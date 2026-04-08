I took a lengthy shower this morning, the first calm, extended shower in six weeks. This afternoon, I took our dog, Milo, out for a long walk without calculating whether I could make it back home within three or four minutes in the event of a missile alert.

Suddenly, last night, the war with Iran ended, at least for now. President Trump announced that Iran had accepted a ceasefire agreement. Iran, for its part, said that Trump had done the same. After a final missile barrage in the early hours of the morning, which woke us repeatedly around 3 a.m., quiet settled over the country. Since then, there have been no further attacks from Iran.

Tuv’el Yosef Lifshitz

Tonight, it was announced that Staff Sergeant Tuv’el Yosef Lifshitz of Bet She’an (20) was killed in southern Lebanon. Experience has shown that as long as Israeli forces remain in Lebanon, such losses are likely to continue

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WHERE WE ARE NOW, WHAT WAS ACHIEVED?

It remains unclear whether the war is truly over. As I write, Iran is threatening further attacks on Israel and vowing to respond to Israeli operations in Lebanon. After a day of optimism, I find myself more pessimistic this evening.

Reports suggest that the strikes we carried out in Lebanon were intended to undermine the ceasefire, provoke Iran, and trigger renewed escalation. The operation involved extensive air attacks on Hezbollah operatives across the country and reportedly caused some 350 casualties. I cannot confirm that assessment. Still, it is difficult to see a clear rationale for such large-scale action this morning, after the ceasefire with Iran had taken effect and Hezbollah had ceased firing rockets and drones into Israel. President Trump said tonight that Lebanon is not part of the agreement, while Pakistan’s president has claimed that it is.

We do not want to draw a direct relationship between the U.S.-Iran ceasefire agreement and the situation in Lebanon, as we do not want Iran to retain a foothold there. Officially, Lebanon is not part of the arrangement. At the same time, operations there could have continued in a more limited and less conspicuous manner, without the kind of wide-ranging strikes that reportedly caused hundreds of casualties. Instead, Israel’s current actions in Lebanon reflect a familiar pattern, first evident in Gaza and now unfolding again in a different arena.

According to reports, Prime Minister Netanyahu sought to convince President Trump last night to forgo the agreement and continue the war. Trump, however, was reportedly unmoved, uninterested in what Netanyahu had to say. It is not clear what another week, two weeks, or even longer would have achieved. Perhaps the introduction of ground forces, or a commando operation to secure the enriched uranium, might have altered the equation. But the United States was highly reluctant to deploy troops, and Israel was not in a position to do so at such distances.

The Iranian regime was never going to collapse simply because Tehran went dark. The regime does not care about its people; it is focused on survival. And there is another point worth keeping in mind. Efforts to cripple Iran’s economy have inherent limits. At its core, Iran is an oil state. When sanctions are lifted, the country can generate substantial revenue simply by exporting oil. That income is more than sufficient to finance reconstruction of the facilities that were damaged, the buildings that were demolished and the machinery that was destroyed. Ultimately, reconstruction depends largely on available resources. In practical terms, it all comes down to money.

Yes, we eliminated some scientists. But guess what? There are always others ready to step in. the knowledge is no longer contained to a handful of individuals. It is diffuse, institutional, and far more difficult to erase. Moreover, these days, the knowledge is even widely accessible through tools such as ChatGPT.

The reason Prime Minister Netanyahu is reluctant to end the war is self-evident. If the conflict ends now, and there appears to be little alternative, the outcome will likely be judged one of the strategic failures in Israel’s history. The central question is what has been achieved. The stated aims were to weaken the regime, whether directly or indirectly, bring about its fall, remove enriched uranium, dismantle the missile program, and halt support for proxy forces. As things stand, the United States is negotiating with a regime that appears firmly in control. The uranium remains, the missiles remain, and there is no indication that its support for proxy forces is ending. What will happen in Iran in the long term? There may yet be internal struggles within the leadership, or there may not. We do not know. But one outcome is already clear: an 87-year-old leader has been replaced by a 57-year-old one. Israel has a long history of targeted killings, and rarely led to outcomes more favorable than the ones they replaced. The broader outcome here is far worse.

Iran has demonstrated their ability to survive. Control over the Strait of Hormuz now serves as a powerful lever, with passage subject to Iranian decisions. Suddenly they have power. Today, theoretically in response to an Israeli action in Lebanon, Tehran has already claimed to have restricted shipping. Iran’s influence has expanded, and their postwar revenues are likely to exceed prewar levels. Iran’s enriched uranium remains in place, and no serious effort is underway to curb support for its terror proxy forces.

Against this backdrop, the gains achieved are difficult to identify. Millions were forced repeatedly into bomb shelters, some injured in the rush, many without reliable access to protection. For what purpose? What strategic objective was secured? No coherent plan appears to have guided the campaign beyond the hope that the regime might collapse. Once that failed to materialize, we lost the game. And of course, such losses are rarely acknowledged.

Sarah Tuttle-Singer of The Times of Israel captured this moment better than I could in the following Facebook post:

Explain to this mother in Israel like I’m five how are we supposed to ask our sons and daughters to trust this government after this farce? This is concrete dust and shattered glass. This is apartments ripped open like dollhouses. This is families buried — children! — and a nation traumatized. This is an economy that was already strained, now staggering. Businesses closed. Tourism —POOF! Reserve duty stretching on and on and on and on, pulling parents away from children, dismantling any semblance of stability and normalcy. We were told this war was necessary. Sometimes war is necessary. I do believe that. The IRGC is a global threat. I know this. But if we are in a war then it has to lead somewhere. It has to change something. It has to leave us safer, stronger, more secure in the long arc of things. Instead, we are standing in the wreckage asking a very simple question: What, exactly, was achieved? Iran is still on its path to nuclear capability. The regime is not weakened in any meaningful, lasting way. If anything, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps has emerged more entrenched — not less — holding tighter control over one of the most critical arteries in the world: the Strait of Hormuz. And now — unbelievably — there is talk that we may have to pay for access to it. Pay, in one form or another, for something that was once open. So let’s understand the full picture we are being asked to accept: We absorbed the blows. We buried the dead. We crippled parts of our own economy. Our standing in the international world is now below rock bottom — it’s in foul groundwater beneath the lowest place we’ve ever been. Our kids are traumatized — and so are we. I don’t feel safer. And I know I’m not alone. And the enemy we were told we had to confront? Still there. Still advancing. I’d argue they’re even profiting. This is a tactical Pyrrhic victory at best — and really, it lands more as a strategic farce because let’s tell it like it is: this is not how deterrence works. In Israel, there is an unspoken contract — but it is understood by everyone: We send our children to the army. We ask them to risk their lives. And in return, the state is supposed to act with seriousness, with clarity, with strategy that extends beyond the next headline or the next political cycle. Not perfect by any stretch. But responsible. Right now, that contract feels broken at least from where I sit with white hot rage and trembling hands. If this was a victory, explain it to me as I prepare for my children to put on a uniform. Don’t give me slogans. Don’t send me a meme. I sure as hell don’t want a song and a dance. Explain it in terms i can understand as a mother when she looks at her babies in uniform. Explain how this makes them safer. Because if the answer is unclear — or worse, if the answer is that it doesn’t — then what we are left with is not strength. It is something far more dangerous. Disillusionment. And disillusionment spreads quietly. It doesn’t shout. It doesn’t protest in the streets at first. It settles in. It calcifies and becomes the thing people carry inside them when the next call-up comes, when the next war is declared, when the next speech promises necessity and victory. We are a country that knows how to endure war. What we cannot afford is the slow erosion of trust between a people and those who lead them into it. Our social contract here is shattering. And our leaders must face the weight of this and fix it.

My only point of disagreement with Sarah Tuttle-Singer is the suggestion that the social contract is shattering. In reality, it has already shattered. This war has produced numerous, far-reaching negative consequences, which I will address in the coming days.

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WORTHWHILE READ

If you have not yet read The New York Times piece, “How Trump Took the U.S. to War With Iran,” I strongly recommend it.

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TODAY IN JEWISH HISTORY