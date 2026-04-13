Five o’clock came and went here in Israel, with television channels effectively counting down to the start of the American naval blockade of Iran. The central question now is how, and whether, Iran will respond. As I noted last night, the move is strategically sound. It should have been implemented weeks ago, but it remains the right step now.

I continue to believe that neither Iran nor the United States wants the return to sustained military confrontation if it can be avoided. The more likely course is a renewed round of talks in the coming days. Progress may be gradual, but language will likely be crafted to narrow the gap between the sides. The eventual outcome may fall short of Israel’s preferred terms, but it could be sufficient to bring the current phase of the conflict to a close, at least for now.

That, however, is only an estimate, and the actors involved do not always behave in ways that can be described as rational. With any luck, there will be no need to revise this section regarding Iran and the war before tonight’s Tel Aviv Diary update is distributed.

LEBANON AND DIRECT TALKS

Tomorrow, the first direct peace talks between Israel and Lebanon in a generation are set to open in Washington. How much progress can be achieved remains an open question, particularly given Hezbollah’s opposition to any move toward normalization. Still, there is cautious expectation that the discussions could yield a ceasefire, bringing an end to the persistent rocket fire in the north.

BROADENING THE COMBAT ROLE FOR WOMEN

The Israeli Supreme Court ruled this afternoon that the army must expand the integration of women into as many combat units as possible, including armored units, where a pilot program has already shown positive results. The move has drawn strong opposition from religious Zionist leaders, who object to the prospect of men and women serving within the same units, even if not in the same tanks.

In the mid-1990s, a landmark Supreme Court ruling required the Air Force to admit women to its pilot training course, breaking a longstanding barrier. In the years since, dozens of women have qualified as pilots, with women now among those carrying out long-range operational missions, including strikes on Iran.

AN UNSETTLING SHIFT IN INTELLIGENCE LEADERSHIP

A few months ago, Prime Minister Netanyahu nominated General David Zini to lead the Shin Bet. Zini brought no intelligence background and relatively limited experience at the general staff level, but he was religious, politically aligned with Netanyahu, and a resident of the West Bank, Yehuda v’Shomron.

Yesterday, that appointment appeared to yield a return. Zini agreed to issue a letter his predecessor had declined to sign, warning that it would be too dangerous for the prime minister to appear in court as a witness in his own trial. The effect was to halt the proceedings.

Netanyahu has also moved to appoint his military attaché as the next head of the Mossad. The choice has raised questions, not only about aspects of his past conduct, but also about his complete lack of any professional background in intelligence.

Taken together, the appointments to the Shin Bet and the Mossad place two individuals with no intelligence experience at the helm of Israel’s primary intelligence services. Neither has served in intelligence roles within the military or held positions that would have provided relevant expertise. The implication is troubling: intelligence leadership can be improvised rather than developed through years of specialized training and experience.

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THOUGHTS ON YOM HASHOAH V’HAGVURAH

Tonight begins Yom HaShoah v’HaGvurah (Holocaust and Heroism Remembrance Day). My relationship with this day has always been a complicated one. I never thought of myself as part of the second generation of survivors, even though my family’s story is closely tied to that history.

My mother left Germany for the United States at the age of nine, departing with my grandparents in 1936 as antisemitism intensified beyond what they felt they could endure. My grandparents were Polish Jews living in Germany, and before emigrating, they returned to Poland to say farewell to their family. My mother told that story many times. Toward the end of her life, we retraced that journey together, returning to those same towns.

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In the United States, I often found myself questioning the central place the Holocaust occupies in Jewish education. Its historical importance is beyond dispute. As a historian, I have no doubt that the Holocaust stands as one of the most pivotal and devastating moments in Jewish history. Still, the weight assigned to the Holocaust in educational settings has always struck me as problematic. Would young people desire to be more Jewish in response to the fact that so many Jews were killed? Can Jewish identity be meaningfully strengthened by centering it so heavily on destruction?

As a Zionist, I have long believed that greater emphasis should be placed on the story of Israel. This is not in place of the Holocaust, but as part of a broader and more balanced narrative, one that does not reduce Jewish history to a single defining moment.

At the same time, my engagement with Holocaust education has continued and over the years, has deepened. This has been shaped in part by my involvement with Moreshet, an organization devoted to Holocaust education and supported by the Hashomer Hatzair movement. Its approach reflects a distinct perspective in Israel, or at least aspires to do so.

My deepest involvement began with the creation of an early version of an app focused on Jewish Poland and the death camps. I spent two weeks in Poland with my daughter Tali, at the expense of the Polish government, touring the sites, gathering information and photographs, while documenting what we saw. That work formed the basis of the first version of the app. My son Eytan, then a high school student, handled the programming.

Five years ago, we expanded that app to include the history of every town and village in Poland that had a Jewish population of 500 or more. What began as a plan to cover 30 or 40 communities quickly grew. It became difficult to justify including one town and excluding the next. And so, over the course of roughly two years, during the COVID period, I researched and wrote both the general and Jewish histories of some 600 communities across Poland.

It was a wrenching experience. The story repeated itself from one community to the next, each ending in much the same way, as the final Jews were rounded up and sent to Auschwitz, Treblinka, or Belzec. Most of my grandparents’ families were murdered, wiped out. Only a few survived.

Two brothers returned to their hometown of Frystak after the war, hoping to reclaim the sawmill they had owned. They were killed by local Poles. My mother and I visited that sawmill decades later.

Members of my mother’s family were deported from their town to Auschwitz to be killed. When we visited, we met residents who still remembered the day they were taken away.

There is a story my grandfather, my Zadie, used to tell me about one of his brothers who had been taken from a synagogue at the beginning of the war and shot. For years, it remained a story without confirmation. During my research, I was able to trace what had happened. He had been taken to a nearby village and ordered to work on Shabbat, building a road. When he refused, he was shot by the Nazis and buried in that nearby town.

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Even so, I have come to believe that, in recent decades, we have told only part of the story. The Holocaust offers at least two distinct lessons. One with a particularistic lens, that this catastrophe befell the Jewish people, and must never be allowed to happen to the Jewish people again. The other with a broader, universalistic lens, that such a crime was committed against human beings, in this case the Jewish people, and must never be allowed to happen to any people again.

It is interesting that the lesson drawn from the Holocaust by many Jews abroad tends to be universalist, that such a crime must never be allowed to happen to any people again. That perspective can, at times, lead to a critical view of Israel out of concern that it is not living up to the moral standards expected in a post-Holocaust world. While in Israel, most view the Holocaust’s lesson as much more particular, that such a catastrophe must never be allowed to befall the Jewish people again. That outlook has shaped a willingness to act preemptively against perceived threats, at times with greater force than may be warranted.

History and memory are difficult subjects to navigate, especially in the shadow of an event as singular as the Holocaust. There has been nothing like it in world history, and we must make sure there never is again. For the Jewish people, the trauma is unique, and the obligation to ensure it is never repeated remains central.

The fear of another Holocaust resides within the heart of every Israeli. Concern over an Iranian nuclear capability is, in many respects, an expression of that same fear, the fear of another Holocaust. Yet such fears, however grounded, cannot be allowed to dominate decision-making. The challenge is to navigate between memory and judgment, between fear and reason.

I received a great deal of pushback from yesterday’s Tel Aviv Diary update. Many argued that I underestimate the extent to which President Trump has been destructive within the United States, particularly in his posture toward institutions such as Harvard and other universities.

My credibility as a critic of President Trump does not require further establishment. For years, as a frequent guest political commentator, I debated his supporters, confronting and challenging them on air. Nearly a decade ago, I published what remains my most widely read article, titled “Why a Jew Should Not Vote for President Trump.” My assessment of his presidency has not changed and I regard him as the most terrible President in U.S. history.

However flawed President Trump may be, that does not diminish from the fact that the Democratic party’s response to rising antisemitism has often been limited, and at times absent. Figures and positions that once would have been considered marginal are now finding a place within the party’s mainstream. The nomination and election of a figure such as Zohran Mamdani as mayor of New York reflects that shift. Support for AIPAC has become politically fraught at best, and even stigmatized as radioactive in some quarters. At the same time, opposition to additional military aid to Israel has expanded, extending even to defensive assistance, with groups such as J Street voicing reservations.

From an Israeli perspective, this is a very problematic position to be in. It raises uncomfortable questions about where support lies and how reliable it remains. I have long believed, and wrote as much in 2016, that Trump’s rise would bring some of the more troubling elements within the Republican Party into greater prominence. Yet, as I noted previously, he has at times pushed back against some of those voices, even if inconsistently and perhaps belatedly.

Can we say a comparable effort has taken place within the Democratic Party? Who, within its leadership, has taken a clear and sustained stand against antisemitism and the more extreme, rabidly anti-Israel rhetoric emerging from within its ranks?

VICTORY IN HUNGARY

One brief note about Hungary. The ousting of Viktor Orbán from the power stands out as a rare moment of clarity in an otherwise dark political landscape. For those in Israel who oppose Prime Minister Netanyahu, and who have watched his efforts to reshape governance along lines reminiscent of Orbán’s model, the outcome carries particular significance. The rejection of a leader so firmly entrenched, with influence over the media, the judiciary, and other state institutions, serves as a reminder that democratic resilience remains possible and offers a measure of hope.