, bringing the Tel Aviv and New York company to $75 million in total funding. Pitango HealthTech, Sanofi Ventures, Artofin, Bertelsmann Healthcare Investments, GC Ventures, NewHealth Ventures, Shoni Top Ventures and Esplanade Ventures joined. Sanofi itself and Accenture Ventures were already investors. The company was founded in 2020 by Orr Inbar, who co-founded the precision oncology company ConcertAI and led its data science and engineering, and Arnon Horev, who ran business operations at Nucleai and sales and marketing at EarlySense. It employs about 85 people.

What QuantHealth sells is a simulation of a clinical trial before the trial happens. The economics behind it are brutal and well documented: more than 90% of drugs entering clinical development never reach market, roughly three-quarters of those failures come down to efficacy or safety, and the clinical stage consumes over half of a drug’s development budget. The industry’s method for finding out whether a trial design works has been to run it and see

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Inbar’s description of the current model is that clinical development decisions are still largely made through real-world iteration — run the trial, wait for results, adjust at significant cost and risk. QuantHealth’s platform predicts how each patient in a proposed trial will respond, letting design teams test thousands of protocol variations against inclusion criteria, control arms and endpoints before enrolling anyone. The company reports simulating more than 600 trials across 30 indications with predictive accuracy up to 90%, and says twelve of the world’s twenty largest pharmaceutical companies use it.

The case study the company published last year is more persuasive than the aggregate numbers. A top-ten pharmaceutical company ran a Phase II trial for a first-in-class autoimmune therapy through the simulator, which identified a subgroup of likely non-responders whose inclusion would have diluted the results. The protocol was redesigned around a narrower population: fifteen months off enrollment time, $31.4 million saved, and a predicted probability of success 2.8 times higher.

That is the argument in one example, and it also contains the uncomfortable part. A simulation that tells you which patients to exclude is optimizing the trial’s chance of success, which is not identical to optimizing what the medicine will do once it reaches people who were never simulated. The pharmaceutical industry has an old and unhappy history with trial populations selected to produce a result. None of that makes the technology wrong — a trial designed to fail helps nobody, and the money wasted on doomed trials is money not spent on drugs that might work. But an accuracy figure of 90% is being measured against trials the model helped design, and the twelve large pharmaceutical companies paying for this are not primarily buying scientific insight. They are buying a lower probability of writing off a billion dollars.

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TODAY IN JEWISH HISTORY

1944: The Arrest of Anne Frank

The eight of them had been hiding in the annex behind 263 Prinsengracht since July 6, 1942. They had been there fortwenty-five months when a car pulled up outside on the morning of August 4, 1944. The raid was led by SS-Oberscharführer Karl Josef Silberbauer of the Sicherheitsdienst, accompanied by Dutch policemen, the typical arrangement in occupied Amsterdam, where the occupiers supplied the authority and the locals supplied the manpower.

The bookcase that concealed the entrance was moved aside. Otto Frank, Edith Frank, Margot and Anne, Hermann and Auguste van Pels and their son Peter, and Fritz Pfeffer were taken to the Gestapo headquarters on Euterpestraat, then to Westerbork. On September 3, they were put on the last transport ever to leave that camp for Auschwitz. Anne was fifteen.

Who betrayed them has never been established. The question has been investigated repeatedly since 1945, most recently by a team that in 2022 named the Jewish notary Arnold van den Bergh as the likely betrayer, a conclusion that Dutch historians dismantled within weeks. The Anne Frank House’s own researchers have argued since 2016 that the raid may not have originated in a tip about hidden Jews at all, but rather in an investigation into ration coupon fraud and illegal employment at the address, during which the annex was discovered.

There is no way now to settle the question. What is certain is that Miep Gies, one of the office staff who had kept them supplied for two years, went up to the emptied rooms after the arrest, found the pages of Anne’s diary scattered across the floor, and put them in a desk drawer without reading them, intending to return them to Anne after the war.

Anne and Margot were moved from Auschwitz to Bergen-Belsen in late October 1944 and died there of typhus within days of each other, probably in February 1945, just weeks before British troops reached the camp on April 15. Their bodies were buried in an unidentified mass grave. Edith had died at Auschwitz in January.

Of the eight, only Otto survived. He returned to Amsterdam in June 1945, and Miep Gies gave him the contents of the drawer. The diary was published in Dutch in 1947 as Het Achterhuis (”The Secret Annex,” literally “The Back House”) and has since appeared in more than seventy languages. It survives partly because Anne herself had begun revising it in the spring of 1944 after hearing a broadcast from London by a Dutch government minister that diaries and letters would be collected after the war to document the occupation. She was rewriting her own pages for publication in the months before the car arrived.