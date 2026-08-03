President Trump had announced that today would mark the start of talks between the United States and Iran on curbing Iran’s nuclear program. Well, lo and behold, when today arrived, the Iranians insisted that no talks were taking place. They also denied that any agreement had been reached regarding the Strait of Hormuz, which they said remains closed to all shipping. Trump responded by accusing the Iranians of acting in bad faith, saying they profess to want negotiations while simultaneously insisting that no negotiations exist

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There are three possible explanations. The first, and in my view the most likely, is that Saudi Arabia and Pakistan, both desperate to prevent an American strike, conveyed to President Trump that Iran was prepared to negotiate without ever obtaining a firm commitment from Tehran itself.

The second is that the Iranian leadership is divided. On one side are officials such as the foreign minister, hardly moderates by Western standards, but at least willing to engage in negotiations. On the other is the IRGC leadership, which appears to have no interest whatsoever in talks.

The third possibility is simply that President Trump is overstating the situation. Which of these explanations is correct, if any, remains anyone’s guess.

I find Iran’s approach increasingly difficult to understand. Its leaders continue to make statements and take actions that seem calculated to provoke President Trump. They appear convinced that he is a paper tiger who has no intention of launching another attack.

It is certainly true that Trump does not want a wider war. But it also seems clear that there is some point beyond which he will no longer hold back. Where that threshold lies, no one knows. Continue to test him long enough, however, and that moment is likely to come. It may come sooner rather than later.

So once again, we find ourselves in a familiar place. The current calm may indeed be genuine. Or it may simply be the calm before the storm. At this point, no one really knows.

Tonight, adding another layer of confusion to an already murky situation, President Trump insisted that talks with Iran were, in fact, taking place. At the same time, he warned that this was Tehran’s last opportunity to accept an agreement on terms acceptable to the United States. Failing that, he said, the United States would destroy them.

NETANYAHU’S GAZA GAMBLE

The Israeli government appears to be struggling with the implications of the reported agreement between Hamas and the proposed Gaza governing body under which Hamas would, at least in principle, begin to disarm. One of Hamas’s reported conditions is that Israel halt its campaign of targeted assassinations against the organization’s leaders. There were reports today that no such strikes had taken place, although that remains unclear, and the government insists that it has made no change in its policy.

It is worth recalling that Israel’s stated policy has been to target only imminent threats. In practice, however, it has continued to eliminate individuals who participated in the October 7 attack whenever the opportunity presented itself. From Israel’s perspective, that has obvious military and moral justification. Whether it is compatible with advancing negotiations or encouraging Hamas to disarm is a different question altogether.

Two members of the Security Cabinet, right-wing extremist MKs Bezalel Smotrich and Orit Strock, have demanded a new vote on the decision approving the entry of a multinational force into Gaza. Ironically, both originally voted in favor of the measure.

In a letter to Prime Minister Netanyahu, they argue that the roadmap published over the weekend by the Board of Peace differs substantially from the version presented to ministers before the vote. Their objections are specific. Under the published plan, Hamas’s weapons would neither be destroyed nor removed from Gaza, but transferred to the authority of a new Palestinian governing body. The IDF would begin withdrawing before demilitarization is complete, rather than afterward. Palestinian Authority law would once again apply in the Strip and the multinational force would serve as a buffer between the IDF and the new Palestinian administration, rather than operating against the terrorist organizations.

In other words, Smotrich and Strock contend that they approved only the opening phase of what turned out to be a much broader plan than the one they believed they were endorsing. The obvious conclusion is that Netanyahu moved the proposal through the cabinet quickly in order to arrive at his White House meeting with an approved framework already in hand.

Tonight, Prime Minister Netanyahu publicly acknowledged a disagreement with President Trump over Gaza. After saying that the IDF attacked in Gaza tonight killing two Palestinians.

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KATZ’S ATTEMPT TO DISMISS TOP GENERAL, SPARKS POLITICAL STORM

A minor political storm erupted last night after Defense Minister Yisrael Katz announced on live television that he was dismissing the commander of the IDF’s Central Command, Maj. Gen. Avi Bluth.

Bluth is well like and widely respected, including among many residents of Judea and Samaria. He comes from that community himself and has generally enjoyed its backing. His offense, however, was refusing to lift an administrative restraining order imposed on a settler accused of attacking a group of Palestinians in an assault that reportedly included sexual abuse. Although formal charges have not yet been filed against the settler, they are expected.

The decision has sparked demonstrations against both Bluth and Katz. Last night’s televised announcement, however, unleashed a much broader wave of criticism. It came not from members of the government, few of whom are willing to challenge a powerful defense minister, but from across the broader right, including representatives of the West Bank communities.

The accused settler is the brother of an aide to a Likud member of Knesset, and the political pressure to secure his release, despite the allegations against him, has been intense.

There is, however, one significant complication. The defense minister has no authority to dismiss a serving general. That authority rests with the IDF chief of staff, who has already announced that no new general officer appointments will be made before the elections.

“TSUNAMI”? THE NEW EMIGRATION NUMBERS SUGGEST CAUTION

More than 90,000 Israelis left the country for at least three consecutive months in 2025, according to a study published Monday by Itai Ater, Nittai Bergman, and Doron Zamir of Tel Aviv University, based on data from the Central Bureau of Statistics. The figure, 90,922, was 577 lower than in 2024 but remained well above the 2023 total.

Over the past three years, the cumulative number has reached 268,509, compared with 183,219 during the 2013–2015 period. The annual average has risen from roughly 60,000 throughout most of the 2010s to about 90,000 today. The break in the trend is striking. Departures ranged between 56,696 and 62,630 for most of the decade before the war, fell to 38,764 in 2020 when international travel largely came to a halt, recovered to 66,966 in 2022, and then jumped to 86,509 in 2023.

Ater estimates that, using the older twelve-month measure, the 2025 figure will be between 45,000 and 50,000, broadly in line with the approximately 49,000 recorded in each of the previous two years.

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The researchers adopted a different measure this time, and the reason is worth understanding. Their earlier studies defined emigration as spending twelve consecutive months abroad, but comparable figures for 2025 will not be available until early 2027. Instead, they used a three-month threshold that correlates with the longer