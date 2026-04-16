FOR THOSE IN THE US: I will be traveling to the United States for the next two weeks, beginning Sunday. I will be in the New York area during the first week and in Southern California for most of the second.

At the moment, I am scheduled to speak twice: at the Westchester Jewish Center in Mamaroneck on Wednesday, the 22nd at 7:45 p.m., and at Young Israel of Hillcrest on the evening of the 26th. I look forward to seeing a number of you along the way.

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The morning began with a statement from President Trump indicating that Prime Minister Netanyahu and Lebanese President Aoun would hold their first direct conversation later in the day. By the afternoon, however, it became clear that Aoun had not agreed and would not speak with Netanyahu, at least for now.

Shortly before 7 p.m. Israel time, Trump issued a further statement saying that following conversations with both Netanyahu and Aoun, an agreement had been reached to begin a 10-day ceasefire in Lebanon starting at midnight. The period, he said, would be used to explore the prospects for peace between the two countries.

Two hours after Trump’s announcement, Netanyahu issued a video statement in which he said that the ceasefire was taking place in order to possibly reach a historic peace agreement with Lebanon.

A ceasefire in Lebanon is now in place, imposed by President Trump. Many Israelis will oppose this. A closer examination suggests that the alternatives are limited. Israel has little room to reject President Trump’s position, and continuing the current phase of the war serves no clear strategic purpose.

For residents of the north, the outcome will be difficult, and disappointing. They were promised the disarmament of Hezbollah, a goal that, in practice, was never realistically attainable.

This has, unfortunately, been a recurring pattern of this government: promising objectives that cannot be realized. A more effective approach would be to define more limited, achievable goals and deliver on those objectives successfully, rather than pursuing ambitions that remain definitively out of reach. The same dynamic has been evident across multiple fronts throughout this prolonged war.

It is increasingly evident that key decisions affecting Israel are being shaped in Washington by President Trump, for better or for worse. President Trump has taken steps that, in the short term, have served Israel’s interests. The cost, however, may be a narrowing of Israel’s freedom of action. Whether that trade-off is beneficial remains an open question, but it is one that should be recognized.

As an aside, the road to Jerusalem is lined with flags, as it is each year in the lead-up to Yom Ha’atzmaut. However, this year there is a notable difference. Israeli and American flags are displayed side by side along the route, an image that reflects the current moment in a way that is difficult to ignore. One might think we are on our way to becoming the 51st state.

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LEBANON CEASEFIRE UPDATE

At 8:00 p.m. Israel time, Trump announced that he intends to invite Prime Minister Netanyahu and Lebanese President Aoun to the White House for discussions aimed at advancing a peace agreement between the two countries. There is, however, a fundamental obstacle: Hezbollah. It remains unclear how any such process could move forward without addressing its role.

Details of the ceasefire remain limited. Israeli forces are holding their positions, and much else is unclear. There are more questions than answers. What becomes of the Lebanese civilians who fled north? Will they be permitted to return, potentially complicating the IDF’s operations?Nevertheless, for the moment, there will be a ceasefire.

Prime Minister Netanyahu delivered another brief, pre-recorded televised address yesterday. In it he said, “Our soldiers will, in the next day or so, win the battle of Bint Jbeil.”

It is difficult to take seriously and hard to reconcile with past experience. Bint Jbeil has been conquered by Israel three times in the past. It is a mid-sized town in southern Lebanon, and its capture, however framed, is not strategically decisive. The fact that it has taken days to reach this point is a reflection of the complexity of the situation. More broadly, however, it underscores a deeper problem: Israel’s position in Lebanon reflects a lack of clear, attainable objectives.

A FIVE-ALARM WARNING FROM WASHINGTON

Last night, Senator Bernie Sanders once again introduced his resolution to limit arms sales to Israel. When he first advanced this effort several years ago, it drew support from only a handful of Democratic senators. Yesterday, that number rose to 40.

As I said today on i24 News, this development should be treated as the warning for a five-alarm fire for Israel. In recent weeks, there has been a noticeable increase in media attention to the erosion of support for Israel in the United States, reflected in polling data, including reports from Pew Research Center, and in broader public debate.

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Coverage of these profoundly damaging trends is likely limited on more right-leaning outlets such as Channel 14, but the issue is gradually seeping into broader Israeli awareness. The underlying problem reflects years of accumulated shortcomings: inconsistent policy, the absence of a coherent communications strategy, and the appointment of less effective, second rate diplomatic representation in Washington.

Most significantly, decision-making at both the governmental level and within the IDF has tended to give insufficient weight to global public opinion. Tactical decisions are made in real time, often without fully accounting for their longer-term strategic costs.

TRANSPORTATION NEWS

El Al Moves to Expand Long-Haul Capacity

El Al said Thursday that it has signed an expanded agreement with Boeing to purchase additional wide-body aircraft in a deal estimated at $1.5 billion. Under the new arrangement, the Israeli airline is exercising options to buy six more Boeing 787-9 aircraft and has also secured options to purchase up to six additional planes. The move marks a significant step in El Al’s long-term fleet expansion strategy and is aimed at increasing capacity, particularly on long-haul routes.

According to the company, part of the order will be upgraded to the 787-10 model. As a result, El Al expects its Dreamliner fleet to grow from 17 aircraft today to 28 by the end of the decade, with the potential to expand further to as many as 34 aircraft later on. The revised agreement builds on the company’s April 22, 2024 deal with Boeing, under which El Al originally purchased three 787-9 aircraft and received options for up to six more. In the latest amendment, the airline said it converted the models of the three originally purchased aircraft and one of the option aircraft, four planes in total, from the 787-9 to the larger 787-10.

El Al said the estimated purchase price does not include future engine maintenance and spare parts costs. The company added that, as is customary in deals of this kind, it will pay Boeing relatively modest advance payments tied to the option aircraft, the model conversions, and the additional options, with further payments due up to the delivery date of each aircraft and the balance to be paid upon receipt. The aircraft covered by the current order are scheduled for delivery between 2030 and 2032, while any additional option aircraft, if exercised, would be delivered between 2033 and 2035. The expansion is expected to increase seat supply across El Al’s network, especially on long-haul routes to North America and the Far East.

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BUSINESS

Capsule Security

Israeli startup Capsule Security emerged from stealth on Wednesday with a $7 million seed round, positioning itself at the center of what its founders describe as one of the next major cybersecurity battlegrounds: protecting AI agents inside organizations. The round was led by Lama Partners and Forgepoint Capital International. Founded in 2025 by CEO Naor Paz, a veteran of Unit 8200 and the Prime Minister’s Office, and CTO Lidan Hazut, Capsule is building a dedicated security layer for AI agents, which the company argues are rapidly becoming a major source of operational and security risk as enterprises deploy them more broadly across knowledge work.

Capsule says traditional security tools are poorly suited to the problem because they rely heavily on posture management and static rules, while AI agents operate dynamically and make decisions in real time based on large language models. Instead, the company uses smaller, fine-tuned language models to detect and block risky behavior during runtime. Paz says the product does not require proxies, gateways, or SDKs, an approach he argues makes deployment simpler while still providing full coverage. In a bid to gain traction in the fast-moving AI ecosystem, Capsule has also launched ClawGuard, an open-source tool designed to reduce user exposure to risks associated with OpenClaw, using the agent’s own language model together with Capsule’s security logic to assess whether planned actions are dangerous or potentially destructive.

Alongside its launch and funding announcement, Capsule also disclosed two zero-day vulnerabilities its researchers found in agent platforms from Microsoft and Salesforce. According to the company, in both cases prompt injection attacks could have turned the agents into a serious threat to the organizations using them, potentially enabling sensitive data leaks or destructive automated actions. Paz said Microsoft responded professionally and awarded the company a bug bounty, while criticizing Salesforce’s response as less accountable, though both companies reportedly fixed the vulnerabilities within about a month. Salesforce said it was aware of the issue identified by Capsule and had patched the specific weakness, adding that prompt injection remains an evolving challenge across the AI industry and that it continues to strengthen its defenses.

Meteor Aerospace

Water.io, a public shell company controlled by Manny Shalom’s holding company Nukkleus, said it is acquiring defense-tech company Meteor Aerospace in a deal valued at about $10 million, implying a company valuation of roughly $20 million. The transaction marks a sharp drop from early 2023, when Israel Aerospace Industries held talks to buy the company at a reported $56 million valuation. With the deal, Water.io is set to become the controlling shareholder, holding 51% of Meteor, which was founded by former Israel Aerospace Industries CEO Yitzhak Nissan. Although Meteor’s current revenue was not disclosed, past reports said its annual sales had exceeded $70 million.

Meteor is best known for its unmanned aerial systems, but the acquisition appears to have been accelerated by the company’s newer development of attack drones, or FPV loitering munitions, sold under the Marlin brand. These systems include winged explosive drones carrying warheads of about 4.5 kilograms, with versions designed to penetrate either armor or concrete. After the purchase of a full system that includes launchers, ground stations, missiles, and communications equipment, the cost of a single drone is said to range from $100,000 to $125,000. The growing importance of such systems has been underscored by the war in Ukraine, where attack drones have become a central battlefield weapon, and by their increasing use by Hezbollah against Israeli forces in southern Lebanon.

The deal is the first direct defense-products acquisition by Shalom within his broader group of companies. Until now, his network has focused mainly on component makers and control-system specialists, including firms involved in AI-based simulation, GPS-free navigation, generator production, and electro-mechanical systems. Nukkleus, which recently changed its name to T3 Defense, is traded on Nasdaq at a market value of about $23 million after its shares fell sharply this year. Through this network of companies, Shalom is pursuing a broader consolidation strategy aimed at building a portfolio of Israeli defense-tech firms selling premium military systems to Western armies.

OrboGraph

Kinective has announced the acquisition of OrboGraph, a company specializing in check recognition, processing automation, and AI-based fraud prevention. For Kinective, the deal is a strategic move that expands its reach into check fraud prevention; for OrboGraph, it means becoming part of a broader banking platform that serves more than 4,000 banks and credit unions across the United States. According to the companies, the transaction is designed to address one of the financial system’s more pressing problems: the rise in check fraud and the growing need for smarter detection, alert, and prevention tools.

Kinective said the acquisition also responds directly to demand from its customers, who have been seeking stronger fraud prevention capabilities across banking channels including branches, ATMs, remote deposit systems, and digital payments. OrboGraph has been operating in the field of check recognition and fraud prevention for more than three decades and developed its OrbNet AI platform, which the companies say delivers reading rates of more than 99% and accuracy of 99.5%. They also said the platform protects major banks as well as thousands of community financial institutions, with fraud detection rates above 95% across multiple banking workflows.

The deal also has a clear Israeli angle. In addition to its international operations, OrboGraph supplies the full range of check-reading solutions in Israel, making the acquisition significant not only as an international banking technology transaction but also for the Israeli financial market, where the company has long been associated with check processing, verification, and fraud prevention infrastructure. For Kinective, the purchase adds a more advanced AI fraud-prevention layer to its banking technology platform. For OrboGraph, it creates an opportunity to integrate its technology into a larger real-time banking environment that already monitors and secures billions of check transactions each year.

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TODAY IN JEWISH HISTORY

The Fall of Masada

Perched atop a sheer-sided plateau rising nearly 1,400 feet above the Dead Sea in the Judean Desert, the fortress of Masada had served as a refuge and stronghold since the time of the Hasmonean kings and had been dramatically expanded by Herod the Great into a lavishly appointed royal retreat. When the First Jewish–Roman War erupted in 66 CE, a group of Jewish rebels known as the Sicarii seized the fortress and held it long after the rest of Judea had been subdued.

Jerusalem fell in 70 CE, its Temple destroyed, its population massacred or enslaved, yet Masada held. For three years it remained the last symbol of Jewish armed resistance to Rome, its small garrison of approximately 960 men, women, and children maintaining their defiance against the most powerful military force in the ancient world.

In 72 CE, the Roman governor Lucius Flavius Silva led the Tenth Legion to the base of the plateau with the full apparatus of Roman siege warfare. His engineers constructed a circumvallation wall encircling the entire mountain to prevent escape, established eight fortified camps around its base, and then undertook the extraordinary engineering feat of building a massive earthen assault ramp up the western face of the plateau.

The work took months under the brutal desert sun, and when the ramp was complete and a battering ram had been moved into position, the outer wall of the fortress was breached. According to the Jewish historian Josephus Flavius, our sole literary source for these events, the Sicarii leader Eleazar ben Yair addressed his followers on the night before the final Roman assault, urging them to take their own lives rather than submit to capture.

The men killed their families, chose ten men by lot to kill the rest, and then one man killed the remaining nine before taking his own life. When the Romans entered the fortress on the morning of what calculations place as April 16, 73 CE, they found silence, storerooms full of provisions, and nearly a thousand dead.

The legacy of Masada has proven as enduring as the plateau itself. For nearly two millennia the story was preserved primarily through Josephus, a figure regarded with ambivalence by Jews as a defector to Rome, and Masada occupied a relatively marginal place in Jewish collective memory.

It was the archaeological excavations led by Israeli general and scholar Yigael Yadin between 1963 and 1965 that transformed Masada into a defining symbol of modern Jewish and Israeli identity. The dramatic physical evidence Yadin uncovered, namely, the Roman siege works, the skeletal remains of defenders, the lots that may have been cast on the final night, gave visceral reality to the account in Josephus and captured the imagination of a generation of Israelis still living in the shadow of the Holocaust and surrounded by hostile neighbors.

The phrase “Masada shall not fall again” became a rallying cry of Israeli national consciousness, and the site was designated a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 2001, drawing hundreds of thousands of visitors each year to stand where the last defenders of ancient Jewish sovereignty made their final stand.