More than 24 hours have passed since the United States began, at least in principle, enforcing a naval blockade of Iranian ports. So far, there has been very little response from Teheran. It is also unclear how effectively the blockade is being implemented. Some reports suggest that Iran is deliberately avoiding a direct challenge, seeking not to jeopardize the prospect of renewed negotiations expected to take place soon.

President Trump indicated that negotiations could begin as soon as two days from now. Most observers, however, believe talks will start early next week. There is near-universal expectation that the current two-week ceasefire will be extended once it expires.

IRAN NEGOTIATIONS

Negotiators have made clear that the central obstacle remains uranium enrichment. Iran is prepared to accept only a limited restriction, measured in single-digit years, while the United States is pressing for a far longer timeline, on the order of two decades. A compromise will likely emerge through further rounds of talks, with both sides settling on a duration they can accept.

Other issues of concern to Israel are likely to receive little, if any, attention. The development of long-range ballistic missiles may be set aside. Continued support for proxy groups, including Hezbollah and the Houthis, may also go unaddressed.

Sanctions on Iran will no doubt be lifted, allowing the regime to rapidly rebuild what was damaged or destroyed during the war. In practical terms, the outcome may resemble a return to the framework of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), from which President Donald Trump withdrew.

At the Yad Vashem Holocaust Remembrance Ceremony last night, which had been recorded in advance, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu effectively stated that his actions had helped ensure that a second Holocaust would not occur. The remark drew a strong reaction. Many were taken aback, especially in the wake of the October 7th massacre, raising questions regarding the appropriateness of such a claim.

Moreover, if one accepts Netanyahu’s framing, the implication is that the threat of another Holocaust remains dangerously close. That raises an unavoidable question. Who has served as prime minister for most of the past sixteen years, and who bears responsibility for ensuring such a scenario does not materialize?

The issue comes back to prior strategic decisions. It reflects either a failure to act militarily at an earlier stage, or the determination to withdraw from the nuclear agreement with Iran without a viable alternative in place. Prime Minister Netanyahu was the one who strongly advocated withdrawal from the JCPOA, and President Trump ultimately carried it out.

At this stage, there is little to do but wait and hope. Each night, we go to sleep with our slippers within reach, ready to rush to the shelter if necessary. For now, the nights have been quiet, and that, at least, is a good thing.

US-SPONSORED NEGOTIATIONS BETWEEN ISRAEL & LEBANON

This evening, Israel time, the Israeli and Lebanese ambassadors to Washington met under the auspices of Marco Rubio. At the outset of the talks, Rubio stated:

May I please? Thank you very much. Thank you for being here today. We’re very honored to be joined by two countries that the United States wants to have strong – have strong relations with, and we’re obviously very happy to serve in this facilitating role. This is a historic opportunity. We understand we’re working against decades of history and complexities that have led us to this unique moment. And the opportunity here — I know some of you were shouting questions about a ceasefire. This is a lot more than just about that. This is about bringing a permanent end to 20 or 30 years of Hezbollah’s influence in this part of the world and the – not just the damage that it’s inflicted on Israel, the damage that it’s inflicted on the Lebanese people. We have to remember the Lebanese people are victims of Hezbollah. The Lebanese people are victims of Iranian aggression. And this needs to stop. And so our hope here – and I know this will be a process, okay? This – all of the complexities of this matter are not going to be resolved in the next six hours. But we can begin to move forward to create the framework where something can happen – something very positive, something very permanent – so that the people of Lebanon can have the kind of future they deserve, and so that the people of Israel can live without fear of being struck by rocket attacks from a terrorist proxy of Iran. So that is the hope here today. That is what we are beginning to work. We are joined by excellent people who will be in a position to obviously take this back to their respective capitals. This is a process, not an event. This is more than just one day. This will take time. But we believe it’s worth this endeavor, and it’s a historic gathering that we hope to build on, and the hope today is that we can outline the framework upon which a permanent and lasting peace can be developed so that, as I said, the people of Israel can live in peace, and the people of Lebanon can live not just in peace but the prosperity and security that they deserve.

Okay? Thank you

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According to reports, the Lebanese side has signaled a willingness to explore a full peace agreement with Israel. The economic imperative is clear. In the absence of substantial European assistance, a peace agreement with Israel, coupled with economic relations, may offer Lebanon its most plausible route to economic stabilization.

Today’s meeting lasted just over two hours. Both sides described the talks as having taken place in a positive atmosphere and said there will be further talks.

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In the meantime, Hezbollah is attempting to disrupt the talks using the means at its disposal. Rocket fire into northern Israel surged today, reaching levels not seen in recent weeks, and the military has warned of a possible escalation overnight. There is also some concern, though not yet based on specific intelligence, that the range of attacks could expand toward the center of the country.

The situation is complex. Hezbollah appears to favor a ceasefire, but not one that emerges from closer ties between the Israeli and Lebanese governments. That tension creates both risk and opportunity. We missed an opportunity after Assad’s fall in Syria, when the new government showed interest in some form of accommodation with Israel at a time when Israel could have played a constructive role.

The current moment in Lebanon may present another such opportunity. The Lebanese government has indicated a desire to negotiate with Israel. Whether it has the capacity to do so remains uncertain. We do not know. However, the circumstances suggest a need to rely more fully on diplomacy, and to recognize that military force is not the only path to find solutions.

AYAL URIEL BIANCO

Last night, there was a battle with Hezbollah in the Southern Lebanon town of Bint Jbeil. Ten Israeli soldiers were wounded, three very seriously. In addition, an Israeli soldier, Sergeant Major (res.) Ayal Uriel Bianco (30), was killed in an operational accident. It should be noted that over the years Israeli troops captured the town three times before

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GAZA

According to all reports, Hamas continues to refuse disarmament and ignoring the requests of the Gaza Committee. Gershon Baskin noted a few days ago, Hamas appears to be operating under the illusion that its position still carries weight and that there remains space for meaningful negotiation. In reality, its standing has eroded significantly. Few, if any, actors appear willing to support it at this stage, and many of its former allies have effectively disappeared from the equation.

Noted Palestinian-American journalist/activist Ahmed Fouad Alkhatib posted the following:

A few days ago, Hamas told the head of the Executive Committee of the Board of Peace, Nikolay Mladenov, that it refuses the proposal presented to it via mediators to engage in any amount of disarmament. The terror group made it clear that its weapons can only be surrendered as part of a permanent resolution of the Israel and Palestine conflict and that it views the disarmament proposal as an attempt to twist its arms into accepting the unacceptable. Furthermore, Hamas said that it wants to separate humanitarian issues from political topics, expecting Gaza’s recovery and reconstruction to happen regardless of its status as a political entity or governing body in the coastal enclave. This not only shows that Hamas has always been unserious about the twenty-point vision and plan for ending the war, but it confirms what many have already predicted about the Islamist group. Hamas will never disarm or cease to be a terror organization because armed resistance is the only thing that differentiates it from the PLO, Fatah, and the Palestinian Authority. The likely scenarios for what comes next are as follows: 1- The maintenance of the status quo, in which Gaza is on the back burner, and Israel continues limited strikes against Hamas while the Strip is held together by a patchwork of humanitarian organizations, humanitarian aid, and commercial supplies and goods going through the Kerem Shalom crossing. 2- Because of Hamas’s intransigence and refusal to accept a core tenet of Trump’s ceasefire plan, he may give Netanyahu the green light to resume full military operations in Gaza to finish “the job” (so to speak). This would pose the most dangerous risk to the Strip’s 2 million residents, who are squeezed into ~45% of the territory that’s under Hamas’s control. 3- A gradual return to military operations in Gaza against Hamas that begins with the progressive and steady transfer of the population from Hamas-controlled zones to the green zone beyond the “yellow line.” This would allow for an approach that may reduce civilian casualties while allowing for methodical clearing and holding of territory under Hamas’s control. Regardless, Mladenov, the Palestinian technocratic committee (NCAG), and the Board of Peace will not act in Gaza or proceed with any meaningful projects until and unless Hamas is dealt with. There is a limited chance that some mediators close to Hamas may be able to exert pressure on the group to compromise, but that is both a low-probability event and, if successful, will amount to little more than symbolic acts that don’t truly disarm the terror group.

I do not have a preferred course of action for dealing with Hamas, except that I am against the second option Alkhatib proposes. Israel does not have the available forces, and the public is too fatigued to sustain a renewed effort to disarm Hamas on the ground. Israel’s international standing is already under significant strain. Another round of images showing large numbers of Gazan civilians killed, while Hamas embeds itself among them, would only deepen that damage.

The alternatives are all far from ideal. One approach would be to refrain from large-scale intervention and allow conditions in Gaza to exert pressure over time, with reconstruction effectively stalled until Hamas is forced out. Another would be to pursue a third option, seeking to separate civilians from areas under Hamas control. Neither approach is without cost. However, the last thing Israel needs is a return to a major ground operation, framed as an effort to “finish the job,” risks outcomes that are both strategically and politically untenable.

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AN UNSUSTAINABLE BURDEN

It was announced that reservists this year can expect to serve as many as 100 days. Before the war, annual reserve duty typically ranged between 20 and 30 days. After three years of combat, the current pool of reservists are no longer able to sustain this burden.

There are increasing reports of reserve units beginning to simply fall apart under the strain. It is not realistic (not to mention grossly unfair) to expect individuals to spend a third of the year in uniform and still maintain stable careers, family life, and basic continuity. It just will not happen. Over time, such demands will erode both readiness and resilience.

TRANSPORTATION NEWS

Foreign airlines are beginning to restore service to Israel, though the recovery remains uneven as security concerns continue to shape schedules. Flydubai said it will resume flights to Israel on Thursday, April 16th, with two daily flights, while Etihad Airways is expected to return on April 15th with two daily flights on its Abu Dhabi–Tel Aviv route. Ethiopian Airlines is also expected to resume service this week, provided there are no last-minute changes.

At the same time, several carriers are still delaying their return. Wizz Air, which had earlier advanced its planned resumption, has now postponed its return to Israel until May 4th, citing concerns that fighting could resume following the breakdown in U.S.–Iran talks. Czech carrier Smartwings, which had been scheduled to restart its daily Tel Aviv–Prague route, has extended its cancellations until April 22nd. The mixed picture reflects the continued uncertainty facing international airlines, even after the ceasefire and the lifting of restrictions at Ben Gurion Airport.

The first airline to resume flights to Israel after the ceasefire was Greece’s Blue Bird Airways, which restarted service to Ben Gurion two days ago. It is currently operating one daily round-trip between Tel Aviv and Athens, with plans to increase to two daily flights and expand to additional destinations.

Still, the broader recovery in international air travel remains limited. The European Union Aviation Safety Agency has not yet lifted its recommendation that European airlines avoid Israeli airspace, a directive that remains in effect until April 24. Meanwhile, major carriers, including British Airways, Aegean Airlines, Delta, and United, have all extended their flight suspensions, in some cases into the summer or early fall.

ISRAELTECH INTERVIEW

As part of our ongoing partnership with IsraelTech, here is this week’s interview: “Why Israel is the Tech innovation Hub,” featuring Hanan Brand, from Israel Innovation Authority

Want to know what it takes to build a startup in Israel’s thriving tech scene? Get ready to be inspired! We sat down with Hanan Brand, the powerhouse behind Israel’s startup scene. As Vice President and Head of the Startup Division at the Israel Innovation Authority, Hanan is the driving force behind the government’s support for hundreds of groundbreaking companies.

With over 15 years of experience in venture capital and executive roles, Hanan is a true industry veteran. In this exclusive interview, he shares insights into the Israel Innovation Authority’s role in shaping the future. Discover how programs like the Technological Incubator and National Climatech are fueling innovation and tackling global challenges.

Watch now and see how Israel is leading the way in technology and sustainability!

You can watch the entire video here, or check out a short excerpt below.

BUSINESS

Water.io and Zoront

Water.io, the Tel Aviv-listed company controlled by Star 26, has agreed to sell its entire stake in Zoront, to U.S.-based BiomX in a deal that gives the Israeli company exposure to the American public markets. The transaction, which was signed and completed simultaneously, includes roughly 1.3 million BiomX shares and a $1.25 million promissory note. The deal is expected to make Water.io a significant shareholder in a New York-listed public company. Water.io is led by CEO and chairman Meni Shalom.

Zoront, founded by Idan Yedid Wasserman, Dikla Wasserman, Assaf Blatman, and Kobi Azulai, grew out of the Kinneret Innovation Center ecosystem in northern Israel, which focuses on agriculture, water, and sustainability technologies. The company began around 2020–2021 in agricultural security, developing tools to detect equipment theft, intrusions, and damage to farmland. It later expanded into a broader real-time event management platform built to connect cameras, sensors, drones, and other systems, automatically analyze incoming data, and trigger responses in the field. Over time, Zoront shifted from civilian-agricultural uses toward broader defense applications, with its technology now aimed at protecting critical infrastructure, sensitive sites, and other complex environments through real-time situational awareness and rapid response.

For BiomX, a U.S. biotechnology company focused on bacteriophage-based therapies, the acquisition represents an unusual attempt to diversify beyond its core business and enter the defense and AI-driven control systems market. The logic of the deal is more financial than industrial: Water.io is monetizing a technology activity built inside the company while gaining U.S. market exposure; Zoront gains an indirect path into the American public market; and BiomX is trying to reinvent itself by attaching to a faster-growing sector.

At the same time, the structure of the transaction highlights the risk. Part of the consideration is tied to a future promissory note, the buyer’s shares are currently restricted from trading, and BiomX itself has been contending with financial difficulties, including a notice related to continued listing requirements. Shalom said the transaction represents a rapid and significant realization of value and reflects Water.io’s ability to identify, develop, and grow technologies with strong global potential amid rising demand for AI-based command-and-control solutions.

DustPhotonics

Credo Technology, the Nasdaq-listed chip company valued at about $25 billion, is acquiring Israeli optical semiconductor company DustPhotonics in a deal that could reach $1.3 billion if performance targets are met. Under the initial terms, DustPhotonics shareholders will receive $750 million in cash and Credo shares worth $173 million. They could receive up to an additional $430 million in shares later if the company meets agreed milestones. The deal is expected to close in the second quarter, and Credo said DustPhotonics should contribute to its non-GAAP net income as early as next year.

Modi’in-based DustPhotonics was founded in 2017 by Ben Rubovitch, Dr. Koby Harshoni, Amir Garon, and Yoel Shitrit. The company is currently led by Ronen Levinger, with veteran Israeli tech investor Avigdor Willenz serving as chairman. DustPhotonics develops optical chips for large server farms around the world, specializing in silicon photonics, a technology that uses light to move data within chips. That approach enables faster data transfer while reducing power consumption, making it increasingly important in the global race to build more efficient data center infrastructure.

The acquisition underscores the growing strategic value of silicon photonics, one of the hottest areas in the semiconductor industry. DustPhotonics has raised $100 million over the years, and the deal is set to generate substantial returns for a range of investors, including Intel Capital, Atreides Foundation, Greenfield Partners, STMicroelectronics, and Sienna Venture Capital, along with Willenz and the founders themselves. The company’s manufacturing relationship with Israel’s Tower Semiconductor, which has sharply expanded its silicon photonics production capacity, also reflects the strength of demand in the sector. For Credo, the deal adds Israeli-developed optical chip technology to its portfolio at a time when the market for high-speed, lower-power data infrastructure is expanding rapidly.

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TODAY IN JEWISH HISTORY

The JEC presents plan to Save European Jewry

In the early years of World War II, as irrefutable reports of the systematic mass murder of European Jews began to reach the West, the American Jewish community mobilized with a desperate urgency. Recognizing that fragmented efforts would be insufficient against the scale of the atrocities, major Jewish organizations formed a united front known as the Joint Emergency Committee for European Jewish Affairs (JEC).

This historic coalition, which included prominent groups like the American Jewish Congress, the American Jewish Committee, and B’nai B’rith, was tasked with confronting the Allied governments about the unfolding Holocaust. Their collaborative efforts culminated in the drafting of a comprehensive, multi-point document titled, the Program for the Rescue of Jews from Nazi Occupied Europe,” which sought to force governments to shift their focus from mere postwar victory to immediate, life-saving intervention.

On April 14, 1943, the JEC formally submitted this rescue program to the delegates of the impending Bermuda Refugee Conference, an Anglo-American meeting ostensibly convened to address the wartime refugee crisis. The document was an impassioned yet meticulously structured demand for the United Nations and Allied powers to take targeted action against the extermination of the Jewish people. It outlined urgent, actionable steps, including approaching the German government through neutral states to secure the release of Jewish victims, establishing sanctuaries in Allied and neutral territories, and providing critical financial guarantees to nations willing to offer temporary refuge. Most importantly, it called for the immediate revision of stringent immigration quotas that had thus far trapped countless European Jews behind bureaucratic walls.

Tragically, despite the moral weight and practical framework of the Program for the Rescue of Jews, the demands fell largely on deaf ears at the Bermuda Conference. The gathering is widely remembered by historians as a devastating “façade for inaction,” where American and British diplomats carefully avoided committing to specialized rescue operations or altering their restrictive immigration policies.

The failure of the conference to adopt the JEC’s urgent proposals sparked immense outrage and profound grief within the Jewish community, highlighting the grim reality that European Jewry had been largely abandoned by the free world. However, the document itself and the subsequent public backlash laid a crucial foundation for continued political activism, eventually contributing to the creation of the U.S. War Refugee Board in 1944, an agency that ultimately helped save tens of thousands of lives in the final months of the war.