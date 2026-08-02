This morning, I woke up genuinely surprised to find the world still quiet. When I went to sleep last night, I was not certain, but I was at least 60% convinced, that the U.S. was about to launch military strikes against Iran.

Instead, at 5:00 a.m. Israel time, President Trump posted that “world peace” had broken out, that Iran had agreed to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, as well as, abandon its nuclear program, and that the crisis had effectively been resolved. As a result, he said he had called off the planned attack. That, however, was not quite the full story.

In essence, Saudi Arabia and several other regional governments urged President Trump to hold off and instead embrace a diplomatic framework that, at least for now, exists more in theory than in practice. We have been through this before. It is difficult even to count how many times. Since April, there have been five, six, perhaps even ten moments when war appeared imminent, only for Trump to step back at the last minute.

Don’t get me wrong — That is not necessarily a criticism. It is far from clear that military action would achieve the desired outcome. But the repeated cycle of escalation, retreat, and renewed uncertainty is exhausting. Israelis continue to live with the expectation that war could begin at any moment, while Iran is now threatening to strike first.

Here is what I had to say about the latest developments on i24NEWS this afternoon:

HAMAS SIGNALS A SHIFT, BUT THE HARD QUESTIONS REMAIN

On Thursday night, President Trump announced that an agreement had been reached based on the “Board of Peace” proposal calling for Hamas to disarm. Trump described it as a historic breakthrough, arguing that “no one would have believed” Hamas would ever agree to lay down its weapons.

To a certain extent, Trump has a point. Until now, Hamas had consistently rejected any discussion of disarmament. The announcement therefore represents, at the very least, a potentially significant shift. However, the real questions is in the details.

Many remain deeply skeptical, and for good reason. Critical issues remain unresolved. Exactly which weapons is Hamas prepared to surrender? What commitments would Israel be required to make in return? To what lines, if any, would Israeli forces have to withdraw? Those questions will determine whether this is the beginning of a genuine breakthrough or simply another diplomatic declaration.

One of the reported conditions of the agreement was that Israel halt its campaign of targeted killings against Hamas leaders involved in the October 7 attack. Yet today, Israel carried out another such strike. If those reports are accurate, it is an early reminder of just how fragile any emerging understanding is likely to be.

Complicating matters further, Israel is entering an election year. It is difficult to imagine Prime Minister Netanyahu agreeing to a significant withdrawal before Hamas has fully disarmed. Yet it is equally difficult to imagine Hamas surrendering its weapons before Israel withdraws. That leaves the negotiations trapped in a familiar, impossible dilemma.

President Trump will no doubt push Israel to make concessions in Gaza. For Netanyahu, neither response will be politically easy. Rejecting such pressure would risk a confrontation with Washington. Accepting the current U.S. proposal for Gaza could carry a heavy political price at home.

The broader challenge is one of perception. After months in which Hamas consistently refused to discuss disarmament, it has now signaled, at least in principle, a willingness to do so. If the negotiations falter, much of the international community is likely to conclude that Israel, rather than Hamas, is the side preventing a settlement in Gaza, regardless of the unresolved questions that still lie at the heart of the proposed agreement.

Today’s Zoom Briefing

TRANSPORTATION NEWS

A Condor Airbus A320 landed at Ben Gurion on Saturday night, at the end of a weekend in which Israel raised its alert level for renewed fighting with Iran and the airport prepared for possible disruptions. The German carrier now flies daily between Frankfurt and Tel Aviv. The route was originally scheduled to resume on May 11 with five weekly flights, then postponed, rescheduled for June, and postponed once more.

The first flight departed full, and Condor says roughly 80 percent of its passengers were connecting through Frankfurt to destinations in North America or East Asia. That is the real attraction of the route. Israelis have lost most of their direct long-haul options and are now traveling through whichever hub will take them.

There is also a certain symmetry that the airline has been pleased to highlight. Condor’s first commercial flight, on March 29, 1956, was a pilgrimage service from Frankfurt to Israel. Seventy years later, it has returned to where it began.

The rest of the weekend’s aviation news follows much the same pattern, moving in both directions at once. Air Haifa put its new Thessaloniki route on sale, beginning October 25 with one-way fares from €89, and reported carrying 58,000 passengers in July, double the figure for the same month last year and the strongest month in the airline’s brief history. Ethiopian Airlines is adding five weekly flights to Addis Ababa from tomorrow through the end of August, increasing the route from 21 to 26 weekly services.

TAP Air Portugal, which had been due to resume its Lisbon route this month, has postponed its return until September 15. The airline suspended service on October 7, 2023, and has managed only brief resumptions since. Today, American Airlines announced that it would not return to Ben Gurion Airport until March 2027.

That is the pattern the industry has settled into. Airlines announce, postpone, announce again, and those that do return find full aircraft. Condor’s inaugural flight sold out during a weekend when the country was bracing for missile attacks. That tells you something about the depth of pent-up demand, and something else about how narrow the margin has become between a normal Saturday and one that isn’t.

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BUSINESS

Marquee

Marquee has raised $6.5 million in total funding, after closing a $4 million seed led by AnD Ventures with Axel Springer SE, Welltech Ventures, Apex Capital, 97212 Ventures and JCP participating. The Tel Aviv company sells an AI layer that turns the data a football club already owns into recruitment shortlists, scouting reports and opponent analysis, and it is now working with more than twenty clubs and federations, among them Premier League and Series-A sides. It has fifteen employees and will open commercial offices in the United States and Britain. It also began as a fan page.

Dean Bracha, the CEO, ran an Arsenal supporters’ community in Israel that now numbers over 7,000 members, posting his own analyses of player performance until professional scouts started writing to ask where the numbers came from. He met three of his four co-founders there, and three of the four support Arsenal, which he insists is the reason they work as hard as they do.

The number the company builds its pitch on is that sports organizations use between four and fifteen percent of the data they already hold. Bracha’s framing is that the industry is data rich and decision poor, and that this is a problem of hours rather than effort: no recruitment department has time to work through everything that arrives.

Marquee collects nothing new. It sits on top of the systems a club already runs, consolidates the feeds, and returns shortlists, full scouting reports, tactical breakdowns and opponent analysis written in plain language in seconds. He describes it as doing the work of ten analysts, and in an earlier interview called the product a Cursor for recruitment teams, which is the comparison that tells you what he thinks he is selling. More than twenty clubs and federations are live, including Tier 1 sides in the Premier League and Series-A and clubs in MLS, alongside Maccabi Netanya and Hapoel Petah Tikva. A basketball version is in pilot with NBA and EuroLeague teams, with American football planned.

The company’s own account of results includes two newly promoted European clubs that used the system for transfer decisions and finished above expectations, one reaching the Conference League; an Eastern European club that used the opponent-analysis tool and won its city derby for the first time in years; and a Series-A side that dropped its outside consultants and is rebuilding its scouting department around the platform. None of the clubs is named, which is normal in this business and also means none of it is checkable. What makes the story interesting is less the technology than the route.

Four fans with day jobs built analysis tools for an online community, and inside two years the same tools are running inside Premier League clubs that employ people at multiples of their salaries to do exactly this. The transfer market wastes enormous sums on players who do not work out, and clubs have been buying data for a decade to fix that. Marquee’s bet is that they bought the wrong thing, that the constraint was never the information but the hours available to read it.

Tricentis

Tricentis, an Austin software-testing company valued at $4.5 billion in its 2024 round, announced Thursday that it has bought Tabnine. Terms were not disclosed; the estimate in Israel is tens of millions of dollars. Tabnine was founded as Codota by Dror Weiss and Prof. Eran Yahav of the Technion, raised about $55 million from Khosla Ventures, Hetz, TPY, Samsung Next and Qualcomm Ventures, and closed its last reported round in 2023 at $25 million led by Telstra Ventures. It was building AI code completion in the middle of the last decade, years before anyone had a word for it. It exits with roughly 100 enterprise customers and an estimated $10 million in annual recurring revenue. The founders and about 30 of the 50 employees move to Tricentis with retention packages; sales and marketing, as usual in a deal shaped like this one, do not.

The gap between what Tabnine saw early and what it captured is the whole story. Once ChatGPT arrived, the category it had been quietly working in became the most valuable in software, and the money went elsewhere: GitHub Copilot, then Cursor, which SpaceX bought in June for $60 billion in stock, then Claude Code and Codex. Being right in 2013 turned out to be worth about one two-thousandth of being right in 2022.

What Tricentis actually wanted is the piece Tabnine built last, an Enterprise Context Engine that maintains a live model of a company’s entire software estate, namely, how the systems connect, what depends on what, what breaks downstream if a change goes in. Tricentis says agents using it show up to twice the accuracy and up to 80 percent less token consumption, because they stop exploring blindly. Its CEO Kevin Thompson put the thesis plainly: enterprise quality engineering was never a model problem, it was a context problem. That is the same sentence Israeli security startups have been saying all week about agents in production. Tabnine spent a decade building tools to help people write code and was eventually bought for the part that helps machines understand what the code already does.

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TODAY IN JEWISH HISTORY

August 2, 1943 Treblinka Uprising

Treblinka II opened on July 23, 1942, one day after the Great Deportation from Warsaw began, and the two facts are inseparable. The camp was built in a wooded stretch of Mazovia beside the Warsaw–Białystok railway line, close enough to the ghetto that a transport leaving the Umschlagplatz in the morning could arrive by afternoon. It was the third of the Operation Reinhard camps, after Bełżec and Sobibór, and it had no other function: no barracks for a labor force, no industry, nothing but a rail spur, a corridor the Germans called the “Tube,” and gas chambers fed by the exhaust of a tank engine. Between July 22 and September 21, 1942, roughly 265,000 Jews were taken from Warsaw and killed there.

The first commandant, Irmfried Eberl, was removed within weeks because he had accepted more transports than the camp could process, and the bodies had begun to accumulate faster than they could be buried. Franz Stangl replaced him and transformed the operation into a far more efficient killing center. Estimates of the total number of people murdered range from roughly 780,000 to more than 900,000 over the course of about thirteen months.

A few hundred prisoners were kept alive at any given time to empty the freight cars, clear the gas chambers, burn the bodies, and sort the victims’ belongings. At regular intervals, they too were killed and replaced. By the spring of 1943, the transports had dwindled. The Germans had begun exhuming and burning the bodies buried in the mass graves to destroy the evidence, and the remaining prisoners understood what the completion of that work would mean for them.

A conspiracy formed around Dr. Julian Chorążycki, a Polish Army captain and physician, who was caught that April carrying money intended to purchase weapons and swallowed poison before he could be interrogated. After his death, Marceli Galewski, Želomir Bloch, and Zvi Kurland carried the plan forward. Someone obtained a copy of the key to the German armoury.

On the afternoon of August 2, a hot day when the gas chambers were not operating, roughly 700 of the camp’s 840 prisoners waited for a single gunshot. They then seized rifles, pistols, and grenades, set the buildings ablaze, and charged the main gate under machine-gun fire from the SS and the Trawniki guards.

Several hundred prisoners were killed in the camp yard or at the perimeter fence. Estimates of how many escaped range from about 200 to nearly 400, although perhaps half were hunted down in the days that followed. Fewer than seventy survived the war. As an escape, the uprising largely failed. As an act of sabotage, it accomplished less than its organizers had hoped. The brick gas chambers survived the fire. Even so, the Germans closed Treblinka within weeks, dismantled the remaining structures, covered the site, and built a farmhouse there for a Ukrainian guard. The last transports were diverted to Sobibór instead.

Among those who escaped was Yankiel Wiernik, a carpenter who had helped build the gas chambers. He reached Warsaw and wrote an account of the camp that the Polish underground published in 1944, one of the first descriptions of an extermination camp to reach the outside world while the killing was still underway. That was the uprising’s lasting achievement. Fewer than seventy men survived, but one of them was able to tell the world what Treblinka had been.