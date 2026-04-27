In an interesting development, Lebanon responded sharply to Hezbollah’s accusations that President Aoun was committing treason by engaging in negotiations with Israel. Turning the charge back on Hezbollah, Aoun said that the truly treasonous act is to drag Lebanon into war in service of outside interests.

Hezbollah continues to violate the ceasefire, and Israel continues to respond. Today, Israeli forces reportedly struck Hezbollah targets in northern Lebanon following additional attacks from Lebanese territory. The continued instability along the border is also having domestic repercussions inside Israel. The annual large-scale pilgrimage to Mount Meron near Safed will be capped at 1,500 participants this year, far below the tens of thousands who normally attend. Ultra-Orthodox leaders reacted angrily to the restriction.

Iran’s foreign minister is in Moscow today as Tehran works to recast the diplomatic battlefield. According to reports, Iran has offered to reopen the Strait of Hormuz if the United States lifts its blockade and commits not to launch further attacks, while deferring any substantive discussion of Iran’s nuclear material to a later stage.

Such an arrangement would represent a significant diplomatic gain for Tehran. It would allow Iran to transform its closure of one of the world’s most critical shipping lanes into negotiating leverage, while leaving the central nuclear question unresolved. So far, Secretary of State Marco Rubio has rejected the proposal, making clear that Washington is not prepared to legitimize Iranian control over the Strait.

A BRUTAL KILLING SHOCKS ISRAEL

Inside Israel, one of the most disturbing stories of recent days has been the brutal murder of Pizza Hut employee Yemanu Binyamin Zalka (age 21). According to reports, Zalka was stabbed by a group of teenagers, who continued the assault even after he collapsed to the ground, in an attack that was captured on video. As many as 15 teenagers, many of them around the age of 15, have reportedly been arrested in connection with the killing. Israeli media has also reported that one of the suspects is the son of a senior defense official.

B’NEI MENASHE IMMIGRATION CONTINUES

A group of 240 members of the Bnei Menashe community from India arrived in Israel today, part of a broader initiative to bring the remaining 6,000 members of the community to Israel by 2030. The Bnei Menashe maintain that they are descendants of the biblical tribe of Menashe, a claim that has been met with skepticism in some quarters. To date, approximately 4,000 members of the community have immigrated to Israel.

IDF REPORT ON THE INVESTIGATION OF THE 7 OCT. ATTACK ON KIBBUTZ HOLIT

After a delay of more than a year, the IDF today released its report on what took place at Kibbutz Holit. The delay stemmed largely from questions of personal responsibility involving several commanders who failed to act on the day of the attack, as well as from the internal Army disciplinary proceedings that followed.

SUMMARY OF THE IDF REPORT On October 7, 2023, approximately 60 Hamas terrorists infiltrated Kibbutz Holit, resulting in a devastating massacre. The attack left 13 civilians and three security personnel dead, while several others were abducted to the Gaza Strip. A recently published IDF probe concluded that the military “failed to defend” the kibbutz, as it was entirely unprepared for a widespread, simultaneous attack on multiple communities. As a result, the residents and local civil defense squad were left to fend for themselves for several hours while terrorists moved from house to house, executing civilians, kidnapping, looting, and burning homes. The publication of the IDF’s probe sparked severe backlash from the surviving residents of Holit, who criticized what they described as a systemic failure and a refusal by nearby forces to engage the enemy. Kibbutz members highlighted three major command failures that could have prevented murders and abductions: The 33rd Caracal Battalion: Commanded by Lt. Col. Or Ben-Yehuda, a force of about 25 soldiers spent 12 hours at the nearby Sufa post overlooking Holit without seeking contact. Residents argue that despite having armored jeeps and heavy weaponry, the force ignored visible smoke and audible gunfire. The 227th Bardelas Battalion: Led by Lt. Col. Ivan Kon, this force arrived at the kibbutz gate in the afternoon but allegedly refused to enter the fight for nearly an hour, prioritizing the evacuation of soldiers over saving civilians. The Initial Patrol Abandonment: Around 7:00 a.m., an IDF patrol with eight infantry soldiers arrived at the kibbutz gate while 15 terrorists were breaching the fence. However, the patrol broke contact and left minutes later to assist a fellow soldier elsewhere, leaving the kibbutz’s lone security coordinator to face the terrorists alone. Residents have demanded full transparency and accountability for these command decisions in order to rebuild trust with the military. Timeline of Events (October 7, 2023) 6:29AM – 6:45AM: Under the cover of rocket fire, terrorists breach the border fence and advance toward Holit. IDF border troops and a tank engage them, significantly reducing the initial number of attackers. At 6:45 a.m., the kibbutz security coordinator, Abi Korin, and his deputy spot the first terrorists near the fence. 6:54AM– 6:59AM: Military observers spot armed terrorists, and patrol vehicles are sent to the kibbutz gate, but they cannot enter because the gate is closed. At 6:59 a.m., terrorists blow up the eastern perimeter fence, infiltrate the kibbutz, and begin their rampage. 7:00AM– 8:00AM: Terrorists abduct six people (four Israelis and two foreign workers) from the kibbutz dairy farm. Security coordinator Abi Korin is killed in battle around 7:10 a.m. By 7:20 a.m., the IDF patrol vehicles outside the kibbutz leave the area to assist a wounded commander elsewhere. 7:20AM– 12:30PM: Terrorists break into dozens of homes, murdering whole families and burning residences. Armed civilians and the deputy security coordinator fight back alone; in several instances, civilians manage to kill terrorists and rescue trapped neighbors. 12:55PM: An IDF combat helicopter scans the kibbutz and fires shells to expose terrorists, but fails to locate them. 1:53PM: The first IDF soldiers finally enter the kibbutz and begin searching the eastern neighborhood. 2:06PM: The Paran Regional Brigade commander arrives with a Caracal Battalion tank crewed entirely by women. The all-female tank crew, part of the Caracal Battalion, made two critical interventions during the battle at Kibbutz Holit. First, at 2:06PM, the tank smashed through the locked entrance gate of the kibbutz. This crucial maneuver allowed the Paran Regional Brigade commander and other military forces to finally breach the community, enter the kibbutz, and begin searching for terrorists. For over seven hours, the locked gate had been one of the factors preventing organized military forces from entering Holit in strength; the tank crew’s decision to simply drive through it finally opened the way for the infantry to pour in and begin clearing the kibbutz house by house. 2:30PM– 3:30PM: Terrorists begin withdrawing from the kibbutz toward Gaza, taking hostages with them. 3:55PM: The all-female tank crew made its second decisive intervention when IDF Shaldag special forces identified a group of 15 terrorists retreating toward the Gaza border. The Shaldag operators directed the Caracal tank crew to intercept the fleeing terrorists, and the crew drove their tank directly into the group, running over and killing several of them. The action disrupted the terrorists’ organized withdrawal and may have contributed to the abandonment of hostages that occurred shortly afterward. 4:30PM: The military begins evacuating surviving residents from the kibbutz. Meanwhile, three hostages, resident Avital Aladjem and two young children, who were abandoned by retreating terrorists inside Gaza begin slowly walking back, safely reaching the kibbutz by 7:00 p.m.

BUSINESS NEWS

U.S. software giant ServiceNow has taken a decisive step into Israel’s cybersecurity