Tel Aviv Diary

Tel Aviv Diary

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Michael Gease's avatar
Michael Gease
1h

Thank you Marc for this most informative, and poignant, post. Lest the entire world never forget.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Marc Schulman · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture