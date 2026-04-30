The situation in Lebanon is becoming unbearable. What is unfolding is a clear war of attrition with Hezbollah, and Israel appears trapped in it with no evident way out. Today, a suicide drone struck a vehicle transporting artillery ammunition near Shomera in the Western Galilee. The truck exploded, leaving twelve soldiers wounded, two of them seriously. This was the first known instance of a fiber-optic-controlled drone penetrating into Israel.

Later in the day, another drone struck Golani Brigade soldiers operating in southern Lebanon, killing Liam Ben Hamo (19) from Herzliya. Ben Hamo is the fourth Israeli soldier killed by drone attacks in recent days.

There were 10 separate drone attacks over the course of today alone. Ben Hamo is the 47th soldier from Golani’s 13th Brigade to fall since the war began on October 7, 2023.

We remain stuck in this situation, with no easy answers and no obvious exit. For its part, the army wants to intensify the bombing, convinced that greater force will either produce results or at least reassure the battered residents of the north that the IDF is taking some action. The difficulty is that this approach has never truly worked in the past. More bombings and deeper incursions have not stopped Hezbollah. Added to that is the clear opposition of Donald Trump, who has stated in unmistakable terms that he does not support any broad Israeli action in Lebanon.

Strangely, the situation brings to mind Joe Biden, who opposed certain Israeli actions out of concern that they would ultimately damage Israel in the long run. Nobody is willing to look back now and admit that he may have been right. There is widespread criticism today that Israel is being forced to hold back. Beneath that anger lies an unfortunate reality: too many people still believe there is a purely military solution to this problem when, in truth, there likely is not.

I have to repeat again what I have written before: Israel is not prepared to deal with these drones, and we should have been. The use of fiber optic suicide drones was not an unforeseen innovation that appeared out of nowhere. The threat was known, the lessons were available, and the warnings were there. But this, unfortunately, is not an isolated lapse. It is only one entry on a long and growing list of failures.

IRAN

It is hard to write about Iran, and hard not to write about it. Hard to write because I could almost cut and paste what I wrote yesterday. Little has changed. The only news is that the CENTCOM commander is briefing President Trump today. Israeli commentators have been quick to note that this is precisely what occurred on the eve of the earlier strikes on Iran.

President Trump stated yesterday that “the only thing that has to happen is for Iran to surrender,” language not especially calculated to increase Tehran’s willingness to accept any of Trump’s terms. Israeli commentators remain divided over the likelihood of a return to kinetic war. I still suspect that Trump will prefer to continue pressing through economic warfare rather than military escalation, but only time will tell.

A NATIONAL EMBARRASSMENT

The Israeli company that had agreed to purchase the questionable wheat, grain that Ukraine says was taken from occupied territory and marketed onward by Russia, has now canceled the order. As a result, the vessel carrying the wheat will not unload in Haifa after all. Ukraine publicly welcomed the decision. Thanks largely to the investigative work of a reporter from Haaretz, the affair was dragged into the open, and for once Israel appears to have done the right thing.

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POLITICS

The initial polls following the merger of Naftali Bennett’s party with Yair Lapid’s Yesh Atid are now in, and they are hardly encouraging for the new alliance. The combined list is polling at fewer seats than the two parties were receiving separately before the union, suggesting that at least for the moment the merger has not expanded the opposition camp and may even have cost it support. It does, however, create a single large party capable of rivaling, and in some surveys nearly matching or slightly surpassing, Likud as the dominant faction on the map.

Bennett and Lapid have been courting Gadi Eisenkot to join them as well. So far, he has declined, and for the moment that appears to be the wiser political calculation. Eisenkot’s own numbers continue to inch upward, with recent polls placing him at roughly thirteen seats and, in some surveys, showing him as the opposition figure many Israelis most trust to challenge Benjamin Netanyahu. My suspicion is that Eisenkot will let the situation continue to develop. A growing number of Israelis seem to view him as the person best suited to replace Netanyahu.

EDUCATION

A troubling new report reveals that only 21 percent of Israel’s ninth graders meet the Education Ministry’s minimum standards in English. In a country that prides itself on being globally connected, technologically advanced, and economically dependent on international communication, that figure is nothing short of alarming.

The fact that nearly four out of five students are falling below minimum standards points to a systemic educational failure. The statistics are only slightly better in Hebrew language assessments, where just 38% of ninth graders meet the ministry’s minimum standards.

HOUSING

A new report by the Shoresh Institution for Socioeconomic Research paints a stark picture of Israel’s housing market, arguing that the country faces a deep structural crisis rooted in years of policy failure rather than temporary market fluctuations. Housing prices, it finds, have risen far faster than incomes over the past two decades, sharply eroding affordability, particularly for younger households.

While public debate often focuses on interest rates or short-term supply shortages, the researchers argue that the true roots of the crisis lie in systemic problems such as land policy, planning bottlenecks, and relentless demographic pressure.

According to the report, one of the central problems is the slow pace of housing supply relative to population growth. Israel’s population has been expanding rapidly, yet construction has consistently lagged behind demand, creating a persistent shortage of housing units. Bureaucratic hurdles in zoning and planning, combined with a highly centralized land management system, have limited the ability to respond quickly to rising demand. As a result, prices have continued to climb even during periods of economic slowdown, reflecting a fundamental imbalance in the market.

The Shoresh analysis also highlights widening inequality in housing access. Homeownership, once a defining feature of Israel’s middle class, is increasingly out of reach for many, particularly younger families without financial support. The report notes that wealth gaps are being reinforced through housing, as those who already own property benefit from rising values, while those outside the market face growing barriers to entry. This dynamic, the researchers argue, risks entrenching long-term socioeconomic divides and reducing social mobility.

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Another key finding is the limited effectiveness of government interventions to date. Policies aimed at subsidizing buyers or offering targeted discounts have had only marginal impact, and in some cases may have inadvertently fueled demand without addressing supply constraints. The report calls for a more comprehensive approach focused on accelerating construction, reforming land allocation processes, and improving infrastructure to support new housing developments. Without such structural changes, it warns, affordability pressures are likely to persist.

Overall, the report concludes that Israel’s housing crisis is not cyclical but structural, requiring sustained policy reform rather than temporary measures. As housing costs continue to rise relative to income, the issue is increasingly viewed not only as an economic challenge but as a broader social and political concern that will shape Israel’s future growth and cohesion.

BUSINESS

Cybord AI

Tel Aviv-based Cybord AI has raised an additional $7 million as an extension of its Series-A round, led by Capri Ventures with participation from new and existing investors. The company, founded in 2018 by CTO Dr. Eyal Weiss, specializes in AI-based visual inspection of electronic components during the manufacturing process. Alongside the funding, Cybord announced the creation of a dedicated U.S. sales management team as it expands its work with OEM manufacturers in North America and globally.

Cybord’s Visual AI platform allows manufacturers to inspect, verify, and track every electronic component directly on the production line using existing SMT equipment. The software connects to industrial pick-and-place machines, extracts images from their built-in camera systems in real time, and analyzes them using AI and a database built over years that includes billions of electronic components. The system can identify whether a component is defective, functional, original, or counterfeit, while also providing full traceability for printed circuit boards and detecting improper installations, assembly problems, and potential tampering.

The new funding will support Cybord’s expansion into sectors where product integrity and supply-chain trust are critical, including data center infrastructure, aerospace and defense, automotive, telecom equipment, and medical devices. The company also appointed Tyler York, formerly of AdLeg and Altium, as Chief Business Officer. CEO Oshri Cohen said OEM manufacturers are flooded with data but often lack real visibility into what is happening on the production line, and that Cybord’s Visual AI is designed to turn that data into meaningful insights that strengthen product reliability and supply-chain resilience.

Advance

Israeli startup Advance has raised $8.55 million in a seed funding round led by NVP Capital, with participation from Crystal Venture Partners, Vessy Ventures, Harel Insurance, and Mensch Capital, along with strategic investors including former Hippo Insurance CEO Assaf Wand. Founded in 2024 by Omer Rimokh and CTO Gal Dreiman, the company is targeting inefficiencies in the insurance industry, where fragmented financial systems often lead to lost or mismanaged funds that can amount to millions of dollars.

Advance has developed a platform designed to function as a banking system tailored specifically to insurance companies, enabling them to manage cash flow, collections, reconciliations, commissions, and premium transfers within a unified framework. The system automates key processes—from invoice issuance and payment matching to commission and tax calculations—reducing the need for manual intervention. According to the company, its platform has already delivered measurable results, with one client recently identifying $2 million in previously unaccounted funds using the system.

The platform also incorporates an AI-based automation agent that allows users to build complex workflows using natural language, while maintaining strict safeguards in a highly regulated financial environment. The AI does not have direct access to sensitive data across accounts and cannot execute financial transactions without explicit user approval. Advance says the new funding will be used to expand its product and accelerate adoption among insurers, as it seeks to modernize financial operations in a traditionally slow-moving sector.

Check Point Software Technologies

Israeli cybersecurity firm Check Point Software Technologies reported a relatively soft first quarter, with revenue rising 5% year-over-year to $668 million but declining sharply from $745 million in the fourth quarter of 2025. While the fourth quarter is typically seasonally strong, the drop was viewed as steeper than expected, reflecting weakness in several segments. Subscription revenues grew 11% to $323 million, but demand for traditional firewall projects declined, weighing on overall performance. The company also trimmed its full-year revenue guidance to $2.77–$2.85 billion, down slightly from its prior outlook of around $2.9 billion.

CEO Nadav Zafrir attributed the slowdown in part to reduced firewall demand and ongoing changes within the company’s sales organization, including leadership replacements and internal restructuring. Despite the softer top-line performance, profitability remained strong, with operating income reaching $185 million, or 28% of revenue, and non-GAAP operating margins at 40%. Net income totaled $192 million, or $1.81 per share, rising to $2.50 per share on a non-GAAP basis. Cash flow from operations increased 6% to $445 million, and the company ended the quarter with $4.3 billion in cash, following a $2 billion convertible bond issuance and $92 million in acquisitions of startups Cyata and Cyclops.

Looking ahead, Check Point expects continued near-term pressure, forecasting second-quarter revenue of $660–$690 million, while maintaining its annual profitability outlook. The company emphasized its long-term strategy of expanding in AI-driven cybersecurity and continuing targeted acquisitions rather than pursuing large-scale deals. Zafrir noted that while a weaker dollar presents a headwind for Israel’s export-driven tech sector, the company remains committed to hiring in Israel, citing the strength of local talent. For now, however, the transition under new leadership has yet to translate into accelerated growth, with legacy product erosion—particularly in firewalls—still reflected in the company’s results.

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TODAY IN JEWISH HISTORY

Mount Meron Disaster

On April 30, 2021, shortly before 1:00 a.m., during Lag BaOmer celebrations at Mount Meron in the Upper Galilee, a crush formed in a narrow passageway as tens of thousands of ultra-Orthodox pilgrims gathered at the tomb of the second-century sage Rabbi Shimon bar Yochai. It was estimated that 100,000 people were in attendance.

The annual pilgrimage to Meron on Lag BaOmer, one of the largest recurring gatherings in Israel, draws mostly Chassidic Jews who come to pray, dance, and light bonfires at the gravesite of the great Tannaitic rabbi who, according to tradition, revealed the mystical teachings of the Zohar.

The crush occurred after celebrants poured out of one section of the mountainside compound, down a passageway with a sloping metal floor wet with spilled drinks, leading to a staircase continuing down.

Witnesses say that people tripped and slipped near the top of the stairs. Those behind, unaware of the blockage ahead, continued. The people further down were trampled over, crushed, and asphyxiated by compression, calling out that they could not breathe.

The entire catastrophe unfolded in approximately eleven minutes. Forty-five men and boys were killed. More than 150 were injured, dozens of them critically. It was the deadliest civilian disaster in the history of the State of Israel.

The disaster stemmed from overcrowding, poor crowd control, and inadequate infrastructure at a site that had been the subject of safety warnings for years. The report detailed how negligence, lack of preparation, absent governance, no enforcement of construction law, and conflict over responsibilities, authority, and land ownership by politicians, civil servants, and law enforcement led to dangerous overcrowding and hazardous and illegal facility conditions, year after year.

The narrow passageway where the crush occurred had been constructed without building permits and against the strenuous objections of the local mayor.

Multiple government agencies, religious authorities, and police bodies operated under overlapping and ill-defined jurisdiction over the site, and none accepted clear responsibility for safety. State comptroller reports warned repeatedly of the potential for catastrophe. The warnings were filed and forgotten.

At the time of the crush, COVID-19 regulations limited outdoor gatherings to just 100 people. The Lag BaOmer event at Mount Meron therefore required special government-approved exemptions to permit the massive attendance. The bitter irony was not lost on the families of the dead.

A state commission of inquiry, established by the Bennett-Lapid government in June 2021 and chaired by former Supreme Court Chief Justice Miriam Naor, spent two and a half years collecting tens of thousands of documents and hearing hundreds of testimonies.

Its conclusions were devastating. The investigators identified a deeply entrenched culture of negligence within the responsible institutions and held senior officials personally accountable, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The report stated that it was reasonable to assume Netanyahu knew the Mount Meron site was dangerous, given the repeated warnings issued over the years by multiple official bodies. It also named Public Security Minister Amir Ohana and Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai among sixteen officials found personally responsible.

The commission added a broader warning. “The fact that the celebration ended in the past without loss of life did not make it a successful event,” it wrote, calling for a fundamental reform in the culture of Israel’s public institutions. Without such change, it cautioned, the next tragedy would be only a matter of time.

The commission declined to recommend sanctions against Benjamin Netanyahu because of the unique status of an elected prime minister, but it did recommend that Amir Ohana never again serve as public security minister. Likud dismissed the findings as a political weapon fashioned by Netanyahu’s rivals.

As of late 2025, despite the commission’s recommendation that criminal investigations be reopened, no real decision on whether to pursue criminal proceedings appears to be forthcoming. For the families of the forty-five dead, that continuing paralysis is unacceptable. To them it is simply one more expression of the same institutional failure that killed their sons and fathers on a hillside in the Galilee on a night that was supposed to be about light.