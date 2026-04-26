LEBANON

The ceasefire in Lebanon, is, at best, barely holding. Hezbollah has violated it at least 10 times in the past 24 hours. By the time this update is released, that number will almost certainly be higher.

The violations have included rocket fire toward northern Israel, drones launched into Israeli airspace, and repeated attacks on Israeli troops operating in southern Lebanon with rockets and unmanned aircraft, resulting in additional casualties. This morning, a Hezbollah drone strike in southern Lebanon killed Idan Fooks (19) of Petah Tikva. Five other soldiers were seriously wounded.

Prime Minister Netanyahu stated at the cabinet meeting that the ceasefire with Hezbollah is not functioning as intended. Even so, the government remains committed to preserving the overall truce and to the longer-term objective of pursuing an agreement with the Lebanese government. How that path is meant to succeed remains unclear.

Hezbollah has openly threatened to kill the Lebanese leadership if the government makes any move toward peace with Israel. It is equally difficult at this stage to see a realistic mechanism for the group’s disarmament.

Tonight, the Home Front Command announced new restrictions for communities along the northern border, limiting public gatherings to 1,500 people.

IRAN

Amid the day’s many developments, the larger story involving Iran, the United States, and Israel has almost receded from the immediate headlines. In one sense, that is understandable, as there have been nearly no visible developments. But the underlying reality has not changed.

We remain in a moment in which renewed war could break out at any time. An agreement is still possible, but with each passing day such an outcome appears less and less likely in the coming days.

The Iranians are unwilling to budge from their original demands. At the same time, an increasing number of reports point to disarray within the Iranian leadership, with no clear sense of where ultimate decision-making now rests. Competing factions appear intent on projecting militancy, each wary of being seen as weak or prepared to compromise.

Under such circumstances, it is difficult to see a near-term path to an agreement. That leaves Donald Trump with two principal options: renewed escalation through strikes on infrastructure and other strategic targets, or the continuation of sustained economic pressure designed, over time, to weaken and undermine the regime.

We are operating, by and large, in a low-information environment, with limited visibility into what is actually taking place inside Iran. Still, a few outside reports offer useful clues. A New York Times correspondent sent to the border, reported some revealing details. For instance, the price of meat has increased tenfold in the last few weeks and smugglers who once trafficked in cigarettes are now moving basic cooking oil, because it has become the more valuable commodity. These are small but telling signs of an economy under severe strain.

Whether that strain will force the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps to make concessions, or instead produce some broader loss of control, remains uncertain. Both outcomes are possible, but neither would come quickly. They would require patience, consistency, and a steadiness of policy that is not always evident at the moment. What is clear is that Iran cannot be allowed to retain effective control over the Strait of Hormuz, where shipping disruptions continue to reverberate through global energy markets.

ULTRA-ORTHODOX AND DRAFT

The High Court issued a ruling on the government’s continued failure to enforce the enlistment of ultra-Orthodox young men. Since the government was ordered to draft members of the Haredi community, some 79,000 draft notices have been issued, yet only slightly over 2,000 have actually enlisted. The government, the Court noted, has taken only the most minimal steps to compel compliance or to ensure that those receiving the notices report for duty.

The Court ordered the police to begin immediately enforcing arrest warrants against ultra-Orthodox draft evaders. It also directed several government ministries to examine linking a range of public benefits to military service. Among the benefits now under review are property-purchase discounts, daycare subsidies, public transportation discounts, and municipal tax reductions. The government was instructed to report back to the Court by June 1 on the steps taken toward implementation.

Political reaction was swift and predictable, with coalition figures attacking the High Court and accusing it of “undermining the Jewish character of the state.” The justices themselves, including the Court’s more conservative members, gave every indication that this highly activist intervention was not one they were eager to make. But faced with the government’s continued failure to take meaningful action on earlier orders to begin drafting the ultra-Orthodox, the Court appears to have concluded that it had little alternative.

Today’s Zoom Briefing

POLITICAL SHAKEUP

This afternoon, there was an announcement that Yesh Atid, led by Yair Lapid, will merge into Bennett’s party. The decision benefits both sides. Lapid, whose party had been steadily slipping in the polls to roughly six seats, perhaps fewer, needed path to preserve his relevance as a political actor and to improve the chances that his exceptionally strong slate of Knesset members would retain positions after the election.

For Bennett, the merger helps solidify his position as the undisputed leader of the opposition after a prolonged period in which Gadi Eisenkot appeared to be narrowing the gap. The arrangement is therefore mutually beneficial. It also provides Bennett with a substantial organizational infrastructure on the ground.

I had personally hoped to see a Lapid-Eisenkot merger, but reports indicate those discussions did not go well. Bennett and Lapid have now turned to Eisenkot with the suggestion that he join them. My expectation is that such a move may still come, but not immediately. Eisenkot’s view appears to be that mergers are more effective when executed closer to an election, when they can generate momentum rather than risk losing public attention too early.

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The potential drawback of the union is that Lapid carries a center-left image, which could hurt Bennett’s effort to attract support from right-wing voters. How significant that liability will prove remains to be seen, and the coming weeks of polling should provide a clearer indication.

For some time, the opposition has been criticized for its fragmentation. Today, it is marginally less fragmented, and its leading figures may now be in a somewhat stronger position to coordinate politically to achieve their goals.

Likud will no doubt attempt to link Bennett and Lapid to Mansour Abbas and the Arab Ra’am party, which participated in the previous coalition. Broadly speaking, however, many Israelis look back on that coalition more favorably, especially in retrospect.

The new joint party will be called “B’Yachad”—Together.

RETHINKING ISRAELI STRATEGY

Over the weekend, Col. (res.) Udi Evental of MindIsrael published an interesting post on the shift in Israel’s security doctrine. He opened by reflecting on what Prime Minister Netanyahu said in his Independence Day address:

Listening to the Prime Minister’s recorded address on Independence Day, what struck me was not what he said but what he left out. The speech was saturated with the vocabulary of force—we crushed, we struck, we rose like a lion, an iron fist—and almost wholly devoid of the language of arrangements, agreements, or any horizon beyond the next blow. This was no oversight. It is the clearest articulation yet of a quiet revolution in Israel’s security doctrine, one carried out in the middle of a war, without the deliberation that earlier generations brought to such questions through bodies like the Meridor Committee. After two and a half years of multi-front fighting, it is time to say plainly that the new doctrine is making us less secure, not more.

Evental went on to describe what had until recently been Israel’s traditional security doctrine. For seventy years, he wrote, Israeli security thinking rested on the four pillars shaped by Ben-Gurion and refined by his successors: deterrence, warning, decisive victory, and a fifth pillar added later—defense.

The logic was almost arithmetic. A small country, short on capital and manpower and surrounded by enemies, cannot afford perpetual war. It needs long stretches of quiet in which to build its economy, and it must keep the wars it is forced to fight short, far from home, and confined to one front at a time.

Diplomacy, in this framework, was not a luxury bolted onto force; it was the mechanism that converted battlefield achievements into the years of calm that allowed the country to live. Behind all of it stood the assumption that Israel must remain anchored to the support of at least one great power.

According to Evental, October 7 shattered that framework, and the response, undertaken in a state of shock, without the depth of deliberation the moment demanded, was to throw the entire doctrine overboard rather than ask why we had stopped implementing it.

In its place, Israel has adopted what is essentially a doctrine of prevention: the elimination of every threat in its formative stages, on every front, with overwhelming and at times disproportionate force, regardless of cost.

Prevention has now metastasized into what he calls “forward defense,” a polite term for permanent territorial control, expressed through security zones in Gaza, Syria, and Lebanon. The political leadership has cultivated an atmosphere of unending existential threat, to be answered only by “total victory” and, more recently, by the Prime Minister’s image of Israel as a “super Sparta.”

The result, Evental argues, is precisely what Ben-Gurion most feared: continuous war without pause, no diplomatic horizon, regular and reserve forces ground down, the economy strained, deterrence not restored but dissipated.

In Syria, Israel has generated friction where a non-belligerency arrangement may have been within reach. In Lebanon, it is recreating a security-zone model that failed the first time. And with respect to Iran, it has stretched the Begin Doctrine into open-ended ambitions of regime change that no air campaign can realistically deliver.

By Evental’s analysis, the cost of all this is mounting both at home and abroad. Investment hesitates, manpower thins, planning collapses into operations, and Israel’s standing in the United States, particularly among younger Americans, has eroded in ways that will not be quickly repaired. The vision of regional integration embodied in the Abraham Accords looks more remote than at any point since 2020.

The way back, he argues, is not mysterious. It requires acknowledging that force is a means, not an end, and that wars are not concluded on the battlefield alone but through arrangements that translate military achievements into durable strategic outcomes. Israel must return to the point at which it lost its way, recover the doctrine it inherited, and remember what David Ben-Gurion understood: the State of Israel was built to live, not to fight forever.

I would add that Israel’s current “doctrine” reflects a fundamental misreading of October 7. The lesson of that day was not that Israel must seek to destroy every potential enemy on every horizon. It was that Israel can no longer rely on intelligence warnings alone and must pay far closer attention to its adversaries’ capabilities, not primarily their intentions.

A PODCAST CONVERSATION WITH DAN RAVIV

I was honored to appear on the Mossad Files podcast, hosted by veteran CBS correspondent Dan Raviv.

BUSINESS

Copperhelm

Israeli cybersecurity startup Copperhelm has raised $7 million in seed funding to develop an AI-agent-based cloud security platform. The round was led by TLV Partners, with participation from ICON, toDay Ventures, and SaaS Ventures Israel. Founded at the end of 2025, the company employs 15 people in Tel Aviv.

Copperhelm was founded by CEO Shimon Tolts, CPO Ayr Zilberman, and CTO Roman Levonsky, who bring experience from companies including Unity, McAfee, and RSA. The company’s platform is designed to protect cloud environments using AI agents that understand a customer’s cloud infrastructure at the level of an experienced engineer. The system continuously monitors cloud changes and cyber threats, while offering autonomous remediation and real-time contextual analysis.

The company is targeting a cloud security market that still relies heavily on manual work, despite the broader adoption of AI across software development. According to Tolts, adding AI agents to cloud security is comparable to adding “twenty senior engineers” to a team. Copperhelm argues that general AI models cannot simply be connected to hundreds of cloud accounts and expected to deliver reliable results, because cloud environments are too complex and fragmented. Its goal is to reduce manual workloads, lower risk, and help security teams respond faster and more effectively.

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BAND

Israeli startup BAND has raised $17 million in a seed round led by Sierra Ventures, Hetz Ventures, and Team8. Founded in mid-2025, the company is building a communication and collaboration platform designed specifically for AI agents, positioning itself as infrastructure for what its founders describe as an emerging “agent-based economy.” The funding comes as enterprises rapidly expand their use of AI agents, creating new challenges around coordination, oversight, and reliability.

The company was founded by CEO Eric Gomenowski, a former Unit 8200 officer and serial entrepreneur, and CTO Vlad Luzin. Gomenowski previously co-founded Sygnia, which was acquired by Temasek for $250 million, and later co-founded Ermetic, sold to Tenable for approximately $300 million. Luzin brings more than two decades of experience across defense and technology, including senior roles at Verint and CME Group, as well as early work on multi-agent systems at Samsung.

BAND’s platform enables real-time, secure, two-way communication between AI agents and human users, while providing a centralized control layer to enforce organizational policies, permissions, and transparency. The company argues that the industry is shifting away from single, large AI systems toward networks of smaller, specialized agents that must work together—making coordination the next major bottleneck.

According to the founders, enterprises are already deploying dozens or even hundreds of agents across development, security, and operations, yet lack the infrastructure to manage them effectively. BAND aims to address this gap with a SaaS-based system that supports collaboration across internal systems and external partners, as companies prepare for a wave of AI integration that could see up to 40% of enterprise applications incorporating AI by year’s end, despite high failure rates tied to poor coordination and governance.

ActionAI

Israeli startup ActionAI has raised $10 million in a seed round led by investors from the United Arab Emirates, aiming to address what industry analysts describe as a growing “trust gap” in artificial intelligence. Founded in 2025 by Miriam Haart, a Stanford-trained engineer, the company is developing infrastructure designed to make enterprise AI systems more transparent, accountable, and reliable. The funding will be used to expand the company’s platform, which is focused on supporting AI deployments in high-stakes environments.

ActionAI’s technology seeks to tackle persistent concerns around accuracy, bias, and so-called “hallucinations” in AI outputs—issues that have slowed broader enterprise adoption. Industry data cited by the company indicates that while AI usage is widespread, with roughly two-thirds of employees already relying on such tools, trust remains limited and many corporate AI initiatives fail to scale beyond pilot stages.

The platform monitors data and system performance across the full lifecycle of AI deployment and incorporates human oversight through features designed to flag anomalies in real time. The company is targeting sectors such as finance, healthcare, logistics, and legal services, where errors carry significant risk, positioning trust and reliability as key competitive differentiators in the next phase of AI adoption.

Fullpath

Cox Automotive, the world’s largest automotive services and technology company, is acquiring Jerusalem-based software company Fullpath, in a deal estimated to be worth hundreds of millions of dollars. Fullpath has built an AI-driven customer data and marketing automation platform for the automotive industry, helping car dealerships unify their customer information and use it to run more personalized and effective marketing campaigns. The acquisition is another notable Israeli exit in the AI sector and places a Jerusalem-founded company inside one of the most important automotive technology groups in the world.

Founded in 2013 by CEO Aharon Horwitz, CPO Eliav Moshe, and CTO Yishai Goldstein, Fullpath developed a platform that brings together data from dealership systems over time to create a single, accurate customer profile. The company describes the system as an AI-powered operational brain for dealerships, allowing them to align marketing campaigns with inventory and business goals at scale. Fullpath operates in the vast $2 trillion U.S. automotive market, serves thousands of dealerships, and has been chosen as an authorized technology provider by major automakers including Porsche, Jaguar Land Rover, Mazda, and General Motors. Since its founding, the company has raised more than $55 million and is expected to surpass $100 million in annual recurring revenue by 2026.

For Cox Automotive, the purchase represents a major investment in expanding its AI and data capabilities for auto retailers. Fullpath will become part of Cox’s broader connected retail strategy, which provides technology and services to dealerships, automakers, fleet operators, and consumers. The Israeli company currently employs about 260 people, including roughly 160 in Israel in Jerusalem and Tel Aviv, and says it plans to continue growing its operations in Israel. The deal is also a marker of how Israeli AI companies are increasingly finding buyers not only in traditional software and cybersecurity, but in industry-specific verticals where data, automation, and artificial intelligence are becoming central to competition.

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TODAY IN JEWISH HISTORY

The Dutch West India Company Directive of 26 April 1655

The story begins in early 1654, when Portuguese forces recaptured Recife and ended a quarter-century of Dutch rule in Pernambuco. The 600-strong Sephardic community there—descendants of conversos who had fled the Iberian peninsula and rebuilt a thriving congregation, Kahal Zur Israel, under the relative tolerance of the Dutch West India Company—now scattered ahead of the returning Inquisition. Most made their way back to Amsterdam, but in early September 1654, twenty-three of them—men, women, and children, traveling on the French privateer Sainte-Catherine—disembarked in New Amsterdam, the small Dutch trading post at the southern tip of Manhattan.

Two Ashkenazi traders, Jacob Barsimson and Solomon Pietersen, had arrived from Holland a few weeks earlier on the Peartree, but the Sainte-Catherine group, with its families and intent to settle, marked the beginning of communal Jewish life in what would become the United States. Director-General Peter Stuyvesant, a hard-line Calvinist who had already attempted to bar Lutherans, Quakers, and Catholics from public worship, reacted with hostility.

In a letter dated 22 September 1654 he asked the Company’s directors in Amsterdam for permission to expel the new arrivals, describing them in unsparing terms as a “deceitful race” and “hateful enemies and blasphemers of the name of Christ” who would, he warned, “infect and trouble” his colony.

The petitioners had powerful friends in the metropole. The Sephardic merchants of Amsterdam—men whose forebears had fled the same Iberian persecutions and who now constituted a substantial bloc of the Dutch West India Company’s shareholders, holding by some estimates roughly four percent of its capital and rising to around six and a half percent by 1658—drafted their own petition in January 1655 to the Company’s Amsterdam Chamber.

They reminded the directors of Jewish service to the Company in Brazil, of the considerable losses Jewish settlers had absorbed in the fall of Recife, and of the principle of religious tolerance that had been a cornerstone of Dutch civic life since the founding of the Republic. The directors weighed Stuyvesant’s prejudices against the Company’s commercial logic, and on 26 April 1655 they composed a reply that conceded much of the Director-General’s tone while overruling him on the substance.

They wrote that they would have preferred to grant his request, but that to do so “would be somewhat unreasonable and unfair, especially because of the considerable loss sustained by this nation, with others, in the taking of Brazil, as also because of the large amount of capital which they still have invested in the shares of this Company.” Jews, they instructed, were to be permitted to “sail to and trade in New Netherland and to live and remain there, provided the poor among them shall not become a burden to the Company, or the community, but be supported by their own nation.”

Word of the directive reached Manhattan in the late spring of 1655. Its arrival did not transform the colony into a haven—Stuyvesant continued to chip away at Jewish rights, barring Jews from the burgher militia (offset by a discriminatory tax), forbidding public worship, restricting trade up the Hudson and along the Delaware, and refusing burgher status until further appeals to Amsterdam compelled him to relent in April 1657—but it established something durable in principle.

Asser Levy, who had arrived with the Sainte-Catherine group, would over the following decades petition his way to land ownership, butcher’s licenses, and the burgher right that had initially been denied him, becoming the colony’s first Jewish freeholder. The 26 April 1655 letter, narrowly framed as a commercial accommodation rather than a declaration of liberty, nonetheless settled the threshold question of whether Jews could live in North America at all, and the Sephardic kernel it preserved on Manhattan eventually became Congregation Shearith Israel, founded around 1654 and still in existence today as the oldest Jewish congregation in the United States. The community at Newport, Rhode Island, soon followed, and by the eighteenth century Charleston, Savannah, and Philadelphia had Jewish congregations of their own, all of them in some measure heirs to the directive that the Amsterdam Chamber had drafted on that April day in 1655.