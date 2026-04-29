This evening, Israel time, President Donald Trump told Barak Ravid in an interview that the economic blockade on Iran will remain in place until Tehran agrees to a nuclear deal. Trump made clear that Washington has no intention of lifting the blockade absent such an agreement, reinforcing the administration’s current preference for sustained economic pressure over an immediate return to military escalation.

It is becoming increasingly clear that Donald Trump has settled, at least for now, on a strategy of economic warfare rather than a return to kinetic fighting. The apparent conclusion in Washington is that further military action would yield limited gains while carrying considerably higher costs.

Yes, the Strait of Hormuz remains closed, and the world is paying the economic price, but much of that burden is falling outside the United States. The timing also works in Washington’s favor, as this confrontation is unfolding in the spring rather than during the high-demand winter months, when pressure on oil and natural gas markets would be far more severe.

Trump reportedly met last night with the leaders of the oil industry in an effort to keep crude prices from rising to politically damaging levels, something that, at least so far, has been achieved. Having said all this, surprises remain possible. The situation is still volatile, and sudden changes cannot be ruled out. I am simply hoping, on a personal note, that nothing dramatic happens before I return to Israel next week.

How long this can continue is an open question, but the answer may well be measured in months rather than days. There are reports circulating that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is planning to travel to Washington next week for a meeting with Donald Trump. Such a visit may prove politically useful for Netanyahu. Whether it serves Israel’s broader interests is another matter.

Images of Netanyahu once again at the White House, visibly attempting to influence Trump’s decisions, is the last thing Israel—and, for that matter, American Jewry—needs now. The only potentially meaningful rationale for such a trip would be if Trump were able to arrange some form of joint meeting with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun. That is unlikely, though not entirely impossible.

NETANYAHU TRIAL

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu continues to make something of a mockery of the proceedings in his criminal trial. Yesterday, he asked the justices to shorten today’s testimony session on the grounds of pressing security needs. A request that, for once, the panel declined. Yet today, in the middle of his testimony, Netanyahu announced that he had to leave for an urgent meeting, and then simply walked out of the courtroom. The important meeting was reportedly related to a flotilla of small boats attempting to reach Gaza.

He may well have needed to attend, given that there is no one half-competent in the current government besides Netanyahu who could participate. But once again, the episode demonstrated the hollowness of Netanyahu’s longstanding claim that he could simultaneously manage a criminal trial and fully function as prime minister. The limits of that arrangement are becoming increasingly apparent. In that context, Netanyahu’s recent health problems may ultimately provide the pretext, or the necessity, for retirement.

HERZOG’S UNLIKELY MEDIATION

President Isaac Herzog has rejected Netanyahu’s request for a presidential pardon that would bring his trial to an end. Instead, Herzog is attempting to facilitate discussions aimed at reaching some form of a plea agreement.

Those efforts are unlikely to bear fruit. The prosecution’s minimum position reportedly remains a deal that would require Netanyahu’s retirement from public life, a condition Netanyahu is highly unlikely to accept given his enduring deeply held belief that he alone is capable of leading the country.

THE WARNINGS NO ONE ACTED ON

Yesterday, it was announced that an IDF civilian employee, Amer Hujairat (44) from Shefa-Amr, had been killed in a drone strike in Lebanon. Hujairat was one of several Israeli casualties in a new wave of attacks carried out by a second generation of drones.

These newer models are no longer remotely controlled. Instead, they are guided by thin fiber-optic cables, making them immune to the electronic interception methods that once disrupted their signal.

What is unacceptable is that these new drones were hardly an unknown threat. They had already been deployed extensively in Ukraine, and their capabilities were well documented. Israel even has, within the army’s planning division, a Ukrainian officer who made aliyah specifically tasked with drawing lessons from that war. Yet despite his repeated warnings and pleas to formulate a defense against these lethal devices, little was done. No meaningful countermeasure was prepared. Only now, after Israeli lives have been lost, is a frantic effort underway to devise a response.

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The operations in southern Lebanon leave the troops carrying them out dangerously exposed. The systematic demolition of buildings and the destruction of Hezbollah infrastructure often turn them into stationary targets. Yesterday, the army destroyed a tunnel complex stretching six kilometers underground.

WHEN SILENCE BECOMES COMPLICITY

The same group of ultra-Orthodox youth who broke into the home of the head of the Military Police last night returned today to block the main entrance to Jerusalem. In an unusual move, Netanyahu and several other political leaders publicly condemned the violence.

Yet not a single ultra-Orthodox political leader has condemned the attack. The prevailing sense is that they fear becoming the group’s next targets. But that has only deepened the public anger. They cannot remain silent and then dismiss the perpetrators as merely a fringe element. The group has already vowed to escalate its actions in the coming days and weeks. As of tonight, the rabbi who organized yesterday’s break-in, including the buses that transported the hooligans to the home, has still not been arrested.

SUICIDES IN THE IDF

At least ten active-duty Israeli soldiers have died by suicide since the beginning of the year, including six in April alone. What once appeared to be isolated tragedies is beginning to look like a deeply disturbing pattern within the defense establishment. This month alone, three reservists who served during the war also took their own lives after leaving active duty, along with two police officers, one of them a Border Police conscript. Many of the dead had extensive combat exposure, a stark measure of the mounting psychological toll exacted by prolonged fighting and repeated deployments.

The rise in suicides reflects a broader pattern that has steadily intensified since the outbreak of the war on October 7. In the decade before the war, the IDF averaged roughly twelve suicides a year. That number climbed to twenty-one in 2024 and twenty-two in 2025, the highest level in more than fifteen years.

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Military officials privately acknowledge that they are struggling to contain the phenomenon, particularly in cases where soldiers never seek help at all. Some in the army have pointed to Memorial Day and the heightened national focus on loss as possible contributing factors. Mental health experts are skeptical. Similar spikes did not appear in previous years, suggesting that something deeper and far more sustained is at work.

Other contributing factors appear to be far more structural. The prolonged nature of the war has placed an enormous burden on a relatively small pool of service members, many of whom have now logged hundreds of days of reserve duty. The same men are called up again and again, often with little time to recover between deployments.

At the same time, critics say the military’s mental health system has failed to keep pace with the strain. Psychological debriefings for reservists were scaled back earlier this year, and some soldiers report being released from service without any professional evaluation at all. Testimonies from soldiers and military mental health officers point to the same troubling gaps: pressure to return to duty despite visible psychological distress, and only limited access to treatment in the field.

Taken together, these conditions have fueled growing concern that at least some of the recent deaths might have been preventable. The military, it increasingly appears, is confronting not merely a warning sign but, as one former official put it, a real alarm.

JEWS UNDER SEIGE IN BRITAIN:

THE GOLDERS GREEN ATTACK AND THE CRISIS OF BRITISH ANTISEMITISM

Today, a man ran along Golders Green Road in north London attempting to stab Jewish residents. He wounded two people before being detained by Shomrim neighborhood watch volunteers and subdued by police with a taser. Hatzola, the Jewish emergency medical service, treated the victims. The attack took place near the Netzach Yisroel synagogue, in the heart of one of Britain’s most densely Jewish neighborhoods, a place that for generations of British Jews has represented safety, community, and continuity. The assailant was Muslim, and although British leaders condemned the attack, the British police commissioner was quick to note that he suffered from mental problems.

It did not occur in a vacuum. It was the latest in a rapidly accelerating series of attacks on Jewish, Israeli, and Iranian dissident targets in the same area. On March 23, four Hatzola ambulances in Golders Green were set ablaze. On April 15, arsonists attempted to attack the Finchley Reform Synagogue. The following Friday, a building formerly occupied by a Jewish organization was firebombed.

Last Sunday, the Kenton United Synagogue was also targeted in a firebombing. An Iranian-linked group calling itself Harakat Ashab al-Yamin al-Islamia claimed responsibility for several of the attacks. Wednesday’s knife assault was not an isolated act of individual hatred. It was the latest blow in what increasingly looks like a sustained, coordinated campaign of terror against British Jews and their allies.

The immediate horror of Wednesday’s attack cannot be understood without the statistical and historical backdrop that has been building for two years. The Community Security Trust, which monitors antisemitism in the United Kingdom, recorded 3,528 antisemitic incidents in 2024, including 201 assaults, 157 cases of damage or desecration, and 250 threats. It was the second-highest annual total in its history at the time.

In 2025, the number rose further to 3,700, again the second-highest ever recorded, with 170 assaults, 217 cases of damage and desecration, and more than 3,000 incidents of abusive behavior. Greater London alone accounted for 1,844 incidents in 2025, with Greater Manchester contributing another 425. CST also recorded 164 incidents targeting synagogues in 2024, the highest synagogue-related total it had ever documented, along with 260 antisemitic incidents in schools.

The most devastating single event came on October 2, 2025, when a terrorist attacked the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation in Manchester on Yom Kippur, the holiest day