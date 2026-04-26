Tel Aviv Diary

Tel Aviv Diary

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Nancy F Kaplan's avatar
Nancy F Kaplan
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I don't agree that it would be bad for Israel if the Democrats win back a majority in the US House of Representatives. First of all, it's absolutely vital for American democracy that this happen. And rebuilding American democracy is good for Israel. Second, most House Democrats support a liberal, democratic (small d), secure Israel, which is why they are protesting the continuing destructive, immoral actions of its current government. What's really bad for Israel would be for it to become a pariah state among the nations of the world, which is where Netanyahu and his gang are pushing it. If you haven't yet discussed this point (I've missed some of the recent zooms because of unavoidable schedule conflicts) I think it would be good for you to discuss how AIPAC's decision several years ago to jump into electioneering has sparked deep anger among Democrats. AIPAC used to stay out of specific electoral contests. In 2022, AIPAC set up a separate PAC (Political Action Committee) which was funded in large part by Republican donors, and proceeded to spend tons of money in a handful of Democratic primary contests to punish certain House Democrats whom AIPAC deemed insufficiently pro-Israel. Basically AIPAC set out to destroy their political careers. One of those primaries was in my county in Michigan, and the target of AIPAC's vengeance was Rep. Andy Levin. Levin lost. It's possible that AIPAC's aggressive ads against him made the difference - we'll never know. AIPAC did it again this year when it went after former Rep. Tom Malinowski, who was competing in a primary for a House seat in NJ. AIPAC's PAC ran deeply dishonest ads against Malinowski, and wound up throwing the primary win to a Squad-adjacent candidate who is very hostile to Israel. Nice job, AIPAC! It also tried the same playbook in a House primary in Illinois but thankfully failed to defeat a candidate who has strong personal ties to Israel but who refused to endorse AIPAC's demand for a blank check for Netanyahu. Personally, I'm furious with AIPAC right now and many House and Senate Democrats feel the same. I think this - plus, of course, Netanyahu's cheerleading for the Iran war - is a huge factor in the current wave of revulsion and disgust that we're seeing in attitudes towards the current government of Israel.

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