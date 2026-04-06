This was, to say the least, a difficult day. It began overnight, when we were woken up twice: once around 3 a.m. and again at 6:45 a.m., which was effectively morning.

During the night, reports emerged of four missing people in Haifa. Two bodies had been recovered shortly thereafter, and by morning it was confirmed that all four had been killed: Vladimir Gershovitz (73), his wife Lena Ostrovsky Gershovitz (68), their son Dimitri (42), and his wife Lucille Jane, 30.

In a separate overnight attack, several bomblets struck and caused damage, leaving two people wounded. One of the bomblets landed near the office building where my son works, causing damage, and shattering some of the structure’s glass windows.

With dawn, following the second wave of overnight attacks, residents of Tel Aviv attempted to return to the routines of a new day. The morning passed relatively quietly, but in the afternoon another alert sounded and we made our way to the shelter.

This time, from behind the closed steel door, we heard a large explosion in the distance. It was clear that a missile had landed nearby. When we exited the shelter, we saw police and military vehicles moving down our street. It soon became apparent that a house at the end of the block, three or four buildings away, had been struck by a cluster munition.

.The apartment building at the end of our block was one of more than a dozen locations in the Tel Aviv area that were struck. In this case, the top-floor apartment appeared to be completely destroyed. While there have been attacks nearby before, this was the first time one struck our block. The incident was a stark reminder of how exposed we are, as if we are playing a game of Russian roulette.

Police, Home Front Command personnel, and ambulances arrived within minutes. Thankfully, there were no reports of injuries. Residents had taken shelter, most likely in a large public bomb shelter located just meters from the building, one I pass each day.

After spending several minutes watching events unfold on our block, it was time for my radio show, which you can hear below. I was still unsettled by what had just occurred, and it comes through in my voice during today’s broadcast with Bob Harden.

Today’s Radio Show

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Following the radio show, I recorded a previously scheduled podcast episode with Yair Sivan, one of Yair Lapid’s close advisers. That conversation will be available tomorrow. Given the circumstances, however, we agreed in advance that if a missile alert sounded, the recording would be paused and resumed when possible.

About five minutes into the podcast recording, another alert sounded, warning of incoming missiles heading our way. We made our way back to the shelter. This time, there were three consecutive waves of fire from Iran directed toward our area. Having achieved a measure of success in previous strikes, they once again targeted the Tel Aviv metropolitan region. In this instance, damage was reported in only one location—the city of Lod, not far from Ben Gurion Airport.

That is where things stand this evening as I write this Tel Aviv Diary update: a day marked by sustained missile fire from Iran. Once again, it is not the overall volume of missiles fired that has changed, but the pattern of the attacks. Rather than increasing the number of launches, they appear to be concentrating them more tightly in time and place. Last night, that concentration was directed at Tel Aviv.

SELECTIVE OUTRAGE, FOCUSED OMMISSION

In the middle of the night, a reader wrote to agree with my earlier point about the press largely overlooking Iran’s use of cluster munitions against civilian areas. At the same time, he offered a necessary reminder: even indiscriminate fire directed at civilian populations constitutes a war crime. That clarification is correct and important, and it deserves to be stated plainly. It is also a point the press rarely makes explicit. Instead, much of the coverage appears more focused on potential war crimes the United States might commit in striking the energy infrastructure that powers their war machine than on the daily war crime violations already being carried out by Iran.

IN IRAN

Israel continued its strikes on Iran, killing the head of intelligence for the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ Quds Force. In addition, Israel also targeted Iran’s largest petrochemical facility, a significant source of revenue for the regime. For now, Jerusalem appears to be awaiting a green light from President Trump before expanding attacks on additional energy infrastructure. Whether this will materially alter the course of the war remains doubtful. Nevertheless, if the United States deepens its involvement, Israel will follow.

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The central question now is what happens next. President Trump’s ultimatum is set to run out on Wednesday morning at 3 a.m. Israel time. The Iranians have reportedly rejected the Pakistani ceasefire proposal. Instead, they put forward terms that Trump described as a step forward, but far from sufficient. Trump has made clear that unless they meet his demands in full, strikes will begin at the deadline, and that no extension will be granted. Whether that position will hold remains uncertain. So, too, does the possibility that Iran may yet return with a more acceptable proposal in the remaining hours.

LEBANON & HEZBOLLAH

Fire on the north from Lebanon continues at a steady pace, with roughly 100 to 150 rockets launched each day. About half are directed at Israeli forces operating in southern Lebanon, and the rest at towns and villages inside Israel. At this time, there is still no clear path toward bringing the fighting in the north to an end.

Israeli troops have halted their advance and established a line roughly nine kilometers from the international border. From that position, Hezbollah fighters are pushed out of direct line of sight and beyond the range from which they can fire anti-tank missiles directly into Israeli communities across the border.

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A WORTHWHILE READ

Here’s another insightful article by Rabbi Steven Abraham, titiled, From Newsom to Pritzker: The Politics of Purity and the Jewish Question—The new purity test in Democratic politics is not about money. It is about Jewish power.