FOR THOSE IN THE US: I am currently in the United States on a two-week visit. I will be in the New York area during the first week and in Southern California for most of the second. At the moment, I am scheduled to speak twice: at the Westchester Jewish Center in Mamaroneck on Wednesday, the 22nd at 7:45 p.m., and at Young Israel of Hillcrest on the evening of the 26th at 6:45 PM. I look forward to seeing a number of you along the way.

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Our Next ZOOM BRIEFING will take place on Sunday, April 26th

6PM Israel Time • 4PM GB • 11AM EST • 8AM PST

Invitations will go out on Sunday morning

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Tonight marks the beginning of Yom HaAtzmaut (Israel’s Independence Day), traditionally one of the country’s most joyful national holidays. Every year, the transition from Yom HaZikaron (Memorial Day) to Yom HaAtzmaut is a difficult one. This year, the shift feels especially heavy.

The cumulative strain of recent years has taken its toll. There was a brief moment of closure when the final hostage’s body was returned, but it proved short-lived. It was soon followed by renewed fighting, including the latest wars with Iran and Hezbollah in Lebanon, which were conflicts that Israel ultimately chose to enter.

At today’s national memorial ceremony honoring victims of terrorism, President Herzog emphasized a critical point. Winning wars, Herzog said, is not defined solely by military success, but by the ability to return to normal life—something Israelis have not experienced for a very long time. This is especially true for a generation that has come of age over the past five years, shaped first by the COVID pandemic and then by sustained conflict.

As the three-year mark approaches, it remains unclear when a sense of normalcy might return, or what that would look like given the continued presence of large numbers of IDF troops in Gaza, Syria, and Lebanon. Yet, despite this uncertainty, the following data from the Central Bureau of Statistics offers a more positive snapshot of Israel’s current state of affairs.

LEBANON

Hezbollah fired a rocket this evening at Israeli forces in Lebanon. The launch, and its interception by the Iron Dome system, triggered rocket alerts along Israel’s northern border.

RESERVE DUTY PARTICIPATION MORE THAN DOUBLES SINCE THE WAR

A new study from the University of Haifa provides one of the clearest assessments to date of the economic burden imposed by extended reserve duty on Israel’s workforce since the start of the October 7 war. Drawing on data from 345,700 employees across 627 organizations, covering the period from January 2023 through January 2026, the research found that the share of workers serving in the reserves has more than doubled, rising from 4% before the war to 9.4% today. That is a dramatic change.

The scale of the increase reflects both the country’s operational demands and the willingness of a broader segment of the population to answer the call to serve. Even more striking is the change in duration of time served. Over the past two years, average reserve service rose to 202 days, compared with just 11 days before the war.

The study, conducted by University of Haifa’s Business School in cooperation with Hilan Value, describes a fundamental shift. Reserve duty is no longer a temporary disruption, but what has become an increasingly structural feature of Israeli economic life.

One of the most striking findings concerns the age profile of those serving. Nearly a quarter of reservists, 24%, are between the ages of 45 and 60, well into a stage of life when many would ordinarily expect to be beyond the primary burden of reserve duty. In fact, this group logged the highest average service time, at 212 days. The largest cohort, those aged 30 to 45, averaged 202 days.

The burden is also unevenly distributed, the researchers found. Men served roughly 30% more than women, and workers with three to six children served about 24% more than those with fewer or no children, a pattern that may reflect higher participation among members of the national-religious community, who tend to have larger families.

Perhaps the most significant finding from an economic perspective is where the strain is concentrated. The heaviest burden falls on the middle class. Employees earning between NIS 10,000 and NIS 30,000 served an average of 214 days, more than lower-income or higher-income groups, who averaged between 185 to 186 days. Workers with more than three years of seniority also served longer than newer employees, suggesting that the pressure is borne disproportionately by experienced and established segments of the labor force.

At first glance, the wage data offers some reassurance. Before the war, salaries for workers not serving in the reserves were rising at roughly twice the rate of those who were, 4% compared with 2%. By 2025, that trend had reversed, with reservists’ base salaries increasing by 6%, compared with 5% for non-reservists.

The study’s authors caution, however, that these headline figures may obscure a more significant long-term cost. Missed promotions, lost experience, and slower career progression are unlikely to be reflected immediately in monthly pay. That is the deeper concern underlying the findings.

Israel’s reserve system has long been a cornerstone of its national defense. The new data suggests that in a prolonged conflict, the burden extends beyond the battlefield, increasingly affecting the long-term earning potential of the country’s core working population.

My Radio Show From Today

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ISRAELTECH INTERVIEW

As part of our ongoing partnership with IsraelTech, here is their latest interview: “The Real Story Behind Israel’s $110B Tech Activity,” featuring Yariv Lotan and Hila Shitrit Nissim of SNC.

Israel’s tech ecosystem is going through a shift. Early stage startups are finding it harder to raise. Investors are focusing on stronger companies with real traction. Sectors outside AI and cyber are feeling that pressure more than others. At the same time, global demand for Israeli technology remains strong. Companies from around the world are still coming to Israel to find talent, partnerships, and new solutions.

In this conversation, Yariv Lotan and Hila Shitrit Nissim from Startup Nation Central share what they are seeing across the ecosystem. From funding dynamics to sector trends, to how global perception and local resilience are shaping what comes next, this is a closer look at where Israeli tech stands today and where it is heading.

You can watch the complete video interview here, or check out an excerpt below.

BUSINESS

Armis

ServiceNow said Monday that it has completed its $7.75 billion all-cash acquisition of Israeli cybersecurity company Armis, marking one of the largest exits ever for a company founded in Israel. The deal, first announced in December, closed after receiving regulatory approvals.

Armis was founded in November 2015 by CEO Yevgeny Dibrov, CTO Nadir Izrael, and co-founder Tomer Schwartz. It joins ServiceNow with roughly 950 employees in Israel and globally. Large transactions of this kind, however, often lead to some workforce reductions due to overlapping roles. The acquisition marks Armis’s second major exit. In 2020, Insight Partners, together with Google’s CapitalG, acquired a majority stake at a valuation of $1.1 billion. Insight remained the company’s largest shareholder and is expected to be the primary beneficiary of the sale.

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For ServiceNow, the acquisition is a major bet on expanding deeper into cybersecurity at a time when software companies are under market pressure from fears that artificial intelligence could disrupt the traditional SaaS model. Since announcing the Armis purchase about four months ago, ServiceNow’s shares have fallen 36%, leaving the company with a market value of about $103 billion. The company said it is financing the acquisition through cash on hand and new debt. ServiceNow, whose platform focuses on digital and autonomous workflow tools for enterprises, has been building out its security business aggressively, including its recent $1 billion acquisition of identity security company Veza. By adding Armis, it is expanding its reach in a cybersecurity market that it sees as both strategic and growing.

Armis began as a specialist in securing connected IoT devices, from printers to smart air-conditioning and control systems, but has since broadened into protecting enterprise computing assets, industrial equipment, and medical devices, as well as managing broader cyber exposure and vulnerability risks. Its software aggregates information from across an organization to create a unified map of assets, their relationships, and their weaknesses, and that capability was further strengthened by its 2024 acquisition of Israeli startup Silk Security.

ServiceNow said the combination will allow it to offer customers a more complete security platform in which Armis identifies and classifies vulnerabilities while ServiceNow automates remediation. According to the company, that integration should help organizations respond faster to cyber incidents at a time when AI is making attacks more automated and more rapid. Armis will continue to be sold as a standalone product while being gradually integrated into the ServiceNow platform, and ServiceNow also announced that it will establish an AI center for cyber defense to develop next-generation security technologies.

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TODAY IN JEWISH HISTORY

Memorandum of Agreement on Security Cooperation Signed

On Thursday April 21, 1988, President Ronald Reagan hosted a formal signing ceremony in the Oval Office, strategically timed to coincide with the 40th anniversary of Israel’s independence. The resulting Memorandum of Agreement on Security Cooperation, signed simultaneously in Washington and Jerusalem, officially elevated Israel to the status of a “major non-NATO ally.”

This pivotal designation was a milestone Israel had long sought, as it immediately granted the country preferential treatment in bidding for U.S. Department of Defense contracts and allowed them to purchase advanced American military equipment at the same reduced prices historically reserved for NATO members.

Beyond immediate military acquisitions, this landmark memorandum established the permanent, comprehensive framework that still dictates the bilateral relationship today. It formally institutionalized regular, high-level consultations between the U.S. and Israeli executive branches, defense departments, and foreign affairs ministries to coordinate on mutual geopolitical and economic interests.

By cementing these ties on paper, the agreement fundamentally transformed a historically supportive relationship into a formalized strategic partnership, laying the enduring groundwork for decades of joint defense research, intelligence sharing, and economic cooperation.