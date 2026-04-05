The morning began on a positive note. Soon after I woke up, reports began circulating on social media that the American navigator had been successfully extracted from Iran. At first, it was unclear whether these were credible or simply another round of rumors, similar to reports that had surfaced early Friday night. Soon after, while I was out for a walk with Milo, confirmation arrived. President Trump announced that the navigator had indeed been successfully rescued.

FROM PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP

WE GOT HIM! My fellow Americans, over the past several hours, the United States Military pulled off one of the most daring Search and Rescue Operations in U.S. History, for one of our incredible Crew Member Officers, who also happens to be a highly respected Colonel, and who I am thrilled to let you know is now SAFE and SOUND! This brave Warrior was behind enemy lines in the treacherous mountains of Iran, being hunted down by our enemies, who were getting closer and closer by the hour, but was never truly alone because his Commander in Chief, Secretary of War, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and fellow Warfighters were monitoring his location 24 hours a day, and diligently planning for his rescue. At my direction, the U.S. Military sent dozens of aircraft, armed with the most lethal weapons in the World, to retrieve him. He sustained injuries, but he will be just fine. This miraculous Search and Rescue Operation comes in addition to a successful rescue of another brave Pilot, yesterday, which we did not confirm, because we did not want to jeopardize our second rescue operation. This is the first time in military memory that two U.S. Pilots have been rescued, separately, deep in Enemy Territory. WE WILL NEVER LEAVE AN AMERICAN WARFIGHTER BEHIND! The fact that we were able to pull off both of these operations, without a SINGLE American killed, or even wounded, just proves once again, that we have achieved overwhelming Air Dominance and Superiority over the Iranian skies. This is a moment that ALL Americans, Republican, Democrat, and everyone else, should be proud of and united around. We truly have the best, most professional, and lethal Military in the History of the World. GOD BLESS AMERICA, GOD BLESS OUR TROOPS, AND HAPPY EASTER TO ALL!

The successful rescue was, of course, a personal drama for the navigator who was saved, but it carries far broader implications. First, consider what did not occur: an American colonel did not fall into the hands of the Islamic regime. Second, the operation itself, despite its complications, was carried out with a high degree of excellence. It was not flawless, but it was incredibly impressive, and demonstrated that American ground forces are indeed capable of operating effectively inside Iran.

The fact that none of the American troops on the ground were wounded speaks to their high level of capability, even if a measure of luck was also involved. The U.S. Air Force, reportedly with Israeli assistance, established a protective perimeter around the navigator, preventing Iranian forces from reaching him.

Equally notable was the navigator’s own abilities. Despite being wounded, he covered several miles to reach a designated extraction point, underscoring both his training and the level of coordination between the Air Force and special operations forces.

Reports of Israel’s involvement circulated throughout the day, initially denied and then followed by further speculation. The uncertainty ended when President Trump confirmed Israel’s role, publicly thanking it and describing the cooperation, saying that “Israel is fighting with us like brothers.”

There is little doubt that the success of the operation will strengthen those advocating further special forces missions, whether to seize key positions in the straits or to secure Iran’s uranium facilities. Whatever course is ultimately chosen, today’s outcome is likely to make President Trump more inclined to authorize such actions, given the demonstrated effectiveness of U.S. forces on the ground.

President Trump later posted the following:

Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran. There will be nothing like it!!! Open the Fuckin’ Strait, you crazy bastards, or you’ll be living in Hell JUST WATCH! Praise be to Allah. President DONALD J. TRUMP

TEL AVIV & THE SOUTH

This morning felt better, easier, in part because I had slept through the night. It was one of the few nights during this war in which no missiles were fired toward Tel Aviv. Other parts of the country have not been as fortunate, particularly the South. Once again, the industrial zone of Neot Hovav, outside Beersheva, was struck. The area, which houses petrochemical facilities, has now been hit for the third time.

THE NORTH

Later in the afternoon, a missile struck a residential area on Mount Carmel in Haifa, causing extensive damage, partially destroying a building, and wounding several people, at least one of them critically. Four residents of the building remain missing and are feared dead.

It served as a stark reminder that such attacks can now occur anywhere in the country, at any moment.

Overnight, Hezbollah did not launch any rockets or drones toward northern Israel. That changed in the morning, and since then there has been a steady stream of rockets and drones striking the North. For a time, the focus appeared to be on the Mount Meron area, where the Air Force operates a key radar installation.

Six people were wounded in an Arab village in the Galilee. Later in the evening, a Hezbollah drone struck and destroyed a building in Kibbutz Shomrat. No injuries were reported.

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WHAT’S NEXT?

We have now entered the sixth week of the war. President Trump had initially stated this war would last four to six weeks. Others predicted a shorter conflict. Israel, too, certainly prepared for something briefer than what has unfolded.

The question now is what comes next. Trump told the New York Post this afternoon that there was a chance Iran would agree to a ceasefire and a broader peace deal by Monday. One can only hope. It seems unlikely, but at this point, little can be ruled out.

Tonight, Trump extended his deadline by another day to Tuesday 8:00 p.m. Washington time, suggesting that he may still believe an agreement is within reach.

If no agreement is reached with Iran, there is little doubt that President Trump intends to follow through on his threats to target the country’s energy infrastructure and and pursue further measures.

At its core, this war has become a conflict between two sides speaking past one another, each failing to grasp the other’s position. Before the war began, Iran appeared to misread Trump’s intentions. Rather than signaling even a willingness to compromise, it responded to his threats with threats of its own, an approach that all but ensured escalation.

The same dynamic appears to be at work now. Trump does not seem to recognize that the Iranians are unlikely to yield under pressure, as doing so would entail a loss of face, something that matters enormously to them.

As a result, both sides appear unwilling to step back, unwilling to concede, and unwilling to offer the other a path to de-escalation. If that dynamic holds, then a major American strike on Iranian infrastructure could follow as early as Tuesday.

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DOUBLE STANDARD IN MEDIA COVERAGE AND SELECTIVE OUTRAGE

I have to say that I find it difficult to understand the American media’s focus on the supposed illegality of targeting Iranian energy infrastructure. In most modern conflicts, such infrastructure has been treated as a legitimate military objective. Both Russia and Ukraine have targeted energy facilities in their current war. The United States did so extensively during World War II.

Against that backdrop, the intensity of the debate in the United States over alleged war crimes the United States is committing in this context is striking, and its underlying rationale is not entirely clear.

Even if one disagrees with what the United States is doing and views it as poor strategy. That being said, disagreement with U.S. strategy is one thing; characterizing it as a war crime is quite another.

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Meanwhile, there has been little attention to the fact that Iran has been firing cluster munitions at Israeli civilian centers. The use of such weapons, particularly when directed at civilian areas, raises serious legal concerns. The intentional use of cluster munitions against civilians constitutes a violation of the laws of armed conflict and is unquestionably a war crime.

Yet there has been scant mention of this in the American press, where the focus remains almost exclusively on what the United States might do and whether such actions could constitute a war crime.

Former Israeli ambassador to the United States Michael Oren remarked in a television interview today that portions of the American media at times sound as though they speaking on behalf of the Iranian government. There are moments when it is difficult to dismiss that criticism entirely, even as I maintain my own reservations.

Another aspect that is difficult to ignore is the framing of the debate. The criticism of Trump for acting without congressional approval is understandable, as are many of the other concerns that have been raised. Yet there is a tendency to lose sight of the nature of the Iranian regime itself and the record of violence and harm it has inflicted on Americans, the Iranian people, and the people of the world over many years.

The debate over Iran has increasingly become a proxy for views on Trump. To support the war is often seen as supporting Trump; to oppose him is taken to mean opposing the war, sometimes at the cost of minimizing the nature of the Iranian regime. Yet one can oppose Trump and still recognize that Iran poses a serious threat that must be confronted.

ECONOMY

Between one missile barrage and the next on Thursday, during the Passover holiday, gas began flowing once again to the Leviathan platform. The gas field had been shut down at the outset of the war with Iran on February 28th.

Israel has three offshore gas platforms—Leviathan, Tamar, and Karish. When the war began, both Leviathan and Karish were taken offline, leaving Tamar as the only active facility. With Leviathan now back in operation, only Karish remains shut down.

The decision took some figures in Israel’s energy sector by surprise, prompting questions about what had changed in the security assessment. Neither the army nor the Energy Ministry has provided a detailed explanation.

The reopening of Leviathan is significant because Israel is currently heavily dependent on natural gas. More than 70% of the country’s electricity is generated from gas, and a single platform cannot meet total demand. Over the past month, with only Tamar operating, the electricity sector was forced to increase its reliance on coal and even bring diesel-fired units online to make up the shortfall.

That approach has kept the system functioning, but at a cost. Coal-generated electricity is roughly twice as expensive as gas-fired power, and diesel generation can cost many times more. As a result, electricity prices are likely to rise in the months ahead, even if Leviathan’s return helps ease the immediate strain.

Leviathan’s reopening also carries implications beyond Israel. Israeli gas is a key component of Jordan’s energy supply and accounts for a significant share of the gas moving through Egypt’s system. Its return should allow at least a partial resumption of exports to both countries, though in wartime domestic needs will take precedence.

At the same time, the move highlights the vulnerability of the region’s energy infrastructure. Israel has invested heavily in protecting its offshore platforms, deploying naval patrols, interception systems, and electronic warfare defenses. Even so, the risk remains. A direct strike on an active platform, with gas flowing under high pressure, could result in catastrophic damage far more severe than that caused by a hit on an idle facility.

Leviathan’s return strengthens Israel’s energy resilience, reduces reliance on a more costly and more polluting backup fuels, and offers some relief to Jordan and Egypt, both of which are already under significant energy strain.

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TODAY IN JEWISH HISTORY

Dominican Republic Settlement Association Founded

On April 5, 1940, the Dominican Republic Settlement Association (DORSA), a subsidiary of the American Jewish Joint Distribution Committee, signed a formal contract with the government of Dominican dictator Rafael Leónidas Trujillo Molina, finalizing an agreement to settle Jewish refugees on 26,000 acres of Trujillo’s personal estate near the coastal town of Sosúa on the country’s northern shore.

The agreement was the sole concrete result of the Évian Conference of July 1938, at which President Franklin D. Roosevelt had convened representatives of 32 nations to address the growing crisis of Jewish refugees fleeing Nazi persecution. The conference was ultimately doomed, as aside from the Dominican Republic and later Costa Rica, delegations from the 32 participating nations failed to come to any agreement about accepting Jewish refugees fleeing the Third Reich. Golda Meir, the attendee from British Mandatory Palestine, was not permitted to speak or to participate in the proceedings.

Meir later wrote of her experience at Évian: “I wanted to get up and scream at them all, ‘Don’t you know that these “numbers” are human beings?’” Trujillo’s motivations were complex and far from purely humanitarian. He offered to accept up to 100,000 Jewish refugees, but historians have noted that he was simultaneously seeking to rehabilitate his international reputation after ordering the massacre of as many as 20,000 Haitians in the Dominican Republic’s northwestern border region in 1937 — an atrocity known as the Parsley Massacre.

Some scholars also argue that Trujillo hoped European Jewish settlers would “whiten” the Dominican population, a motive rooted in the racist ideologies that pervaded Latin American politics at the time. Whatever his reasons, the Dominican Republic stood virtually alone among the nations of the world in opening its doors.

In May 1940, the first group of 37 Jewish lawyers, doctors, and other professionals arrived in Ciudad Trujillo (as Santo Domingo was then called), and soon afterward settlers began arriving at Sosúa itself. DORSA provided funding and infrastructure to the largely urban German Jewish population who would work as farmers in Sosúa. The transplantation was jarring in every respect: cosmopolitan Central European Jews, many of them physicians, attorneys, academics, and businesspeople who had never touched a plow, found themselves clearing tropical brush, milking cows, and planting crops in stifling Caribbean heat.

Life in this unlikely haven was far from ideal, particularly for those Jews accustomed to the metropolitan centers of central Europe. Farms failed, the weather was uncooperative, and the small Jewish population meant it was difficult to start a family. Yet the settlers persevered. They established a dairy cooperative — Productos Sosúa — that became commercially successful and whose cheeses and butter were sold throughout the Dominican Republic. They built a synagogue, a school, and community institutions, and they maintained their European customs and Jewish religious observance even as they adapted to their astonishing new surroundings.

Approximately 5,000 visas were actually issued to Jews during the war years, but the vast majority of recipients could not reach the country because of how hard it was to get out of occupied Europe. In the end, roughly 750 Jewish refugees passed through Sosúa between 1940 and 1945 — a fraction of the 100,000 Trujillo had grandly promised, but 750 human lives saved when almost no one else in the world would take them in.

After the war ended and the full scope of the Holocaust became known, most of the Sosúa settlers learned that their extended families in Europe had been murdered. Once it became clear that nearly all of their extended families and friends in Europe had perished, the majority of the settlers left for the United States, where the cultural and socioeconomic environment felt more familiar. Others emigrated to the newly established State of Israel. By the time Trujillo was assassinated in 1961, there were only about 150 Jews left in Sosúa.

Some who remained married Dominicans, creating families with a unique Jewish-Dominican identity — bilingual children who grew up celebrating Passover seders and Dominican holidays alike. Many Jewish men married or partnered with Dominican women, and the Productos Sosúa dairy cooperative continued to operate as a successful business for decades. Today, a small synagogue and a Jewish museum in Sosúa preserve the memory of the settlement, though the Jewish community itself has dwindled to a handful of elderly residents and their descendants.

The current population of known Jews in the Dominican Republic is close to 3,000, with the majority living in the capital, Santo Domingo, and others residing in Sosúa. The story of the Sosúa colony remains one of the most unusual and poignant chapters of the Holocaust era — a reminder that when the great democracies of the world slammed their doors shut on desperate refugees, it was a small Caribbean dictatorship that said yes. As one child of Sosúa settlers later wrote, after discovering a stack of rejection letters her father had received from country after country: