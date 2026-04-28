The main story remains Iran, with every post by President Trump, every movement of American aircraft scrutinized for signs of what may come next. This afternoon, Israel time, Trump posted the following, as negotiations over Iran’s latest proposal remained unresolved and tensions continued over the Strait of Hormuz:

Iran has just informed us that they are in a “State of Collapse.” They want us to “Open the Hormuz Strait,” as soon as possible, as they try to figure out their leadership situation (Which I believe they will be able to do!). Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DONALD J. TRUMP

At any given moment, there are multiple and often conflicting assessments of the situation with Iran. Some argue that the White House has concluded only renewed military action can force Iran to shift from its current position. Others point to a growing body of analysis suggesting that Iran’s economy is under mounting strain and may not be able to withstand prolonged pressure.

There are also reports that the regime fears worsening economic conditions could once again drive people into the streets. Trump’s latest post suggests that, for now, he is leaning toward continuing the economic campaign against Iran rather than returning immediately to open military confrontation.

LEBANON

Two Israeli soldiers were wounded today by a Hezbollah drone in southern Lebanon, one seriously and one moderately. The attack was one of several drone incidents directed at Israeli forces operating in the area. While the IDF continues to intercept most of the incoming drones, as today’s incident underscored, unfortunately, some are getting through. It was announced tonight that a civilian contractor was killed by a drone earlier today.

Some Israeli commentators are lamenting the extent to which President Trump has constrained Israel’s freedom of action in Lebanon, and arguing that Israel’s current response is insufficient. But that criticism may rest on a faulty assumption.

These pundits are calling for Israel to attack the Dahiya district in Beirut, yet it is difficult to see how that would materially change the situation. Israel has already attacked the area multiple times and inflicted extensive destruction there, with little evidence that such strikes alone alter Hezbollah’s underlying capabilities or intentions.

ULTRA-ORTHODOX PROTEST CROSSES A LINE

Tonight, ultra-Orthodox demonstrators forced their way into the home of the commander of Israel’s Military Police while his family was inside and occupied the residence for a period of time. The incident drew broad condemnation, but it also marked a clear escalation by opponents of the effort to draft members of the ultra-Orthodox community.

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ZAMIR MOVES TO RESTORE DISCIPLINE

Yesterday, IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir convened a meeting with the army’s senior commanders, bringing together officers from the rank of full colonel and above. It was, in my view, a conversation that should have taken place months ago.

In his remarks, Zamir sharply criticized the erosion of discipline that has taken hold in parts of the IDF over the course of the war and made clear that he does not intend to allow it to continue.

Zamir cited a range of incidents that, in his view, reflected a broader breakdown in standards: the destruction of the Jesus statue, soldiers photographing themselves inside private homes, and the wearing of political patches on uniforms. The IDF, Zamir said, cannot afford to lose its internal discipline or the values on which its legitimacy depends.

One statistic raised during the discussion was particularly striking. Of the roughly 400 soldiers wounded or killed so far in the Lebanon campaign, approximately half were reportedly harmed in accidents or friendly-fire incidents. Across the war as a whole, the full number of such episodes has not been publicly released, but it is clear that the figure has been far too high.

Zamir demanded that every senior commander to submit by next week a full accounting of every improper incident that occurred under his command and what disciplinary or corrective action was taken in response.

YOUTH VIOLENCE

After the story I wrote about yesterday, on the murder of a young Pizza Hut employee by a gang of teenage thugs, additional reports are surfacing of increasingly out-of-control youth violence in multiple parts of the country, including Tel Aviv.

Tel Aviv Mayor Ron Huldai released the following letter to the residents of Tel Aviv:

Dear Residents, The serious events of violence in Israel and in our city in particular are a real problem, and they require a real response. Your voices residents are heard loudly and your concern is very understood. In recent days we have held talks with the district Police commander, and we are working together with the police in collaboration with the RLA, the city security patrol, and all the city security authorities, to immediately increase the presence and enforcement in the public space. Safety on our streets is very important to us and you the public should feel it. Therefore, we will strengthen the activity of youth guides in the field, the support frameworks for teenage boys and girls, and we will strengthen important programs such as “care at night”, that meet young people exactly in the places and times when they need a listening ear and guidance. But alongside education, explanation and prevention, there must also be a strong hand. Whoever chooses violence, casts fear or hurts others, should know that there will be clear consequences. Outlaws and violence have no place on our streets. Sadly, this Government has neglected and continues to neglect entire populations and sectors, and we are seeing the loss of governance in almost all parts of the country. When there is no in-depth treatment, when there is no investment in education, welfare and enforcement, the vacuum is filled with violence. I promise you: in our city this issue is and will remain a top priority. We’ll tap into all the resources necessary to regain that sense of confidence and see real results in the field.

QUESTIONS OVER WHEAT IMPORTS

It now appears that Israel has become embroiled in a growing diplomatic dispute over wheat shipments allegedly originating in Russian-occupied areas of Ukraine. Russian networks have become increasingly adept at moving grain taken from occupied Ukrainian territory and masking its origin through complex shipping routes and transfers.

An investigation by Haaretz journalist Avi Sharaf traced a shipment of wheat currently awaiting near Haifa back to grain believed to have originated in occupied Ukraine. Ukrainian officials say this is not an isolated case and accuse Israel of allowing the import of what Kyiv considers stolen goods. Volodymyr Zelenskyy publicly charged that Israeli authorities cannot plausibly claim ignorance and warned that Ukraine is preparing diplomatic and legal measures against those involved.

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NATIONAL CHEERLEADING TEAM WINS BRONZE MEDAL

And now for one small piece of good news: Israel’s national cheerleading team has reached a historic milestone, winning a bronze medal at the International Cheerleading Cup in Orlando, Florida, the country’s first podium finish in an international competition in the sport.

Team Israel Youth Pom, made up of athletes between the ages of 12 and 14, captured third place against some of the world’s top squads with a routine praised by judges for its precision and energy.

The achievement is all the more remarkable given that cheerleading has been an organized competitive sport in Israel for only a few years. The young athletes trained for months under conditions few of their international competitors could imagine, with some practices taking place during wartime and others inside bomb shelters.

Luydmila Yasinska-Damri, head of the Israeli delegation, stated:

This is a historic moment for us. These girls did not just reach an impressive athletic achievement. They did so under extremely challenging circumstances. There were moments of uncertainty, but they kept going. This medal represents much more than sport; it represents resilience, perseverance, and belief.

The victory carried an emotional resonance that extended well beyond the competition floor. Upon arriving in the United States, the Israeli athletes observed Yom HaZikaron, Israel’s Memorial Day for fallen soldiers and victims of terror, far from home. Just days later, they took the international stage around Yom Ha’atzmaut, Israel’s Independence Day, giving the performance a symbolic significance not lost on either the delegation or Israeli supporters watching from afar.

The bronze medal in Orlando is expected to provide a meaningful boost to the sport in Israel, broadening its pool of athletes and strengthening the country’s standing in the international cheerleading arena. As team official Yasinska-Damri put it, “the medal earned in Orlando is not only a competitive achievement. It is also proof of the ability to persevere and excel even in the most complex times.”

For a country that has spent the past two and a half years at war, the image of a group of teenage girls stepping onto a stage in Florida and returning home with a medal is precisely the kind of story Israel needs at the moment.

DEFENSE

Israel’s Ministry of Defense has signed a new agreement to expand cooperation with Greece on defense technology development and procurement, reflecting a deepening strategic alignment between the two countries in the Eastern Mediterranean. The deal builds on a series of joint initiatives in recent years, including training programs, defense exports, and collaborative research, and is intended to streamline joint projects while strengthening interoperability between Israeli and Greek forces. Officials on both sides framed the agreement as part of a broader effort to respond to evolving regional security challenges.

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The partnership is expected to focus on advanced defense systems, including air and missile defense, unmanned platforms, and cyber capabilities—areas where Israeli firms have established a strong export presence. For Israel, the agreement reinforces its role as a key defense supplier in Europe, while providing Greece with access to cutting-edge technologies and operational expertise. The move also underscores a wider trend of growing defense cooperation between Israel and European partners amid shifting geopolitical dynamics and increased demand for integrated security solutions.

HEALTH NEWS

Israeli mental health startup Mentaily has received regulatory approval from Israel’s Ministry of Health for its LIV platform, an AI-based decision-support tool for psychiatric triage. The approval, granted by the ministry’s Medical Devices Division, marks a significant milestone: it is the first authorization in Israel for an AI decision-support system in mental health. LIV uses an avatar that conducts a conversation resembling a human psychiatric interview, helping identify, prioritize, and assess mental health conditions

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According to the company, LIV has demonstrated more than 90% accuracy compared with human psychiatric assessments, based on studies involving hundreds of patients who were evaluated both by the AI model and by psychiatrists. The system was developed in response to the growing mental health burden during periods of emergency and is already being used by medical and community institutions, including public hospitals, health funds, rehabilitation centers, and government organizations. Mentaily says the platform can reduce by more than half the time now required for initial psychiatric assessments.

Mentaily was founded in 2024 as part of ARC, Sheba Medical Center’s innovation arm, and is led by founder and CEO Iris Stein. Alongside its work in Israel with Sheba, MAFAT, Beit Halochem, and the “Returning to Life” program, the company is also active in the United States through clinical, research, and commercial partnerships with Walter Reed, the Henry Jackson Foundation, the U.S. Department of Defense, and government-backed community mental health centers. Stein stressed that the platform is not intended to replace psychiatrists, but to help them manage heavy workloads while preserving human oversight and clinical responsibility.

ISRAELTECH INTERVIEW

As part of our ongoing partnership with IsraelTech, here is this week’s interview: “A BTS Look at the Making of IsraelTech,” featuring Revital Moses.

India and Israel have more overlap in tech than most people in either country realize. Shared emphasis on engineering talent, a culture of building under constraints, and a growing number of founders, investors, and operators moving between both ecosystems.

Revital Moses, producer at IsraelTech, sits at that intersection. She moved from India to Israel at 25, built a content practice from scratch, and now produces the coverage that IsraelTech puts out on founders and investors. Her own channel, Moses in Israel, recently crossed 100K subscribers!

In this conversation, she talks about what that connection actually looks like on the ground, and what the Israeli tech ecosystem is starting to understand about India as more than just a market.

You can watch the entire interview here, or check out an excerpt below.

BUSINESS NEWS

Quantum computing startup Quantum Art has raised an additional $40 million in funding, extending its Series-A round to a total of $140 million as investor interest accelerates in the race to make quantum computing commercially viable. The extension follows the company’s initial $100 million raise in December 2025 and was led by Bedford Ridge Capital, with participation from Hudson Bay Capital, Poalim Equity, LIP Ventures, Wolverine Global Ventures, and IDA Ventures. The additional capital reflects continued investor confidence in the company’s approach to overcoming one of the field’s central challenges—scaling quantum systems without sacrificing stability or performance.

Founded as a spin-off from the Weizmann Institute of Science, Quantum Art is developing a trapped-ion architecture designed for large-scale quantum systems. The new funding will support the development of its “Perspective” platform, a planned 1,000-qubit multi-core system aimed at commercial deployment, alongside investments in optical technologies, scalable 2D architectures, and global business expansion. Led by CEO Dr. Tal David, CTO Dr. Amit Ben Kish, and Chief Scientist Prof. Roee Ozeri, the company is also advancing toward a Quantum-as-a-Service (QaaS) model, enabling customers to design algorithms and run them on quantum hardware as the technology moves closer to commercialization.

Conbo.ai

Ashdod Port is investing $650,000 in Israeli startup Conbo.ai, which uses artificial intelligence and computer vision to turn existing CCTV camera networks into real-time operational intelligence systems. The investment follows a successful proof of concept at the port, where Conbo’s platform showed it could extract valuable management insights from cameras already deployed on site, without requiring additional hardware.

Conbo.ai’s technology is designed to help logistics and infrastructure operators track assets, monitor activity, and improve operational efficiency through AI-based video analysis. For Ashdod Port, the move is part of a broader strategy to position itself as a “smart port” and deepen its role as a testing ground for Israeli maritime and logistics technologies. The company has also been part of Ashdod Port’s innovation ecosystem, which has promoted startups working in smart ports, supply-chain resilience, cybersecurity, and automation.

Electra Group

Electra Group is expanding its energy storage activity after signing two agreements worth a combined NIS 400 million with Gav-Yam and Meshek Energy. The deals are part of Electra’s effort to grow its energy division, which the company has identified as one of its future growth engines. The agreements were signed through Electra Concessions, while Electra Energy Solutions will handle construction, installation, and operations.

Under the Gav-Yam agreement, Electra will develop and build independent storage facilities with a capacity of about 150 megawatts, in cooperation with Idan Hadash LeIsrael 21, at an estimated investment of NIS 150 million. Electra, which already builds and maintains dozens of solar energy facilities for Gav-Yam, will now add storage operations to that relationship. Separately, Electra will supply and install energy storage systems for Meshek Energy at kibbutz-based projects across Israel, integrating the systems with photovoltaic facilities totaling hundreds of megawatt-hours.

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TODAY IN JEWISH HISTORY

Ben Hecht Born

Ben Hecht was born on April 28, 1894, in New York City, to Russian-Jewish immigrant parents, and raised in Racine, Wisconsin. He became one of the most prolific and celebrated writers in 20th-century America, a journalist, novelist, playwright, and screenwriter who won the first-ever Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay in 1929 for Underworld and went on to write or co-write the scripts for Scarface, Twentieth Century, Wuthering Heights, His Girl Friday, Notorious, and dozens more. He was, by common consensus, the highest-paid screenwriter in Hollywood.

But Hecht himself later joked that he “became a Jew” only in 1939, the year he met a charismatic young Palestinian emissary named Peter Bergson (born Hillel Kook, the nephew of Palestine’s first Ashkenazi Chief Rabbi, Abraham Isaac Kook), who was operating in the United States on behalf of the Irgun, the Revisionist Zionist underground militia. Bergson sensed a potential ally in Hecht and reached out and arranged a meeting at the 21 Club, Hecht’s favorite Manhattan hangout.

From that meeting onward, Hecht poured his formidable talents, his contacts in the press and Hollywood, his gift for incendiary prose, and his instinct for spectacle, into the cause of rescuing European Jewry and, later, the creation of the Jewish state. He found that his previous contacts in the press and in Hollywood could be used to the advantage of the delegation that represented the underground Irgun. He crafted a series of searing full-page newspaper advertisements that were among the first public efforts to bring the reality of the Holocaust to the attention of the American people. One of them, which read “For Sale To Humanity 70,000 Jews Guaranteed Human Beings at $50 A Piece,” brought the Holocaust to the attention of the American public.

Another, headlined “Action, Not Pity,” demanded that the Allied governments do something beyond issuing expressions of sympathy. The established American Jewish leadership, the American Jewish Committee, the American Jewish Congress, mainstream Zionist organizations, recoiled from Hecht and Bergson’s tactics, accusing them of recklessness and sensationalism. Hecht did not care. “The Americanized Jews who ran newspapers and movie studios, who wrote plays and novels, who were high in government and powerful in the financial, industrial and even social life of the nation, were silent,” he wrote bitterly in his autobiography, A Child of the Century (1954).

The culmination of Hecht’s wartime activism was We Will Never Die, a dramatic pageant that premiered at Madison Square Garden on the evening of March 9, 1943. Hecht authored the pageant to further raise awareness of the plight of European Jews. To produce the show, Hecht teamed up with Peter Bergson. Bergson’s brash tactics angered American Jewish organizations. However, he and Hecht found eager partners in both the Hollywood and Broadway communities. Broadway director Moss Hart and producer Billy Rose signed on. German refugee composer Kurt Weill quickly created a powerful score. The cast included Edward G. Robinson, Paul Muni, Sylvia Sidney, John Garfield, and Frank Sinatra.

On a stage dominated by two forty-foot-high tablets representing the Ten Commandments, the pageant surveyed Jewish contributions to civilization, dramatized the Nazi slaughter, and culminated in a mass recitation of the Kaddish by a group of elderly refugee rabbis. We Will Never Die premiered at Madison Square Garden at 8:30 p.m. to a sold-out crowd of 20,000. The large cast performed the entire show again that evening at 11 p.m. for another sold-out performance.

The pageant then toured to Washington’s Constitution Hall — where it was attended by more than two hundred Members of Congress, numerous members of the international diplomatic corps, six justices of the Supreme Court, and Eleanor Roosevelt — and on to Philadelphia, Chicago, Boston, and the Hollywood Bowl, where at least 100,000 Americans witnessed the pageant. Eleanor Roosevelt devoted part of her syndicated column to the performance and the plight of Europe’s Jews.

The Bergson Group’s campaign peaked in September 1943, when Congress debated the creation of a government agency to rescue Jewish refugees. Roosevelt set up the War Refugee Board in January 1944, which brought more than two hundred thousand homeless men, women, and children from Europe in the last fifteen months of World War II. Scholars credit Hecht and Bergson’s relentless public pressure campaign as one of the key factors that forced the Roosevelt administration to act.

After the war, Hecht turned his pen toward the struggle for Israeli independence. In addition to propaganda work, including his 1946 stage play A Flag Is Born, Hecht was involved in fundraising and in recruiting for the Irgun. A Flag Is Born, starring Paul Muni as an elderly Holocaust survivor and a 22-year-old Marlon Brando as a young man who joins the Jewish underground, was a Broadway sensation that raised hundreds of thousands of dollars. All funds raised by A Flag Is Born went to save Holocaust refugees.

The Irgun purchased a derelict yacht it renamed the Ben Hecht, the only illegal immigrant ship honoring a living person. The vessel carried 600 Holocaust survivors from the south of France toward Palestine in March 1947, only to be intercepted by the Royal Navy and its passengers interned on Cyprus. Hecht then wrote his most incendiary advertisement of all: “Letter to the Terrorists of Palestine,” addressed directly to the Irgun fighters, in which he declared: “Every time you blow up a British arsenal, or wreck a British jail, or send a British railroad train sky high... the Jews of America make a little holiday in their hearts.”

The British government was so enraged that it informally boycotted all films bearing Hecht’s name, a remarkable act of cultural retaliation against a screenwriter. Hecht withdrew from Zionist activities after the Altalena affair, the June 1948 confrontation in which the newly established Israeli government, under Ben-Gurion’s orders, fired on an Irgun arms ship off the coast of Tel Aviv, killing sixteen Irgun fighters. Hecht was devastated by what he considered a betrayal.

In 1961, he published Perfidy, a searing and deeply controversial account of the Kasner affair, the wartime negotiations between a Hungarian Zionist leader and Adolf Eichmann to ransom Hungarian Jews, which accused the mainstream Zionist leadership of complicity in the destruction of Hungarian Jewry. The book made Hecht a pariah in the Israeli establishment for years.

Ben Hecht died on April 18, 1964, at the age of 70, in New York City.