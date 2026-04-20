Tonight, Israel marked the start of Yom HaZikaron (Memorial Day). At 8 PM, sirens sounded nationwide signaling the beginning of the observance. Stores, restaurants, and entertainment venues across the country all shut down.

For many, this day is sacred, the most solemn day on the Israeli calendar. It is the day we remember the 25,648 soldiers who have fallen in defense of the state, including 170 over the past year. Across the country, Israelis unite and stand in solidarity with the tens of thousands of bereaved families, remembering the fallen and honoring their sacrifice.

IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir issued the following statement of commemoration:

Thousands of names and stories rise to the surface in the memory of every commander and comrade, and in the hearts of thousands of families whose world will never again be what it was. In all of them is engraved the mission of defending the home. This is the mission that beat in the hearts of the pioneering founders of our land and the fighters of the underground movements. This is the mission that has pulsed for seventy-eight years in the hearts of millions of male and female soldiers of the IDF, members of the security forces, and generations of rescue personnel. By their strength, the nation continues to stand firm and strong. This is the third Memorial Day that we mark after the terrible disaster of our generation, an open and bleeding wound that gives remembrance a living and charged meaning. From every corner of the land of Israel look toward us the defenders of the state, civilians, IDF soldiers, and members of the security forces, who risked their lives in the difficult campaign. Their stories are woven into the dirt paths and the hills, beside the fields and the thriving communities. They live in the landscape and are present in every step. Their legacy is a command for us: to preserve our unity and continue standing guard over our land for the sake of future generations. Since that day, we have carried their sacred testament with us and fulfilled it in practice. Even at this hour, IDF soldiers stand at their posts in every sector: on land, in the air, and at sea; in the branches and the commands; in the various operations rooms and on the front lines. During the ongoing campaign to defend the State of Israel, we launched the historic operation “Roar of the Lion” against the evil regime in Iran and fought against its proxy in Lebanon—and proved that when faced with threats to the existence of the State of Israel and the security of its citizens, we will stand firm and respond with strength. We acted with determination and courage to remove dangers from our state and secure its future. Even amid the smoke of battle and the inferno of war, the image of the fallen stands before our eyes and gives us the strength to continue. Their silenced voices still echo within us, their faces accompany us at every step, alongside the eternal command to continue on their path. The price of war is heavy and painful. We will continue to embrace and accompany our comrades in arms who carry the wounds of battle in body and soul, and to surround the families who have lost their loved ones. Dear families, I carry in my heart the loss of your brave daughters and sons, and I promise to stand beside you always, to embrace and support you. The entire Israel Defense Forces, together with all the people of Israel, bows its head before this loss and pledges that their memory will never be forgotten from our hearts. Their image will be a beacon for us on our path to ensuring the strength of the State of Israel and defending the security of its citizens. My subordinates, from the dawn of its existence, the Jewish people have been required to fight for their independence and sovereignty. Generation after generation, we have been required—and still are required—to stand by our sword. The responsibility for defending the people and the land will also be passed to future generations, along with the duty to stand firm against cruel enemies and carve our path with toil, courage, and determination—for our state, for our revival. Our brothers and sisters who gave their lives in battle are the ones who laid the foundations upon which the State of Israel stands. I know how difficult it is to continue without them. I carry in my heart the hard images of battle, and with them the longing for the soldiers, the commanders, and the comrades—their image accompanies me day by day and serves for me as a compass all along the way. We will continue to carry with us the legacy of the fallen, and they will remain for us a sign and a remembrance, as an enduring pledge to the strength of the IDF, the depth of its values, and the eternity of Israel. Now our time has come to carry forward that which they entrusted into our hands—“and the rest will yet be told in the chronicles of Israel.” May their memory be blessed.

The IDF has created instagram stories of the fallen

IRAN

Uncertainty defines the moment, as a stream of conflicting statements from Donald Trump and Iranian officials leaves the situation unclear. What is known is that the ceasefire is set to expire in the early hours of Thursday, Israel time. Whether the fighting will resume remains uncertain. Nobody knows. My assessment is that no formal agreement will be reached before then, but that the ceasefire is likely to be extended. That said, the situation remains fluid, and confidence in any outcome is limited.

LEBANON

The ceasefire in Lebanon remains fragile. Hezbollah acknowledged that it carried out an attack on an IDF position yesterday, while the IDF reported that it killed two Hezbollah operatives who approached its forces in southern Lebanon. The broader assessment is that the stability of the Lebanese front is closely tied to developments with Iran. If the ceasefire with Iran holds, the ceasefire in Lebanon is likely to hold as well. If it collapses, the same outcome can be expected in Lebanon.

What Is Happening to Israeli Moral Values?

A series of events over the past several days, seemingly unrelated on the surface, has unsettled Israeli society. Taken together, however, they point to a common and deeply troubling pattern. Seven officers from classified units in the IDF and the Israel Police have been indicted on charges including bribery, theft by a public servant, money laundering, obstruction of justice, and tax offenses.

Prosecutors allege that over several months last year the defendants used their positions to steal tens of millions of shekels and other property, with most of the stolen money and bribes laundered through cryptocurrency. Investigators seized crypto wallets and cash worth more than 50 million shekels, and three of the suspects are also accused of attempting to conceal evidence after learning of the investigation. The case is being examined for possible security-related offenses in a joint probe involving the Shin Bet, the Israel Police, Military Police investigators, and the Police Internal Investigations Department.

Separately, the IDF’s Military Prosecutors indicted a lieutenant serving as a deputy company commander who allegedly used his position at the Kerem Shalom Crossing to smuggle prohibited goods from Israel into the Gaza Strip in exchange for a share of millions of shekels in payments. According to the indictment, on the night of September 19, 2025, the defendant arrived in a military vehicle, ordered the crossing opened, and personally escorted a truck carrying mobile phones, cigarettes, tobacco, silicone, solar panels, and electric bicycles into Gaza. The lieutenant has been charged with aiding the enemy, taking a bribe, and aggravated smuggling, offenses that in a time of active war carry the most serious moral weight imaginable.

The corruption cases are alarming enough on their own, but two additional developments suggest something deeper and more systemic is at work. The State Prosecutor’s Office announced charges against two more young Israelis for spying for Iran, bringing to nearly 40 the total number of Israelis charged with espionage on behalf of an enemy state. This is a phenomenon without precedent in Israeli history.

Unlike the ideologically motivated spying cases found in other nations, these recruits appear to have been motivated primarily by money, suggesting that for a growing number of young Israelis, financial gain has displaced national loyalty as a governing value.

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There is also the photograph that went viral showing an Israeli soldier in southern Lebanon knocking down a statue of Jesus—an image confirmed as authentic by the Israeli army. The act, deservedly, drew widespread condemnation, including from Israel’s allies, and it did not occur in a vacuum. It reflects a strain of anti-Christian sentiment within a subset of Israeli society that the state has conspicuously failed to educate against or discipline.

Similar acts by Israeli soldiers in Gaza, including desecration of religious sites, looting, behavior unbecoming of any army that claims moral standards, were largely not investigated and those responsible were not punished. The failure to enforce accountability in Gaza has emboldened the behavior that is now playing out in Lebanon and generating images that cause Israel incalculable diplomatic damage.

The question that demands to be asked is this: what has gone wrong with Israeli values?

How has a society built on ideals of collective sacrifice, moral purpose, and national solidarity reached a point where soldiers steal millions of shekels while their comrades fight and fall, officers smuggle goods to the enemy through a crossing named for a soldier killed by that same enemy, citizens sell sensitive information to Iran for money, and fighters desecrate Christian holy sites without consequence?

The answer is not simple, but it begins with accountability, or rather, the consistent absence of it. When soldiers who commit offenses in Gaza are shielded from investigation, they and those around them internalize that misconduct carries little cost. When corruption within sensitive units persists for months and involves tens of millions of shekels, it points to failures of oversight that extend far beyond a few bad actors.

And when nearly 40 Israelis can be recruited to spy for Iran without ideological conviction — purely for money — it raises urgent questions about the moral education and national cohesion of a generation raised during one of the most consequential periods in the country’s history. Israel is fighting for its survival on