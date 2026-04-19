FOR THOSE IN THE US: I am currently on my way to the United States for two weeks. I will be in the New York area during the first week and in Southern California for most of the second.

At the moment, I am scheduled to speak twice: at the Westchester Jewish Center in Mamaroneck on Wednesday, the 22nd at 7:45 p.m., and at Young Israel of Hillcrest on the evening of the 26th at 6:45 PM. I look forward to seeing a number of you along the way.

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APRIL 19, 2026: Two Soldiers Fall in Lebanon, as Questions Mount Over Recent War’s Value; A Total of 103 Settlements Approved by This Government

This morning, the IDF announced that Sgt. First Class (res.) Lidor Porat (30), of Ashdod, had fallen yesterday in southern Lebanon. The initial statement described Porat’s death as having occurred in battle, though subsequent details suggest a more complex sequence of events.

Late last night it was also announced that Warrant Officer (res.) Barak Kalfon, 48, of Adi, in northern Israel, was killed on Friday. Both soldiers died after the ceasefire had taken effect. In each case, the working assessment is that their deaths were caused by previously planted explosive devices, rather than by a direct violation of the ceasefire by Hezbollah

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In Kalfon’s case, he and his unit were conducting a clearance operation inside a building in a Lebanese village when an explosive device detonated. In Porat’s case, he was part of a force accompanying a D9 bulldozer, used to demolish structures, when it struck an explosive device. Several soldiers were wounded in the blast, one of them being Porat, who later succumbed to his injuries. In both incidents, the assessment is that the explosives had been planted earlier in the course of the fighting, and not in violation of the ceasefire.

A WAR WITHOUT CLEAR GAINS

There is a growing recognition in Israel that the outcome of the past six weeks of fighting in Lebanon has been less than optimal. Efforts to isolate the Lebanese front from the broader confrontation with Iran have failed. Instead, the two arenas have become increasingly intertwined, culminating in a ceasefire that was, in large part, imposed on Israel by President Trump to meet Iranian demands.

This does not account for President Trump’s posts on Friday, in which he effectively instructed Israel to halt further strikes in Lebanon. The President appeared to soften that position in a post this morning, stating:

Whether people like Israel or not, they have proven to be a GREAT Ally of the United States of America. They are Courageous, Bold, Loyal, and Smart and, unlike others that have shown their true colors in a moment of conflict and stress, Israel fights hard, and knows how to WIN! President DJT

The reality is that, beyond linking the Lebanese front to the broader confrontation with Iran, the post-ceasefire situation leaves Israel in a weaker position than before the war. Under the previous arrangements, Israel retained broad freedom of action to strike Hezbollah when the Lebanese government failed to act. That latitude now appears significantly constrained, with operations limited to instances of an immediate threat.

The outcome of the five weeks of fighting has also shaped perceptions. At the end of earlier conflicts, there was at least a sense that Hezbollah had been severely degraded. After sustained rocket fire into northern Israel over the course of this war, few would draw that conclusion today. Moreover, in conflicts of this kind, perception carries its own strategic weight.

The IDF released the following statement regarding operations in Lebanon in the final day before the ceasefire took effect:

The IDF reveals its strike data from the day before the ceasefire: more than 150 Hezbollah terrorists were eliminated. Since the start of Operation Roaring Lion, more than 1,800 Hezbollah terrorists have been eliminated in Lebanon. In the 24 hours before the ceasefire took effect, the IDF struck hundreds of terrorists and terror infrastructure used by the Hezbollah terrorist organization to advance terror operations against the State of Israel and IDF forces. As part of these strikes, more than 150 Hezbollah terrorists were eliminated and about 300 military infrastructure sites were hit, including launchers, headquarters, and weapons depots in several areas of Lebanon. Among those killed was Ali Rida Abbas, the commander of the Bint Jbeil sector in the Hezbollah terrorist organization, along with other commanders in the organization. The Bint Jbeil sector is one of the organization’s most important frontline sectors, which Abbas commanded during the fighting against IDF forces. In addition, Abbas advanced numerous terror operations against IDF forces and the State of Israel over the years, and particularly during Operation Roaring Lion, while also working to rebuild the Bint Jbeil sector. Abbas is the fourth commander of the Bint Jbeil sector to be eliminated by the IDF since the start of Operation Northern Arrows. The IDF will continue to operate to clear the area under its control and remove any threat to the citizens of the State of Israel and to its forces.

KIRYAT SHEMONA STRIKE AND PROTEST

Today, residents of Kiryat Shemona held a one-day strike and traveled to Jerusalem to protest the way the war ended and what they describe as the lack of support for their community— including a pervasive lack of bomb shelters and safe rooms.

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Will the War with Iran Resume

Now for the elephant in the room… The central question remains: are we heading back to war with Iran, or not? The public statements from both President Trump and Iranian officials over the past several days have been anything but consistent.

As recently as last Thursday, (the last day I could cancel my ticket to NY and get a full refund), it appeared that the conflict was winding down and that a U.S.–Iran agreement was within reach. That assessment quickly shifted. President Trump issued a series of statements suggesting that Iran had surrendered and effectively accepted his terms. At the same time, confusion deepened. After Iran announced it would reopen the Strait of Hormuz, Trump publicly thanked them, but then indicated that the naval blockade of Iranian ports would remain in place.

It is reasonable to assume that Tehran viewed the reopening of the strait as a step that would lead to a relaxation of pressure and the removal of the US Naval blockade. The lack of a corresponding response has only added to the uncertainty surrounding the current trajectory.

Iran then moved to reimpose restrictions in the Strait of Hormuz. The rhetoric escalated, along with the exchange of threats. For now, the likelihood of a renewed confrontation appears higher than it did just a week ago. Even so, I continue to believe that the ceasefire will be extended. That assessment may prove optimistic, particularly as I prepare to head to the airport.

THE WAR’S IMPACT ON ISRAEL’S ECONOMY AND INFRASTRUCTURE

The physical toll of the latest round of fighting with Iran has been substantial. According to official figures, there were nine direct impacts on national infrastructure, including roads, energy systems, and potentially military facilities. An additional 19 strikes hit industrial sites such as factories and warehouses, while 106 residential buildings were also damaged. The total estimated cost of the war stands at approximately NIS 30 billion.

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SETTLEMENTS FUNDED, SHELTERS DELAYED

The government has approved the establishment of 34 new settlements in the West Bank, bringing the total authorized during its tenure to 103. The estimated cost of these projects stands at approximately NIS 19 billion. That figure does not include the ongoing expense of securing these communities, which is substantial. All of this is unfolding at a time when funding to provide adequate shelters for residents of the north has yet to be allocated.

CAIRO TALKS COLLAPSE OVER HAMAS DISARMAMENT

Talks in Cairo on the disarmament of Hamas have ended without agreement, after Hamas refused to relinquish its weapons. The group’s chief negotiator, Khalil al-Hayya, reportedly sought to return to Doha, but Qatari authorities have, for now, declined to permit his return. The move appears linked to tensions between Qatar and Iran following the recent attack. The broader secondary effects of the conflict with Iran remain uncertain. What is clear is that they are likely to be significant.

ECONOMY

Despite 30 days of disruptive regional war, Israel’s high-tech sector posted strong growth in the first quarter of 2026, according to initial data from the IVC-LeumiTech report. Startups raised $3.1 billion across 98 funding rounds, a 34% increase from the same quarter a year earlier, while the number of deals remained unchanged. Including rounds not yet made public, IVC estimates total fundraising likely reached about $3.6 billion.

The market remained heavily concentrated, with the top 10% of deals accounting for 51% of all capital raised, while cybersecurity companies drew 40% of the total and GenAI startups captured 16.1%, roughly in line with the average since 2023. Defense tech, however, dropped sharply to less than 1% of total fundraising, down from more than 8% in 2025, while the clearest momentum came at the earliest stages, where fundraising jumped 164% since the end of 2023 to $1.3 billion, or 42% of all capital raised, even as mid-stage rounds continued to weaken and fell to 29% of the total.

BUSINESS

Shutterfly & Photoccino

Shutterfly, the U.S. company known for online personalized photo printing, is shutting down its development center in Haifa, ending a 14-year presence in Israel and triggering layoffs for its local workforce. According to LinkedIn, the company employs about 80 people at the site, and posts by several newly dismissed employees indicate the closure was explained internally as part of a broader reorganization. The move marks the end of one of the longer-running Israeli R&D outposts tied to a consumer internet brand.

The Haifa center was established after Shutterfly’s 2012 acquisition of Israeli startup Photoccino, which had developed machine-learning tools for analyzing and ranking photos. At the time of the acquisition, Photoccino employed only about eight people, but the site later expanded significantly, reaching roughly 150 employees in 2022 before shrinking again. Shutterfly, founded in California in 1999, built its business around turning users’ photos into albums and printing them on products ranging from mugs and cards to puzzles, clothing, and bottles. In 2019, the company was taken private by Apollo Global Management in a deal valued at about $2.7 billion.

In a statement, Shutterfly said it is making changes to its technology teams in order to streamline operations and speed up service to customers, and that those changes will lead to the closure of its Haifa office. The company said its combined website and app team will now be based in the United States. Shutterfly added that the decision was not made lightly, thanked the Haifa staff for their dedication over the past 14 years, and said it would support employees through the transition while providing them the hearing process required under Israeli law.

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TODAY IN JEWISH HISTORY

The Warsaw Ghetto Uprising

On April 19, 1943, the eve of the Passover holiday, the Jews of the Warsaw ghetto began their final act of armed resistance against the Germans. The ghetto itself had been established by the Nazi occupiers in October 1940, sealing nearly 400,000 Jews into an area of barely more than one square mile in the heart of Warsaw. Over the following two years, systematic starvation, disease, and mass deportations to the Treblinka extermination camp had reduced that population to approximately 60,000 survivors.

When Heinrich Himmler ordered the final liquidation of the ghetto, deliberately timed to coincide with the eve of Passover and the day before Adolf Hitler’s birthday, the SS and police forces that moved in before dawn on April 19th expected to encounter the same broken, submissive population that had meekly boarded the deportation trains the previous summer.

Instead, they were met with gunfire, grenades, and Molotov cocktails from Jewish fighters positioned in windows, rooftops, and prepared bunkers throughout the ghetto’s streets. The initial German assault was repulsed within hours, and SS commander von Sammern-Frankenegg was dismissed on the spot by Himmler and replaced by the more experienced SS-Brigadeführer Jürgen Stroop. It was a moment without precedent in the history of the German occupation of Europe.

The fighters who held the Germans at bay were overwhelmingly young men and women, most of them in their late teens and twenties, organized into two main underground formations: the Jewish Combat Organization, known by its Polish acronym ŻOB, and the smaller but well-armed Jewish Military Union, the ŻZW. The ŻOB was led by 23-year-old Mordecai Anielewicz, who had issued a proclamation calling for the Jewish people to resist going to the railroad cars.

Their combined strength amounted to perhaps 750 to 1,000 fighters, armed with a handful of pistols, rifles, and light machine guns smuggled in at enormous cost and risk, along with homemade explosive devices. Against them, Stroop deployed thousands of SS troops, police auxiliaries, and collaborators supported by tanks, armored cars, artillery, and flamethrowers. Though there were only about 750 ŻOB fighters and 250 ŻZW fighters, they garnered the respect and fear of the ghetto population.

From rooftops and hidden bunkers, the fighters harassed German columns, launched ambushes, and denied Stroop the swift, clean operation his superiors had demanded. Two flags, one Jewish, one Polish, flew defiantly from a building in Muranowski Square, visible across Warsaw and electrifying the Polish underground press. Stroop later remarked that those flags had tremendous political and psychological importance.

The Germans ultimately crushed the uprising through systematic, building-by-building destruction, setting the ghetto on fire block by block until the fighters were driven from their positions by heat, smoke, and the collapse of their bunkers. Resistance fighters succeeded in hiding in the sewers, even though the Germans tried first to flood them and then force them out with smoke bombs. Not until May 8 did the Nazis manage to take the ŻOB headquarters bunker. Many of the surviving ŻOB fighters took their own lives to avoid being captured alive; so died Mordecai Anielewicz, the charismatic young commander of the underground army.

By May 16, Stroop declared the operation complete, blowing up the Great Synagogue on Tłomackie Street as a symbolic act of finality. The uprising of young Jewish civilians, ill-equipped for combat and without adequate weaponry, lasted longer than some countries had held out before surrendering to the Nazis.

The moral and historical significance of what occurred in the Warsaw Ghetto between April 19 and May 16, 1943, has only grown in the decades since. The fighters had no illusions about survival. They fought, as Anielewicz wrote in his final letter, because the dream of Jewish self-defense had been realized, and because they had chosen the manner of their dying. The uprising shattered the myth of Jewish passivity, inspired resistance in other ghettos and camps, and became the foundational act of defiance around which the modern Jewish world has organized its memory of the Holocaust.