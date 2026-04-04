The past two days have felt almost routine, and that is precisely the problem. What now passes for “normal” is a reality of roughly ten missile attacks from Iran each day, rather than the twenty we endured on Erev Pesach. This is a level of “normalcy” no society can accept.

Over the past two days, there has been a single overnight missile attack each night, sending us from our beds to the shelters—once at 2:00 a.m., and once at 3:00 a.m. During the day, Tel Aviv experienced only one or two additional attacks. That has been the pattern here, even as strikes continued in the south, the north, and the Jerusalem area

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This is an utterly untenable form of normalcy. Ben Gurion Airport is effectively shut down, and daily life has been reduced to a grim cycle of sirens, interruptions, and uncertainty. What would once have been treated as a national emergency is now described, almost casually, as a relatively quiet day.

Two of the recent attacks on the Tel Aviv area involved missiles carrying multiple warheads. Several of those warhead landed not far from our home, in places we once passed without a second thought before the war.

The strikes caused significant damage in B’nei Brak, Rosh Ha’Ayin, and Ramat Gan. Buildings were hit, causing significant damage.

Tonight, as we were preparing today’s Tel Aviv Diary update, a missile fired from Yemen forced us back into the shelters.

In the north, the barrage of attacks has remained relentless. Rockets have continued to fall from Haifa to the Lebanese border, from Rosh Hanikra to Kiryat Shmona, for almost the entire day.

The one piece of genuinely positive news is that, in the last 48 hours, no one was killed and no one was seriously wounded in all these attacks. In the current reality, that counts as a blessing and a measure of relief, even as the areas struck are uncomfortably close and increasingly familiar.

UNCLEAR OBJECTIVES, UNREALISTIC EXPECTATIONS

A controversy erupted on Friday after a senior military official stated in an interview that under current conditions, there was no realistic way for the army to disarm Hezbollah. Residents of the north reacted angrily, and Defense Minister Israel Katz moved quickly to respond, insisting that disarming Hezbollah remains the objective.

But Katz’s response only highlighted the deeper problem: the army has no clear path to disarming Hezbollah short of a far more expansive campaign, one that would require advancing across Lebanon and occupying the country country. Such a course may be conceivable in purely military terms, but the consequences, for Lebanon and for Israel alike, would be extraordinarily grave.

Tonight the Commander of the Northern Front acknowledged that Israeli forces had been surprised by Hezbollah’s level of preparedness in Lebanon. He also stated that the Iranian regime will not collapse and that a negotiated agreement will be necessary.

The problem of unrealistic expectations and promises is not confined to Lebanon; it extends to Iran as well. Interestingly, there are continued calls to sustain the war until Iran is “defeated.” But what precisely does that mean? No one seems able to define it in concrete terms, or how it would even be realized in practice.

At the same time, the course of events remains heavily dependent on decisions made in Washington, and on whatever President Trump ultimately chooses to do.

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GUY LUDAR

Combat continues in the North. Tonight, the army announced the death of Sergeant First-Class Guy Ludar, (21), who was killed in friendly fire incident

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BETWEEN EXHAUSTION AND UNCERTAINTY

Support for the war is gradually eroding. Increasingly, people are coming to recognize that “total victory” is not a strategy but an illusion. The central question, then, remains a painfully simple one: how much better off will we be next week, after an additional week of war than we are today?

The people I know are exhausted, worn down in ways that are becoming harder to ignore. Yes, the first phase of this war lasted longer, and for the soldiers who spent months on end in Gaza it was unquestionably worse. But for the average civilian, being forced to run to a shelter two, three, four, even five times a day imposes a relentless strain on both body and mind. And once again, the same question hangs over everything: how does this end? It still remains far from clear what an end would look like, or what is truly meant when people speak of “victory.”

Reserve duty has now been extended beyond what was originally promised for this year. The army is requiring more and more days of service, a reflection of a simple reality: its ranks are too small for the demands being placed upon it by the government. We entered this war with the army we have, not the force we might have wished to build. That in turn, leads to a fundamental and uncomfortable question: what can actually be achieved with the forces available to the army?

Above all, we remain dependent on President Trump. At this stage, it is far from clear what he intends to do, what he is prepared to do, or even what he is able to do. Alongside the fatigue and the uncertainty, there is an unsettling sense that the course of this war may depend as much on decisions made in Washington as by events on the ground here.

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TRAVEL NEWS

Today, United Airlines announced that it will suspend all flights to and from Israel through September, joining Delta in extending its cancellations for the same period. What the situation will look like by then remains uncertain. When I booked a flight for the end of next week, I assumed the war would be over by then. That no longer seems likely.

BUSINESS

AdgeAI

Publicis has acquired Israeli startup AdgeAI in a deal estimated at about $100 million, adding another notable exit to Israel’s AI and marketing technology sector even as the local business environment remains shaped by war. The French advertising giant did not disclose the price when the acquisition was announced earlier this month, but the reported figure is significant for a company that was founded less than three years ago and reached this point without raising outside capital. AdgeAI was established just days before the October 7 attacks by brothers Eyal Ben Shalom, the company’s chief executive, and Asaf Ben Shalom, its chief technology officer.

AdgeAI built its business around autonomous AI agents designed to automate marketing decisions across major digital platforms. Rather than simply helping teams generate content, the company developed a system meant to manage marketing execution from end to end, analyzing campaign performance, identifying which creative elements work best, and adjusting strategy to improve return on investment. Its platform integrates with enterprise systems such as Salesforce and Google Ads, allowing the software to act directly on campaigns. The company also participated in Meta’s AI accelerator in Israel and later brought in two former Meta executives, Adam Raz as chief marketing officer and Udi Avital as chief creative officer.

For Publicis, the acquisition is aimed at strengthening its internal product and performance marketing capabilities at a time when global ad groups are racing to embed AI deeper into their operations. The French group plans to integrate AdgeAI’s technology into its own systems to offer clients more advanced tools for creative optimization and campaign performance. At the same time, AdgeAI is expected to continue operating and expanding its product in the growing brand marketing sector. The deal is also another reminder that even in a period of deep uncertainty for Israel, young companies with strong AI products are still finding buyers on the global stage.

Scala Biodesign

Scala Biodesign, an Israeli biotechnology startup using artificial intelligence to speed drug development, has raised $16 million in a Series-A round led by Grove Ventures, with participation from TLV Partners, Deep Insight, and other investors. The financing also includes a NIS 15 million grant, about $4.8 million, from the Israel Innovation Authority. The company said the new funding will be used to expand and accelerate development of its protein-engineering software, a platform it says is already being used by nine of the world’s 20 largest pharmaceutical companies.

Founded in 2022, Scala is building on a decade of research at the Weizmann Institute to tackle one of the most time-consuming parts of modern biotechnology: designing proteins that can serve as the basis for drugs, vaccines, and other biological products. Traditionally, pharmaceutical companies have had to rely on long, iterative laboratory work to improve protein stability, binding ability, and other critical traits, a process that can stretch over years and consume hundreds of millions of dollars. Scala’s platform is designed to replace much of that trial-and-error process with computational modeling, allowing companies to identify more promising candidates earlier and move faster through development.

The company was founded by Dr. Ravit Netzer and Dr. Adi Goldenzweig, together with chief scientist Prof. Sarel Fleishman, all specialists in computational protein engineering from the Weizmann Institute. Scala now employs 25 people in Tel Aviv, and says its technology has already been used by companies including Boehringer Ingelheim to stabilize drug targets while preserving their biological activity. In a market where speed and failure rates remain major obstacles, Scala is betting that AI-driven protein design can become a core tool for large pharmaceutical research teams, helping bring medicines to market more quickly and with greater predictability.

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TODAY IN JEWISH HISTORY

Nebi Musa Riots

On Sunday morning, April 4, 1920, the second day of Passover, between 60,000 and 70,000 Arabs congregated in the city square for the annual Nebi Musa festival, a Muslim pilgrimage to the traditional tomb of Moses near Jericho that each year brought massive crowds into Jerusalem on the Friday before Good Friday. The festival had deep roots; it had apparently existed since the time of Saladin, and the Ottomans had routinely deployed thousands of soldiers and even artillery to keep order during the procession through the narrow streets of the Old City. But the British military administration under Governor Ronald Storrs deployed only 188 policemen. Arab nationalist leaders, including the young Haj Amin al-Husayni, gave incendiary speeches to the assembled crowds denouncing Zionist immigration and spreading rumors of Jewish designs on Muslim holy places. Anonymous Arabic-language notices circulated in Jerusalem stating that the British general Allenby supported the Arabs and that there would be no punishment for killing Jews. The procession quickly devolved into a pogrom in the Jewish Quarter of the Old City. Over the three days of violence that followed, five Jews were killed and four Arabs were killed; several hundred were injured, the vast majority of them Jews. Jewish homes and shops in the Old City were looted and ransacked. The British military administration was criticized for withdrawing troops from inside Jerusalem and for being slow to regain control even after martial law was declared on April 7. Some Arab policemen had joined the attackers, and members of the Jewish Legion stationed nearby were confined to barracks and prevented from coming to the aid of the besieged Jewish Quarter.

In the aftermath, the British appointed a commission of inquiry under Major-General Palin, which examined 152 witnesses over fifty days. The report blamed the Zionists, whose “impatience to achieve their ultimate goal” it held partly responsible for Arab hostility, and singled out both Amin al-Husayni and Ze’ev Jabotinsky — though the commission erroneously identified the fiercely anti-socialist Jabotinsky as an organizer of a Bolshevik institution, confusing him with the labor-aligned Poalei Zion party. Jabotinsky, who together with Pinhas Rutenberg had organized a Jewish self-defense unit in the weeks before the riots, was sentenced to 15 years’ imprisonment. His trial and sentencing created an uproar, and were protested by the London press including The Times and questioned in the British Parliament.

The commander of British forces in Palestine acknowledged that Jews had been sentenced far more harshly than Arabs who committed worse offenses, and Jabotinsky’s sentence was reduced to one year. Al-Husayni and the journalist Aref al-Aref, both charged with incitement, fled to Syria while out on bail. The consequences of the riots extended far beyond the courtroom: the violence led to the formation of the Haganah in June 1920, the precursor to today’s Israel Defense Forces, as well as the British decision to replace the military administration of Palestine with a civilian one under Sir Herbert Samuel, the first High Commissioner. Samuel subsequently pardoned both Jabotinsky and al-Husayni — and then, in a decision that would prove fateful, appointed al-Husayni as Grand Mufti of Jerusalem, a position from which he would incite further violence against Jews for the next two decades and ultimately ally himself with Nazi Germany during World War II.