∞–––––∞–––––∞–––––∞–––––∞–––––∞–––––∞–––––∞–––––∞

Our Next ZOOM BRIEFING will take place on Sunday, April 26th

6PM Israel Time • 4PM GB • 11AM EST • 8AM PST

Invitations will go out on Sunday morning

∞–––––∞–––––∞–––––∞–––––∞–––––∞–––––∞–––––∞–––––∞

The internal divisions in Israel were on full display today during the Supreme Court hearing session over a matter that should not have been in question: whether the government should establish a National Commission of Inquiry.

Tensions escalated as a group of protesters, including bereaved families, attempted to force their way into the courtroom. Many directed their anger at the justices, shouting accusations that the court bore responsibility for the events of October 7.

Supporters of the government have advanced the argument that Supreme Court rulings altered the rules of engagement along the Gaza border, contributing to the circumstances that led to the massacre. I have heard this view expressed directly by individuals who attribute responsibility to the Supreme Court on that basis.

There is, however, no record of such a ruling. The assertion that the Supreme Court bears responsibility for the war is a lie, and lacks any factual foundation. Yet the claim has gained traction. Despite this allegation being utterly false, it is widely cited as a reason to oppose the establishment of a National Commission of Inquiry, given that, under Israeli law, the president of the Supreme Court is responsible for appointing its members.

Over the past several years, a sustained campaign has aimed to undermine the Supreme Court. This has occurred both in relation to Prime Minister Netanyahu’s trial and in resistance to establishing a National Commission of Inquiry that could determine responsibility for the events of October 7.

During today’s hearing, the government’s representative argued that such an inquiry should not proceed until a “total victory” is achieved across all fronts. The judges appeared amazed, generally taken aback by the position, though they signaled reluctance to intervene directly and issue a decision at this stage.

Regrettably, the scenes witnessed today, unfortunately, are a preview of tensions that are likely to intensify as the country moves closer to elections.

LOYALTY FOR SALE

Two Israeli Air Force soldiers have been arrested and charged with spying for Iran. According to the allegations, they transferred classified information Iranian handlers. Each new case of espionage is met with a sense of shock and disbelief. Almost every week brings another report of Israelis accused of cooperating with an adversary.

It is difficult to understand the calculus behind such foolish decisions. The risks are substantial, the likelihood of detection is high, the legal consequences severe, and the financial rewards reportedly minimal. More fundamentally, it is hard to grasp how individuals choose to assist an adversary actively firing missiles on their own country. Taken together, these cases reinforce broader concerns about the erosion of values I noted earlier.

A CEASEFIRE UNDER STRAIN

Hezbollah continues to test the limits of the ceasefire in Lebanon, while Israel appears uncertain about how to respond. Public signals from Donald Trump (essentially “don’t, don’t,” expressed in his own way), suggest a clear preference against renewed Israeli strikes in Lebanon, effectively constraining Israel’s room for action. As a result, Hezbollah seems relatively free to continue its attempts to attack Israeli troops, including through rocket fire and anti-tank missiles. Today, a seventh such incident was reported, underscoring the fragility of the current arrangement. Tonight, Hezbollah fired rockets at Northern Israel, claiming it was in response to Israeli ceasefire violations. Israel responded by attacking Hezbollah targets in Lebanon

.

Tonight, after meeting with Israeli and Lebanese representatives alongside Vice President J.D. Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, President Trump announced a three-week extension of the ceasefire.

Of course, the central question remains the trajectory of events with Iran. I will not attempt to render a prediction. The situation is fluid, and developments over the next 12 hours could radically alter the picture.

That said, several patterns are emerging. First, There appear to be rifts within the Iranian leadership, particularly between more pragmatic extremist elements and ultra-hardline factions. The extremists seem focused on stabilizing the country’s position, seeking an agreement that would unlock financial resources, support reconstruction, and help sustain the regime. The ultra-extremists believe that they won the war. Moreover, they appear to view any concessions to the United States as a threat to the regime’s ideological and political foundations. From that perspective, they resist compromise, even if it comes at a significant economic cost.

They seem less practical and more ideological. These assessments are based on limited and largely indirect information. Visibility into internal dynamics in Iran remains constrained. Internet access has been severely restricted since the start of the conflict, leaving large parts of the country effectively cut off from external communication and making conditions on the ground difficult to verify.

At the moment, President Trump appears intent on reaching an agreement, but Iran has shown little willingness to engage. That leaves Washington with a limited set of options, none of them particularly attractive.

One option is a return to military action, including the strikes previously threatened against critical infrastructure such as power stations and transportation networks. In recent days, there has been a steady flow of U.S. transport aircraft into the region, carrying munitions and other equipment consistent with preparations for renewed operations.

In parallel, according to reports, the USS George H. W. Bush (CVN-77) strike group is expected to move into position within operational range of Iran by Saturday. So, should the decision be made to escalate, the necessary assets appear to be in place.

The challenge with the war option is that most, if not all, high-value military targets were struck in the initial round of operations by Israel and the United States. What remains are largely industrial and infrastructure sites, shifting the nature of any further escalation. Such a move would almost certainly draw significant international criticism, with accusations of war crimes likely to follow, which it clearly is not, regardless of its legal framing. I am sure The New York Times will run ten stories about how attacking power stations is a war crime, but we will leave that aside. At the same time, Donald Trump appears reluctant to pursue that course.

Trump has shown similar hesitation toward the more one action that would actually make a difference: deploying ground forces to reclaim and secure the Strait of Hormuz. While operationally feasible, such a move would carry substantial risks, including possible American casualties, and would likely face strong domestic opposition in the United States.

Another option would be to intensify economic pressure on Iran, by tightening the blockade and targeting Iranian shipping, including elements of its shadow fleet (which are illegal in any case). Such measures would likely have an impact, but would take time.

That approach also raises a familiar question: whether the leadership in Tehran, particularly its more hardline, ultra-extremist elements, would be responsive to the economic strain placed on the population. Past experience suggests that such regimes often absorb significant domestic hardship without altering course. Ideologically driven leadership tends to place doctrine above the welfare of its population.

There remains a possibility, however remote, that severe pressure could trigger internal unrest. While unlikely, such an outcome cannot be entirely dismissed and would, from a strategic perspective, be the most consequential. Absent such a development, the effect of sustained economic pressure would be gradual, requiring a long time to materially strangle the regime.

In the meantime, disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz continue to impose costs on the global economy. Keep in mind that the United States is relatively insulated as a net energy exporter, yet consumers there are still experiencing higher fuel prices due to global market dynamics.

Another possibility is to disengage and simple walk away. Donald Trump circulated a Washington Post article today and indicated his agreement with its central argument, that a formal deal is not required to end the war. In other words, he can claims that Washington can declare victory, maintain the existing blockade, but step back from active hostilities, while Iran still retains its uranium enrichment capabilities.

For Israel, that outcome would be a disaster. There is a growing recognition that Israel has no say in the endgame of this war. The outcome will all be shaped by decisions by President Trump in Washington and, of course, the reactions in Teheran, where the leadership’s resistance to concessions has been significantly underestimated.

Israel remains on edge, amid persistent concern that hostilities could resume at any moment. Our Defense Minister, Yisrael Katz, who never misses an opportunity to make bellicose statements stated tonight that “we are waiting for the approval to return Iran to the Stone Age.”

MEDIA, MESSAGING, AND AUDIENCES

When I spoke at Westchester Jewish Center last night, one audience member asked whom I listen to, whom they should be following, and what I think of Dan Senor’s podcast “Call me Back”. Senor produces a thoughtful podcast, but his perspective, shaped by an American context, tends to reflect a Republican and conservative outlook.

One of Senor’s regular guest is Amit Segal, a prominent Israeli commentator whose views are generally aligned with the right and who often expresses support for Prime Minister Netanyahu.

Last night, I noted a remark made by Amit Segal on Call me Back (one he has not dare to make publicly in Hebrew), regarding Prime Minister Netanyahu’s responsibility for October 7. And Today, lo and behold, Gadi Eisenkot, who is running against Netanyahu, posted that segment on his X (Twitter) feed, making it accessible to a broader Israeli audience to hear what Amit Segal had actually said about Netanyahu.

I cannot say whether there is any connection, though I did share that clip months ago with someone advising Eisenkot. However, it may well have surfaced independently. At any rate, here is that segment, it is worth hearing. It highlights the gap between Segal’s English-language commentary and his Hebrew-language messaging.

Share

A WORTHWHILE READ

There’s a Reason Americans Hold Israel to a Higher Standard, by Ross Douthat.

BUSINESS

Copperhelm

Copperhelm, an Israeli cybersecurity startup developing an AI-agent-based cloud security platform, has raised $7 million in seed funding led by TLV Partners, with participation from ICON, toDay Ventures, and SaaS Ventures Israel. Founded at the end of 2025, the company is based in Tel Aviv and currently employs 15 people. Its founders—CEO Shimon Toltz, CPO Eir Zilberman, and CTO Roman Levonski—bring experience in cloud infrastructure and security from companies including Unity, McAfee, and RSA. Toltz has been recognized as an AWS Hero, while Zilberman has been named a GitHub Star, giving the young company a leadership team with strong technical credibility in cloud and developer ecosystems.

Copperhelm is trying to address one of the more stubborn gaps in enterprise cybersecurity: the difficulty of securing increasingly complex cloud environments with the speed and scale that AI now promises in other fields. The company says its platform is built around AI agents that understand a customer’s cloud environment at the level of a skilled engineer. Those agents continuously monitor changes across cloud systems, track cyber threats, and carry out autonomous remediation while maintaining real-time contextual awareness of the broader environment. The goal is to help security teams cut back sharply on manual work, reduce risk, and operate more quickly and efficiently.

That promise comes at a moment when cloud security, despite being a critical concern for enterprises, still lags behind other areas in its adoption of AI and automation. Much of the field remains dependent on manual processes because cloud environments are fragmented and complicated, making it difficult for general-purpose AI models to grasp the full context needed for reliable action. Copperhelm’s founders argue that this is precisely where specialized AI agents can make a difference. As Toltz put it, bringing AI agents into cloud security is akin to adding twenty senior engineers to a security team. With the new funding, Copperhelm is positioning itself as part of a growing wave of Israeli startups seeking to apply AI not just to productivity, but to core enterprise defense.

Cyera & Ryft

Cyera, one of Israel’s fastest-growing data security companies, announced today that it is acquiring Israeli startup Ryft, a young company focused on helping enterprises manage their data automatically, efficiently, and securely for the age of AI systems and autonomous agents. The companies did not disclose the purchase price, but Israeli media estimates place the deal at between $100 million and $130 million. For Ryft, which has raised just $8 million since its founding in 2024, the acquisition represents a significant return for both the company and its investors.

Ryft was founded by CEO Yossi Reitblat, CTO Yuval Yogev, and VP R&D Guy Gadon, and developed a platform designed for the era of AI agents, allowing organizations to access and govern their information more quickly, effectively, and securely. Its system automatically analyzes how data is accessed across an organization by both employees and AI agents, while automating permissions, classification, and information optimization. Despite its small size, with about 15 employees, most of them based in Israel, the company has already attracted global customers including Sonos, Unity, and Voodoo. With the acquisition, Reitblat will lead AI Security at Cyera, and the Ryft team will become part of a broader AI Security group inside the company.

The deal comes as Cyera continues a period of extraordinary expansion. Just months ago, the company completed a $400 million Series F round at a $9 billion valuation, bringing its total fundraising to more than $1.7 billion. In the span of a single year, Cyera has tripled its valuation and completed four acquisitions in five years, underscoring its ambition to dominate the rapidly growing market for data security in the AI era. Ryft’s founders said they had not planned to sell and were approached while preparing for a major funding round, but Cyera saw an opportunity to accelerate one of the most urgent challenges in cybersecurity: helping enterprises adopt AI quickly without losing control of their data.

Band

Band, an Israeli startup developing a communications and collaboration platform for AI agents, has emerged from stealth with a $17 million seed round led by Sierra Ventures, Hetz Ventures, and Team8. The company was founded in mid-2025, originally under the name Thenvoi, by serial cybersecurity entrepreneur Eric Gomnowski and CTO Vlad Luzin. Gomnowski is best known as a co-founder of Signia, which was sold to Temasek, and Ermetic, which was acquired by Tenable, two Israeli cybersecurity exits worth hundreds of millions of dollars. Band currently employs 20 people, including five in Israel, and plans to expand its workforce as it builds out its platform.

The company is entering one of the hottest and most crowded areas in artificial intelligence: the fast-growing market for AI agents that can perform complex organizational tasks autonomously, from customer service and sales to document analysis, cybersecurity, and workflow automation. Band’s argument is that if the world is moving toward what its founder calls an “agentic” future, then the agents themselves will need a neutral infrastructure layer that allows them to communicate with one another and with human users. Its platform is designed to let AI agents discover each other, share information, delegate tasks, and collaborate in real time across internal enterprise systems, SaaS platforms, and outside partners, while also giving organizations a control center for policy enforcement, permissions, and transparency.

That ambition places Band in direct proximity to some of the largest players in enterprise software and AI, including Microsoft, Salesforce, OpenAI, and Anthropic, all of which are investing heavily in agent platforms of their own. Band believes its advantage will come from being the “Switzerland” of the sector: a platform that works across many kinds of agents rather than favoring only those built within a single ecosystem. The company says its infrastructure is compatible with custom-built agents created with tools such as LangChain and CrewAI, third-party SaaS agents, coding agents such as Claude Code and Codex, and personal AI assistants as well. Its pricing model is based on outcomes rather than seats or usage, charging customers according to whether specific tasks or objectives are successfully completed. For now, Band is generating only very early revenue and is working mainly with design partners in finance, cybersecurity, and technology as it refines the product.

Vast Data

Israeli data storage and management company Vast Data announced on Wednesday that it has officially completed a financing round at a $30 billion valuation, the highest valuation ever awarded to an Israeli company in a private funding round. The round was led by the American firm Drive Capital and Access Industries, the investment group of billionaire Len Blavatnik, with participation from Fidelity, NEA, Nvidia, and other investors. While reports of the valuation had already surfaced in the summer of 2025, the formal announcement confirms Vast’s extraordinary rise and places it in rare territory even by global technology standards.

The details of the financing, however, are more complex than the headline suggests. Vast said the overall transaction totaled $1 billion, but that figure includes both new capital going into the company and a much larger secondary sale in which founders, employees, and earlier investors sold shares. According to company filings, only $150 million was actually invested into Vast itself at the full $30 billion valuation, while the larger secondary portion appears to have been done at a lower valuation, estimated by market sources at around $25 billion. Even so, the new round marks a dramatic increase from Vast’s last funding in December 2023, when it was valued at $9.1 billion, and reflects the company’s rapid growth, strong financial discipline, and growing importance in the AI infrastructure market.

Founded in 2015 by Renen Hallak, who still leads the company, Vast has built software designed to make flash storage far more efficient and practical at large scale in data centers. Its technology compresses data, reduces wear on flash memory, and supports the broader vision that all enterprise data can remain “hot,” stored for rapid retrieval rather than split between fast and slow storage layers. That vision has become especially relevant in the age of artificial intelligence, when enterprises want immediate access to vast pools of information for training models and powering AI agents. Vast has expanded beyond storage to present itself as a broader data platform company, offering tools to help organizations search, organize, and prepare data for AI workloads. The company says its committed annual recurring revenue topped $500 million last year, with cumulative bookings of about $4 billion, and it now employs 1,200 people, including 500 in Tel Aviv and Haifa.

Give a gift subscription

Elbit Systems Ltd.

Elbit Systems Ltd. announced, that during Operation “Roaring Lion”, the Company was awarded several contracts in an aggregate amount of approximately $200 million for the supply of advanced airborne munitions to the Israel Ministry of Defense (IMOD).

∞–––∞–––∞–––∞–––∞–––∞–––∞–––∞–––∞–––∞–––∞–––∞–––∞

TODAY IN JEWISH HISTORY

Shlomo Hillel (1923–2021)

Shlomo Hillel was born on 23 April 1923 in Baghdad, the youngest of eleven children of Aharon and Hannina Hillel, a prosperous Iraqi Jewish merchant family with roots in the ancient Babylonian community. His early childhood unfolded under the British Mandate for Mesopotamia and the early years of the Hashemite Kingdom, a period in which Baghdad’s Jewish community numbered roughly 80,000 and retained substantial commercial, cultural, and civic standing.

In 1934, against the backdrop of rising Arab nationalism and the deteriorating position of Iraq’s religious minorities—which the 1933 Simele massacre of Assyrian Christians had brought into sharp relief—Aharon Hillel moved the family to Tel Aviv. Hillel attended the Herzliya Hebrew Gymnasium, after which he underwent agricultural training at Kibbutz Degania Alef and at Pardes Hanna, and served as secretary of a Hebrew Scouts group that subsequently founded Kibbutz Ma’agan Michael on the Carmel coast.

Haganah Service and the Ayalon Institute … In 1945, Hillel joined the clandestine munitions operation that the Haganah had established beneath Kibbutz Hill in Rehovot, known as the Ayalon Institute. Concealed under a working laundry and bakery, the underground plant produced 9mm bullets for the Sten submachine gun; Hillel was among the young operatives responsible for the factory’s day-to-day work through the final years of the British Mandate.

The facility manufactured more than two million rounds before Israeli independence and supplied a significant share of the Haganah’s small-arms ammunition during the 1948 war. Hillel’s involvement at Ayalon brought him into the circle of figures organizing unauthorized immigration and security operations, and in 1946 he was recruited by the Mossad LeAliyah Bet, the clandestine immigration arm of the Haganah.

Operation Michaelberg and Work in Iraq, Iran, and Europe … Hillel’s first mission returned him to Baghdad in 1946, traveling on an Iraqi passport and operating under cover for approximately a year as an emissary to the Zionist underground, teaching Hebrew and organizing cells among Iraqi Jewish youth. At the time, overland routes to Mandatory Palestine via Iran and Transjordan were slow and vulnerable to interception.

Hillel organized the first air evacuation of Iraqi Jews in 1947, an operation later known as Operation Michaelberg, in which he engaged two American pilots and a C-46 Commando transport to fly approximately 100 Iraqi Jews from a remote airstrip near Baghdad to Yavne’el in the Lower Galilee, evading both Iraqi surveillance on departure and British interception on arrival. In 1948, operating under French cover and working with the former French Catholic priest Alexandre Glasberg, Hillel helped arrange the transfer of thousands of European Jewish refugees through France and Iran to Israel. In 1949 he established the clandestine route from Iraq into Iran, across which tens of thousands of Iraqi Jews reached Israel before formal emigration was permitted.

Operation Ezra and Nehemiah … In March 1950 the Iraqi parliament passed Law No. 1 of 1950, which for a one-year window permitted Jews to leave the country on condition that they relinquish Iraqi citizenship. Hillel returned to Baghdad posing as the British businessman “Richard Armstrong,” representing Near East Air Transport, an American charter airline that was in fact a front working in coordination with Israeli authorities. In negotiations with Prime Minister Tawfiq al-Suwaidi, Hillel secured exclusive rights to operate direct flights out of Iraq at an agreed fare of twelve Iraqi dinars per passenger. Between May 1950 and early 1952 the airlift, designated Operation Ezra and Nehemiah after the biblical figures who led the return from Babylonian exile, transported approximately 120,000 Iraqi Jews to Israel via Cyprus, effectively ending a continuous Jewish presence in Mesopotamia that had lasted some 2,500 years.

Knesset, Cabinet, and Diplomatic Career … Hillel entered the second Knesset on 21 December 1952 as a Mapai replacement for the deceased Eliyahu Hacarmeli, and was re-elected in 1955. He resigned his seat in 1959 to enter the foreign service, serving as Israel’s ambassador to Guinea (1959–1961) and then as non-resident ambassador to Côte d’Ivoire, Dahomey, Upper Volta, and Niger (1961–1963)—part of the wider Israeli diplomatic push into post-colonial Africa associated with Golda Meir’s tenure at the Foreign Ministry.

He served on Israel’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations from 1963 to 1967, and afterward as Deputy Director-General of the Ministry for Foreign Affairs. Returning to the Knesset in 1969 on the Alignment list, Hillel served as Minister of Police from 1969 to 1977 under Prime Ministers Golda Meir and Yitzhak Rabin, and concurrently as Interior Minister in 1974 and again in 1977. He continued in the Knesset through the eleventh, of which he was elected Speaker in 1984, serving in that office until 1988, and lost his seat in the 1992 election.

Later Years, Publications, and Honors … In 1985 Hillel published Operation Babylon: The Story of the Rescue of the Jews of Iraq (Hebrew: Ruah Kadim), a memoir of his clandestine years that was subsequently translated into English, French, German, Spanish, Portuguese, Russian, and Arabic. In 1988 he was awarded the Israel Prize for his special contribution to the society and State of Israel. He served as president of the Society for the Preservation of Israel Heritage Sites and as chairman and later president of the Babylonian Jewry Heritage Center in Or Yehuda, which he had helped establish during his tenure as Interior Minister. Hillel also held the position of World Chairman of Keren Hayesod–United Israel Appeal. Hillel married Temima Rosner in 1952; the couple had two children, Dr. Hagar Hillel and attorney Ari Hillel. Shlomo Hillel died in Israel on 8 February 2021 at the age of 97 and was buried at Kibbutz Ma’agan Michael, the community whose founding circle he had helped organize seven decades earlier.