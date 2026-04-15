Today was marked by a wave of ceasefire rumors. Multiple reports suggest that a ceasefire in Lebanon could be announced overnight. Israel’s Security Cabinet is meeting this evening, reportedly to discuss the matter. According to those reports, the United States is exerting significant pressure on Israel to agree to a ceasefire.

Many in Israel oppose a ceasefire, but that opposition often rests on the mistaken belief that significantly more can be achieved in Lebanon through military force. I have written before about the residents of the north, who have been led to believe that, if only the army were given full latitude, it could decisively defeat Hezbollah.

The problem is that Israel cannot defeat Hezbollah outright without extending its control across all, or much of Lebanon. That approach was tried in the early 1980s, and it did not succeed. The choices available are difficult, and none offer a clear or satisfactory resolution.

Lebanon’s culture minister made a pointed observation today. He asked how Lebanon could be expected to defeat Hezbollah when Israel, far stronger militarily, has been fighting Hamas for more than two years without achieving a decisive outcome in Gaza. While this comparison is clearly an over simplification, it captures a reality that is difficult to dismiss.

Yesterday’s talks were reportedly very positive. How far they can be taken remains uncertain. However, the Lebanese government definitively favors a ceasefire, at least as an initial step, while exploring ways to work with Israel to further weaken Hezbollah.

Iran claims the ceasefire is the result of its own pressure, and there may be some truth to that. At the same time, a ceasefire with Lebanon is also in Israel’s interest, even if that is not publicly acknowledged.

A ceasefire seems is likely in the coming days. Once in place, a ceasefire will bring a measure of quiet to the Galilee, which has already come under heavy fire today, with dozens of rockets launched—and the day not yet over. There is also concern that, as often occurs in such moments, a final, intensified barrage could precede the ceasefire taking effect.

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IRAN

I will not attempt to track the succession of statements President Trump has made over the past 24 hours. The picture remains unclear, both in terms of policy and messaging. What is evident is the increasingly unconventional tone of his public communications, including imagery that has drawn considerable attention (e.g. visuals of himself as Jesus, or as Jesus oppressed).

The prevailing assessment is that the United States and Iran are moving toward an agreement. As I have written, neither side has an interest in returning to open combat, and I am proceeding on the assumption that the current ceasefire will hold, at least in the near term. I am certainly betting on the fact that there will not be a war when I get on a plane on Sunday.

The likely terms of such an agreement are not expected to align with Israel’s preferences. That has been apparent from the outset, particularly once it became clear that the Iranian regime would remain in place and retain its ability to exert pressure through control of the Strait of Hormuz, as an economic choke point.

ECONOMY

Strong Shekel, Soft Inflation, Rising Risks Ahead

Israel’s consumer price index rose 0.4% in March from February, according to data published by the Central Bureau of Statistics, a slightly lower reading than forecasts that had pointed to a 0.5% increase and annual inflation of 2%, unchanged from February. Instead, annual inflation edged down to 1.9%. Much of the economic impact from the war and rising energy prices is expected to show up more clearly in the coming months rather than in the March data.

The main price increases in March were recorded in fresh vegetables, which rose 5.2%, clothing, up 3.0%, housing, up 0.5%, and transport and communications, which increased 0.4%. By contrast, furniture and household equipment, as well as the miscellaneous category, each declined by 0.3%. In the rental market, tenants renewing contracts saw rents rise by 2.2%, while rents for new tenants increased by 5.9%, underscoring continued pressure in housing costs even as headline inflation remained relatively contained.

Looking ahead, economists still expect inflation to move higher as the effects of the war work their way through the economy. The Bank of Israel has estimated that the war could add about half a percentage point to inflation over the coming year, pushing back expectations for an interest-rate cut until later in 2026. Meanwhile, in the housing market, which is tracked separately from the consumer price index, apartment prices continued to decline. Prices fell 0.1% in January-February 2026 compared with the previous two-month period, extending a broader downward trend that has left home prices 1.7% lower over the past year.

Another aspect of the economy is the Dollar Shekel conversion rates. Tonight it got to 2.99 per dollar the highest rate in 40 years. The result its cheaper for Israelis to travel, but its more expensive to visit, and Israeli exporters get less money for their export. The Shekel has strengthened by 18% this year, a year of war. For those of us whose income is in dollars, its a real problem.

TRANSPORTATION NEWS

State Comptroller Report Exposes Weaknesses in Aviation Governance

A new State Comptroller report has raised serious questions about Israel’s ability to manage civil aviation during wartime, finding that the government’s long-assumed leverage over El Al is far weaker than many believed.

For decades, officials viewed the state’s “golden share” in El Al as a safeguard that would allow the government to protect the public interest in emergencies, especially given Israel’s heavy dependence on air travel as its main gateway in and out of the country. However, the report concludes that the golden share and the related “vital interests” order give the state almost no real power to direct the airline’s operations in either routine times or crises, including ordering additional flights, determining destinations, intervening in ticket prices, or requiring flights on Shabbat.

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The findings come after repeated disruptions since the outbreak of the October 7 war, when many Israelis were stranded abroad, no clear system existed to prioritize urgent returnees such as reservists, and ticket prices surged with limited oversight. According to the report, the Transportation Ministry and the Civil Aviation Authority were not prepared for a prolonged war scenario, and no inter-ministerial procedure for returning Israelis from abroad was established until March 2024. Even later, during the June 2025 war with Iran, the ministry had not opened a hotline or put in place a sufficient public response for Israelis stuck overseas. The report also criticizes the Competition Authority for reacting too slowly to soaring fares and notes that consumer regulators did not add flights to the list of essential goods and services subject to emergency price controls.

Beyond the immediate travel chaos, the report highlights broader structural weaknesses in Israel’s aviation system. The government provided extensive support to Israeli airlines, including financial assistance since the COVID period and coverage of about 95% of security costs, without securing stronger authority over their conduct in emergencies.

Foreign airlines largely halted service because their insurance policies do not apply in war zones, while Israeli carriers kept flying under state-backed guarantees of $6 billion. The war also hit the Airports Authority hard, with revenues falling sharply in 2024 as passenger traffic and cargo volumes dropped. At the same time, the report renews criticism of the government’s decades-long failure to establish a meaningful supplementary international airport, leaving Ben Gurion Airport overwhelmingly dominant at a time when resilience and redundancy have become strategic national needs.

Etihad Returns to Ben Gurion

Abu Dhabi–based Etihad Airways resumed service to Ben Gurion Airport today. The airline is offering round-trip flights to New York for approximately $1,200, with seats currently widely available.

SCIENCE NEWS

New Method Hides Data Within Light Itself

Researchers at Ben-Gurion University of the Negev say they have developed a new