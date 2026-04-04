Tel Aviv Diary

Tel Aviv Diary

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Jack Lowenstein's avatar
Jack Lowenstein
1d

The failure of the Mossad plan to help a Kurdish uprising will, I suspect, prove to have been critical if the war against Iran goes badly.

I also feel that had Netanyahu shown more respect for General Aoun in Lebanon and worked with him to strengthen the LAF and disarm Hizbollah after the last ceasefire, more progress might have been made, and Israel’s diplomatic position would be, at the least, “less bad”.

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Sandi Rosenbaum's avatar
Sandi Rosenbaum
10h

Sgr First Class Guy Ludar - what a heartbreaking photo. Zichrono L'vracha.

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