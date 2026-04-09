In Israel, there are many unusual days. Today is one of them. Israel is edging back toward normal life, however that is defined, after both the Passover holiday and, for now, the first day after the war.

School has reopened for the first time since the war began, with schools in many areas operating at full attendance. In the north, along the Lebanese border, classes remain suspended because of continued rocket fire from Lebanon. Elsewhere, public transportation is gradually resuming. Bus service is returning to routine operations, rail lines are reopening stations that had been closed, and the light rail in Tel Aviv is once again fully functional across the city.

As of midnight, all restrictions on Ben Gurion Airport were officially lifted. That does not mean air travel has returned to normal. Airlines will require several days, and possibly more than a week, to reposition aircraft and crews before resuming regular schedules. El Al has already canceled its standard timetable through the April 18th. The airline is expected to resume normal operations on April 19th, the day I am scheduled to fly, though that remains uncertain.

WHAT NEXT?

The question on everyone’s mind is whether a ceasefire will hold. Is it temporary? Are we on the verge of returning to war? What comes next?

For residents of the north, there is no ceasefire. Today, Hezbollah fired nearly as many rockets as it did at the height of the war. It should be noted, however, that the escalation followed a large-scale Israeli operation targeting Hezbollah’s leadership. According to estimates, more than one hundred of its commanders were killed across Lebanon yesterday, along with at least as many additional casualties. That, too, carries consequences.

“COLLATERAL DAMAGE”

At some point, a serious reckoning is required. I think that one of these days our country must look in the mirror and ask whether we have become too callous toward what is termed “collateral damage.” After October 7, a higher threshold of civilian harm became more readily accepted. That shift raises difficult moral questions.

I am aware that this view will draw pushback. War does not unfold without civilian casualties; that tragic reality is a given. The question is whether the standards guiding such decisions have become too permissive. Legality under international law does not settle the matter. Moral judgment demands a separate inquiry. Actions that may be lawful are not necessarily just. Yesterday’s attacks in Lebanon received widespread condemnation, a response that should have been anticipated.

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U.S.-IRAN CEASEFIRE NEGOTIATIONS

Iran signaled that it would not take part in negotiations if Israel continued to strike Lebanon. The Iranians claimed that Lebanon was specified in the ceasefire agreement. Prime Minister Netanyahu made clear that Lebanon was not included. In fairness, Israeli officials have consistently maintained that a ceasefire with Iran would not extend to Lebanon. At the same time, Israel’s daytime attack yesterday, produced visuals that were difficult for Iran, and for others, to ignore.

American officials, including President Trump and Vice President JD Vance, publicly supported Israel’s position, stating that Lebanon was not part of the original agreement. Vance said, “Someone was mixed up; it was never part of the original deal.” He also indicated, carefully, that he believes Israel will likely scale back its operations in Lebanon in the coming days to help ensure that negotiations move forward.

Later in the day, reports indicated that President Trump spoke with Prime Minister Netanyahu and urged a reduction in Israeli strikes in Lebanon. And in fact, the tempo of Israeli Air Force operations has indeed declined. Iran, for its part, has stepped back from earlier threats to boycott the talks or resume missile attacks.

Trump told Israeli reporter Neri Krause that Netanyahu would show restraint in Lebanon, slow the pace of operations, and that the situation would stabilize. He added that Netanyahu supports the negotiations with Iran.

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ISRAEL’S NEGOTIATIONS WITH LEBANON

This evening, Prime Minister Netanyahu’s office announced that, following a request from Lebanon’s president to begin direct talks with Israel, he had instructed a team to move forward immediately with negotiations. The discussions are to address both the disarmament of Hezbollah and the broader relationship between Israel and Lebanon. Why such a step was not taken a month ago remains an open question. The timing suggests clear pressure from President Trump.

Israel’s ambassador to Washington, Yechiel Leiter, will lead the negotiations with Lebanon. Whether or not the talks succeed, they are likely to ease international pressure on Israel to halt its operations in Lebanon entirely. For now, negotiations represent the most promising opportunity in some time to reach a resolution.

Of course, the central problem becomes clear when listening to the poor residents of the north. Many say they are willing to remain in shelters for months if it would lead to Hezbollah’s definitive defeat, once and for all. But that expectation runs up against reality. Hezbollah is not a conventional army, and a complete disarmament is beyond the IDF’s capabilities. The best we can hope for is a more durable political arrangement with Lebanon. No one is willing to plainly tell residents of the north that a definitive defeat of Hezbollah is not a realistic objective.

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OUTCOMES OF THE WAR

A growing number of observers in Israel are beginning to recognize the extent to which this war may come to be seen as a strategic failure, on two levels. First, the Iranian regime, though militarily weakened, appears to be emerging from this war politically stronger. The regime is gaining recognition, it now holds a more effective lever over the Strait of Hormuz, and it is likely to demand concessions in exchange for allowing maritime passage, something that had not happened before. Second, the regime will have absorbed both American and Israeli attacks and remained in power.

Regrettably, the result of the war, at least in the medium term, may be a stronger Iran. With the prospect of sanctions relief, Tehran stands to generate billions of dollars in revenue from oil exports. Those resources would allow the regime to rebuild quickly and restore much of what has been damaged. Before the war, the economy was under severe strain. Now, the trajectory appears to be shifting in the opposite direction.

The most troubling concern may be the impact on support for Israel in the United States, where sentiment has been steadily eroding. The latest polling suggests that, for the first time, a majority of Americans now hold unfavorable views of Israel. The shift is especially pronounced among Democrats, but is also evident among Republicans, particularly those under the age of 50.

That trend is profoundly unsettling. This war has only intensified the antipathy. However, the change has been building since 2023, shaped in part by the way the war has been conducted. Israel’s inability to clearly explain its actions is clear and overwhelming and should be setting off every emergency alarm in Israel.

ANOTHER IRANIAN SPY

Another Israeli was indicted today for spying on behalf of Iran. This time, the suspect is a Jewish resident of Haifa. According to the charges, he was asked to prepare a bomb, which he did, along with providing intelligence on missile impact sites and tracking the movements of an aircraft carrier off the coast. He was reportedly paid between 70,000 and 100,000 shekels for his activities. The bomb was intended for use against an unidentified Israeli official. By his own account, he acted for the financial gain, expressed no remorse, and described it as the easiest money he had ever made.

ISRAELTECH INTERVIEW

As part of our ongoing partnership with IsraelTech, here is this week’s interview: “What Tel Aviv Conferences Get Wrong,” featuring Idan Nimni of Tech1.

There’s a reason people kept talking about Tech1 after it ended. Idan Nimni, CEO of the Tech1 Conference didn’t try to reinvent conferences. He focused on something more basic, how people actually spend time together.

Most events in Israel happen in Tel Aviv. People come in for a session, take a few meetings, then head back to work or home. The density is high, but the time is limited. Tech1 changed that by moving everything to Eilat and stretching it across three days.

Same founders, same investors, same operators. Just more time in the same place. That creates a different kind of interaction. Conversations don’t end when the panel does. People run into each other again. Meetings turn into follow ups, then into something more concrete. It’s a small structural change, but it has a real effect on how relationships form inside the ecosystem.

And it reflects something broader about Israeli tech right now. There’s no shortage of talent or activity. The challenge is creating the conditions where the right people actually connect in a meaningful way.

You can watch the entire interview here, or check out an excerpt below.

BUSINESS

AI21 Labs

AI21 Labs is reportedly in talks to sell itself to AI infrastructure company Nebius, according to The Information, reopening a search for a strategic buyer after earlier advanced negotiations with Nvidia failed to produce a deal. Calcalist previously reported that those Nvidia discussions valued the Israeli AI company at between $2 billion and $3 billion, well above the $1.4 billion valuation set in its last funding round in 2023. In January, chairman and co-founder Prof. Amnon Shashua confirmed that AI21 was holding talks with Nvidia and other parties as it formally explored strategic options.

Founded in 2017 by Shashua, Prof. Yoav Shoham, and Ori Goshen, AI21 was among the early companies to build large-scale language models, but it has struggled in recent years to keep pace with industry leaders such as OpenAI and Anthropic. The company has since narrowed its focus to the enterprise market, emphasizing accuracy and reliability, shutting down development of its consumer product Wordtune, and concentrating on its Maestro platform and a newly launched reasoning model. Annual revenue is estimated at around $50 million, while headcount has fallen from roughly 260 employees in 2023 to about 200 today. Even so, AI21’s strongest attraction for potential buyers appears to be its pool of highly skilled AI researchers.

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TODAY IN JEWISH HISTORY

Operation Spring of Youth

Operation Spring of Youth, executed on the night of April 9, 1973, was a highly coordinated and audacious covert mission authorized by Israeli Prime Minister Golda Meir. It served as a critical component of the broader “Operation Wrath of God,” Israel’s systematic campaign to hunt down the individuals and networks responsible for the tragic massacre of Israeli athletes at the 1972 Munich Olympics. Driven by the imperative to dismantle the organizations orchestrating attacks against Israelis abroad, the operation specifically targeted the senior leadership of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) and the Black September organization operating out of Lebanon.

The execution of the raid was a hallmark of precision and stealth. Elite Israeli commandos from the Sayeret Matkal unit, under the command of future Prime Minister Ehud Barak, launched a seaborne night raid into the heart of Beirut. Landing silently on the Lebanese coast, the operatives—some famously disguised in civilian clothing, including Barak who dressed as a brunette woman to avoid suspicion—infiltrated the city and navigated directly to the heavily guarded apartment complexes where their targets resided.

The mission resulted in the successful assassination of several top-tier PLO and Black September leaders, dealing a sudden and severe blow to their operational capabilities. The raid demonstrated Israel’s profound intelligence reach and tactical prowess, sending a clear message that the architects of the Munich massacre would not find safe haven. Operation Spring of Youth remains a defining chapter in modern special operations history, underscoring Israel’s resolute and aggressive counter-terrorism posture during that era.