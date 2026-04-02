Passover has not been a happy holiday here in Israel this year. It began erev Chag, Wednesday morning, with a series of missile attacks on the Tel Aviv metropolitan area. Five barrages were launched from Iran in quick succession.

Each time, we returned from the shelter to our apartment, sometimes without even before sitting back down, only to be met almost immediately by another alert. The cycle repeated itself, in the span of roughly an hour, around nine or ten o’clock in the morning.

One of the five missile attacks resulted in deadly consequences. In B’nei Brak, a 10-year-old girl was critically wounded when debris from a warhead struck her apartment. She is currently on life support

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Regrettably, the girl was not in a safe room or a shelter at the time of the attack. In many areas there are simply not enough shelters, and a significant number of homes lack safe rooms or reinforced spaces. Compounding the problem, there are also reports of a degree of complacency among some ultra-Orthodox residents of Bnei Brak, for some, due to their belief that divine protection will suffice.

The rest of the day remained relatively quiet until around 5:30 p.m., At that point, when another series of missile attacks targeted the Tel Aviv area. This time, the intervals between strikes were so short that there was no opportunity to leave the shelters. The attacks came roughly every five minutes. One would end, and the next would already be underway.

For approximately 40 minutes, we remained inside as the barrages continued in rapid succession. Eventually, the attacks subsided. During that time, one of our Seder guests canceled plans. He had been traveling from a suburb of Tel Aviv and understandably chose not to be on the road while the attacks were ongoing.

The situation then quieted for a time. Then later, as we were in the middle of the Seder, just before the meal, sirens suddenly began to wail. The attack came from Lebanon, which meant there was no prior warning. We all had about a minute and a half to reach the shelter, and everyone made it in time.

Over the course of the night, Iran launched two additional attacks on central Israel, one shortly after 1:00 a.m. and another just after 3:30 a.m.

Today was relatively quiet until late this afternoon, when a missile was fired toward the Jerusalem area. It was intercepted, with debris falling in the Beit Shemesh area. No damage was reported. In Tel Aviv, we received an early warning, but no full alert was issued.

This evening, as I was writing this Tel Aviv Diary entry, the pre-warning alert sirens sounded again. This time, missiles from Iran were accompanied by one launched from Yemen. We remained in the shelter for nearly thirty minutes. One of the missiles struck Petah Tiqvah, a destroying an empty school building.

All of this pales in comparison to what residents have been enduring in the north. Since the start of the holiday, Hezbollah has fired approximately 150 rockets into Israel, with additional barrages launched today. In some areas, communities have been under near-continuous attack, if not by rockets, then by drones, though the overwhelming majority have been rocket fire.

Several people in the Galilee were wounded today, though, thankfully, none seriously. The broader concern remains unchanged. There is still no clear strategy for Lebanon. The decision to enter another front appears to have been taken without adequate preparation and without a defined path to resolution.

The most disappointing development was what did not happen. Many in Israel, myself included, had convinced ourselves that President Trump’s address to the nation last night would include an announcement of a ceasefire, or even an agreement to end the war.

There were numerous signs pointing in that direction. Netanyahu’s speech the night before, had the tone of a summary, as if preparing the ground for what would follow. Trump himself had repeatedly spoken about bringing the war to a close in the near term. Taken together, it seemed to suggest that an end might be imminent.

That expectation, of course, also reflected what we all wanted. I certainly wanted it. There is a growing desire for this war to end, and an increasing sense that Trump may be the only figure in a position to bring it to a close.

Instead, Trump delivered a speech that offered little in the way of substance. He spoke again about ending the war in the coming weeks, language he has repeated since the outset, without adding clarity or direction.

As a result, we remain stuck in a war that is going to keep going, with no clear end and no defined path out. This has become a war of attrition, a form of conflict that is particularly ill-suited to Israel’s circumstances, especially as its effects are felt in the country’s major cities. The attacks may not be causing widespread physical destruction, but they are steadily reshaping daily life.

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TODAY IN JEWISH HISTORY

Britain Returns The Mandate Over Palestine (April 2, 1947)

Following the end of World War II, the British Empire faced severe economic exhaustion and could no longer afford the financial and military burden of governing the Palestine Mandate. Maintaining order in the territory required a garrison of approximately 100,000 British troops at a massive annual cost, a drain that the war-weary British government and public could no longer justify.

At the same time, Britain found itself trapped between conflicting historical obligations: the 1917 Balfour Declaration, which supported the establishment of a Jewish national home, and subsequent assurances of independence made to the Arab population. Decades of British attempts to find a diplomatic compromise, including the Peel Commission and the Anglo-American Committee of Inquiry, resulted in proposals that were consistently rejected by one or both sides.

On the ground, the situation had deteriorated into an ungovernable crisis marked by escalating violence and a complex humanitarian emergency. Jewish paramilitary organizations, including the Haganah, Irgun, and Lehi, launched an armed insurgency against British forces to end the Mandate and lift the strict Jewish immigration quotas established by the 1939 White Paper. Attacks on British infrastructure and personnel, such as the 1946 bombing of the administrative headquarters at the King David Hotel, resulted in mounting British casualties.

Simultaneously, Britain faced intense international condemnation for intercepting ships of Jewish Holocaust survivors and placing them in detention camps in Cyprus. United States President Harry S. Truman publicly pressured Britain to immediately admit 100,000 Jewish refugees, placing the British government in an untenable diplomatic position with its most crucial post-war ally.

Recognizing the impossibility of resolving the conflict or maintaining security, British Foreign Secretary Ernest Bevin declared to Parliament in early 1947 that the Mandate was inherently unworkable. Consequently, on April 2, 1947, the British government officially submitted a letter to the United Nations requesting that the General Assembly convene a special session to determine the future government of Palestine.

Britain asked the UN to constitute a special committee to investigate the issue and propose a definitive solution, officially signaling the end of British attempts to manage the territory. This handover led directly to the creation of the United Nations Special Committee on Palestine (UNSCOP), which subsequently recommended the partition of the land into independent Jewish and Arab states later that year.