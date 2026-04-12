American and Iranian delegations met for 20 hours. At the conclusion of the talks, the American team left, and US Vice President J.D. Vance announced that no agreement had been reached and that the Iranians had not abandoned its pursuit of nuclear capabilities.

In many respects, the situation has returned to where it stood before this new war began. The positions outlined by Iran mirror those presented in earlier negotiations with Witkoff and Kushner, where similar demands were rejected. American officials have reportedly been surprised by the lack of flexibility and the absence of any meaningful shift in Tehran’s position.

At the core of this dynamic is a deeper problem of interpretation. There is a fundamental failure to grasp how ideologically and religiously driven regimes define their interests and objectives. That failure helps explain the recurring expectation that durable agreements can be reached with Iran, Hezbollah, or Hamas. Even when understood intellectually, it is difficult to fully grasp the ideological zeal and sense of divine mandate that drives individuals who believe their directives come directly from the Divine.

That is not to say that limited, practical arrangements are impossible. Temporary understandings that serve short-term interests on both sides can and do emerge. However, the motivations driving these actors are not solely strategic or transactional. They are grounded in religious and ideological commitments that often include the ultimate objective of Israel’s destruction.

Until the 80s and 90s, the conflict was largely nationalist in character. That dynamic made agreements with states such as Egypt and Jordan possible. Once the conflict took on a more explicitly religious dimension, the prospects for lasting resolution became far more challenging, if not impossible. The possibility of living side by side in a stable and enduring peace became correspondingly less conceivable.

President Trump posted the following message this morning on TruthSocial:

So, there you have it, the meeting went well, most points were agreed to, but the only point that really mattered, NUCLEAR, was not. Effective immediately, the United States Navy, the Finest in the World, will begin the process of BLOCKADING any and all Ships trying to enter, or leave, the Strait of Hormuz. At some point, we will reach an “ALL BEING ALLOWED TO GO IN, ALL BEING ALLOWED TO GO OUT” basis, but Iran has not allowed that to happen by merely saying, “There may be a mine out there somewhere,” that nobody knows about but them. THIS IS WORLD EXTORTION, and Leaders of Countries, especially the United States of America, will never be extorted. I have also instructed our Navy to seek and interdict every vessel in International Waters that has paid a toll to Iran. No one who pays an illegal toll will have safe passage on the high seas. We will also begin destroying the mines the Iranians laid in the Straits. Any Iranian who fires at us, or at peaceful vessels, will be BLOWN TO HELL! Iran knows, better than anyone, how to END this situation which has already devastated their Country. Their Navy is gone, their Air Force is gone, their Anti Aircraft and Radar are useless, Khomeini, and most of their “Leaders,” are dead, all because of their Nuclear ambition. The Blockade will begin shortly. Other Countries will be involved with this Blockade. Iran will not be allowed to profit off this Illegal Act of EXTORTION. They want money and, more importantly, they want Nuclear. Additionally and, at an appropriate moment, we are fully “LOCKED AND LOADED,” and our Military will finish up the little that is left of Iran! President DONALD J. TRUMP

Trump’s decision to impose a naval blockade on Iran makes a great deal of sense and arguably, should have been taken as soon as Iran entered the war. In many of the prewar simulations, most analysts assumed Iran would avoid closing the straits of Hormuz, on the grounds that doing so would inflict significant economic harm on itself. By restricting passage, Iran would curtail its own ability to export oil and generate revenue.

In an absurd, paradoxical situation, the United States permitted Iran to continue exporting oil driven by concerns over global oil prices and supply disruptions. In doing so, the United States fought Iran while leaving a critical source of leverage largely untouched.

Tonight, as we were finishing tonight’s publication, US Central Command announced that the naval blockade of Iran would begin tomorrow at 10 AM EDT.

A central question everyone in Israel has been asking this morning, following the breakdown of the talks, is whether the war will resume immediately. For now, the answer appears to be no. At the same time, the possibility of a sudden escalation remains a constant concern.

The next question is how Iran will respond to the naval blockade. One possibility is a surprise attack on American bases, regional allies, or Israel itself. That scenario cannot be dismissed. However, it would require a decision by Tehran to reenter a full-scale conflict with the United States and Israel at this stage.

For now, I am going to conclude that a return to full-scale war is unlikely, at least in the immediate term. The United States appears intent on testing an economic strategy, using a blockade to weaken Iran and compel Teheran to accept a more satisfactory agreement. Further military strikes are unlikely to produce significantly different results from those already achieved.

Perhaps my strong desire to travel to the US next week is clouding my judgment and lending a measure of optimism. Even so, the outlook suggests that a return to full-scale war is unlikely in the coming weeks, and possibly beyond. Iran may, over time, prove more willing to make concessions as economic pressure intensifies and the regime increasingly struggles to remain viable.

Everything written here may prove wrong. Iran could choose to launch a surprise attack as early as tomorrow, or the United States and Israel could do the same. At this point, the range of possible outcomes remains wide. We are living in unprecedented times.

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THE NORTH

Residents of the North remain largely confined to shelters. Hezbollah continues to fire an average of 50 to 60 rockets a day into northern Israel. Talks are expected to take place in Washington on Tuesday between Israeli and Lebanese representatives. There is hope that these discussions may lead to a ceasefire.

There is little strategic rationale for the fighting in the north. The current phase of the war began on Israel’s initiative, accompanied by assurances to residents that the threat would be removed once and for all. A promise that has absolutely no foundation behind it. Israeli forces are once again operating in southern Lebanon, in areas they have entered multiple times before, with limited evidence of meaningful gains.

ISRAEL’S SHRINKING BASE OF SUPPORT IN THE US

Last week, I failed to include a key chart showing the decline in support for Israel among the American public. The data highlights a sharp decline, among younger voters and indicates that support within both the Republican and Democratic parties is increasingly confined to a shrinking minority.

From Pew

OUR UPCOMING TEL AVIV DIARY PODCAST …

I interviewed Joel Rubin last night for a podcast that will air Tuesday. A former Assistant Secretary of State in the Obama administration, he has held senior roles across government, the Jewish community, and the Democratic Party. At a time when pro-Israel voices are few, his is one of the more thoughtful and consistent. I recommend setting aside time to listen.

One of the more notable observations Rubin made, and I am not even sure whether it was on the air or off the air, was that President Trump has been pushing back against elements of the far right within his own political camp, including figures such as Tucker Carlson and Candace Owens. According to Rubin, Trump has responded forcefully to rhetoric he views as antisemitic. While part of that response may reflect their recent criticism of him, it also appears to stem from his reaction to the substance of their statements.

A decade ago, I argued that one of the risks of Trump’s rise was that it would bring such voices closer to the party’s mainstream. At the time, I did not view Tucker Carlson in those terms. Trump himself clearly does not hold antisemitic views. He is surrounded by advisers who take these issues seriously and, at key moments, has pushed back against such rhetoric.

Whatever one’s views of President Trump on other matters, it is important to acknowledge that he and his administration have been outspoken in confronting antisemitism. His methods are certainly open to debate. I am not convinced that cutting billions in research funding to institutions such as Harvard is the right approach.

At the same time, it is fair to ask what the Biden administration did to address the rise of antisemitism at Harvard, Columbia, and elsewhere. Credit should be given where warranted, recognizing that beneficial outcomes can often carry substantial downsides.

TEVANUA, WHERE ACCESS MEETS NATURE

I read about this interesting, important initiative earlier today from Hillel Fuld …

For many people, the simple act of walking along a beach or hiking a trail remains out of reach. Tevanua seeks to change that, restoring access to nature for people with mobility disabilities through a nationwide network of shared, all-terrain mobility devices. With a simple app-based system, users can unlock the outdoors, moving beyond paved paths into the landscapes that define Israel’s natural beauty.

The need is vast. In Israel alone, roughly 500,000 people live with mobility disabilities, many effectively excluded from natural spaces. Blending innovation with social purpose, Tevanua offers a new model of inclusion: one that replaces limitation with independence, and isolation with participation. Supported by donors and public partners, the initiative aims not only to transform lives, but to redefine what accessibility can look like on a national scale.

Here’s their website to learn more: https://www.tevanua.com/

A WORTHWHILE READ

The Cost of Selective Outrage at Central Synagogue— “Hiding behind the 501(c) status ... is as insulting as it is embarrassing.” A congregant walks away, accusing clergy of treating antisemitism as a partisan talking point, by Daniel Mael.

BUSINESS

Astrix Security

Cisco is reportedly in talks to acquire Israeli cybersecurity startup Astrix Security for between $250 million and $350 million, according to a report published late Friday by The Information. Founded in 2021 by CEO Alon Jackson and CTO Idan Gur, both alumni of the IDF’s Hatzlot intelligence officer training program and Unit 8200, Astrix initially focused on application security. The company has since shifted toward securing non-human identities inside organizations, including the growing category of AI agents.

The reported talks come as large technology companies move more aggressively to address the security risks created by enterprise AI adoption. Astrix’s software is designed to help companies monitor, manage, and secure machine identities, an area drawing increased attention as businesses deploy more automated systems and AI-driven tools. To date, Astrix has raised $85 million, and according to the report, its last funding round in 2024 valued the company at $200 million. Its investors include Anthology, the partnership between Menlo Ventures and Anthropic, as well as Workday Ventures, Bessemer, CRV, and F2.

For Cisco, a deal would fit into a broader strategy of expanding beyond its traditional strength in data networking and building out a stronger cybersecurity portfolio. In recent years the company has made several acquisitions in adjacent areas, including Israeli cloud security firm Lightspin in 2023 and San Francisco-based Robust Intelligence in 2024, a company founded by Israeli entrepreneur Yaron Singer and focused on AI security. Neither Astrix nor Cisco commented on the report. The reported negotiations also come in a week of heightened attention to Israeli tech M&A, after The Information separately reported on talks involving AI21 and cloud computing company Nebius.

Fibrotex Technologies

Fibrotex Technologies, a Petah Tikva-based maker of advanced camouflage systems, is in talks to sell a stake in the company at a valuation of roughly $1 billion, according to an exclusive report in Calcalist. The family-owned company, controlled by Martin and Adi Blum, has hired investment bank Jefferies to run discussions with both strategic and financial investors. The move comes as defense companies continue to benefit from surging global demand tied to rising geopolitical tensions and expanding military procurement.

Fibrotex specializes in developing and manufacturing multi-spectral camouflage systems designed to conceal soldiers, vehicles, installations, and command posts from a wide range of detection tools, including thermal cameras, night-vision systems, radar, and other advanced sensors. The company also produces camouflage solutions for tanks and armored vehicles, thermal-concealment materials, electromagnetic radiation-absorbing sheets, and personal camouflage suits for elite military units.

According to market estimates cited in the report, Fibrotex generated between $130 million and $150 million in revenue in 2025, with EBITDA in the tens of millions of dollars, while 2026 is expected to be significantly stronger. The overwhelming majority of its sales are to the U.S. military and its various branches.

Founded originally as a technical textile company by Eliezer “Leo” Blum, an Austrian-born immigrant who arrived in Israel from South America in the early 1960s, Fibrotex gradually transformed into a defense specialist focused on camouflage technology. The company is now considered a global leader in a field that is growing alongside the spread of drones and increasingly sophisticated detection sensors.

Fibrotex operates in about 20 countries and has supplied more than 250,000 systems worldwide, with customers including the armed forces of the United States, Spain, France, Lithuania, Britain, the Netherlands, Finland, and countries in Southeast Asia. Its ability to control the full production chain, from raw materials to finished products, has helped set it apart in a rapidly expanding market.

Infinidat

Lenovo has completed its acquisition of Israeli enterprise storage company Infinidat, marking the Chinese computing giant’s first acquisition in Israel. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. As part of the transaction, Infinidat will operate as a business unit within Lenovo’s Infrastructure Solutions Group, and the acquisition is expected to lead to the establishment of a Lenovo development center in Israel. All 500 of Infinidat’s employees, including roughly 300 in Israel, are expected to remain in their positions, with Lenovo planning a significant expansion of the local operation.

Founded in 2011 by storage industry veteran Moshe Yanai, Infinidat built its business around high-performance enterprise storage systems designed for resilience, cybersecurity, and demanding mission-critical workloads. Lenovo said the acquisition strengthens its position in enterprise storage at a time when demand is rising for infrastructure that can support artificial intelligence, analytics, and other data-intensive applications. Infinidat CEO Phil Bullinger said joining Lenovo would allow the company to accelerate investment in research and development while opening new opportunities for customers, as Lenovo moves to deepen its capabilities in high-end data infrastructure.

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TODAY IN JEWISH HISTORY

General Eisenhower Visits Ohrdruf Concentration Camp

On the afternoon of April 12, 1945, eighty-one years ago today, General Dwight D. Eisenhower, Supreme Commander of the Allied Expeditionary Forces in Europe, flew into a small airfield near Gotha, Germany. He had not known the site he was about to inspect existed just eight days earlier. Eisenhower was met by Major General Walton Walker, commander of XX Corps, and joined by Generals Omar Bradley and George S. Patton, commander of the Third Army, whose troops had stumbled upon Ohrdruf on April 4.

The location was Ohrdruf, a subcamp of Buchenwald, code-named Außenlager S III. Established in November 1944, it supplied forced labor for the construction of tunnels and a communications bunker beneath nearby Mühlberg Castle, part of a last-ditch effort to create an emergency headquarters for Hitler in the event that Berlin fell.

By late March 1945, its prisoner population had reached nearly 12,000, including Russians, Poles, Hungarian Jews, Frenchmen, Czechs, Italians, and others. As American forces closed in during the first days of April, the SS evacuated most of the prisoners on death marches toward Buchenwald; those too sick or weak to walk were shot where they lay.

When soldiers of the 4th Armored Division and the 89th Infantry Division entered the camp on April 4, they discovered piles of naked corpses, some covered with lime, and others partially incinerated on pyres. It was the first Nazi concentration camp liberated by the United States Army.

An Austrian-Jewish survivor led the generals on a tour of the camp. Army Signal Corps photographers and a Stars and Stripes reporter followed close behind, recording every moment. The survivor showed Eisenhower the camp gallows, where prisoners had been hanged for infractions as minor as stealing a potato. He demonstrated the torture methods the SS had used, namely prisoners suspended by their wrists with their arms tied behind their backs until their shoulders dislocated.

The generals were led to a shed stacked with roughly thirty emaciated, naked corpses. Patton, a man who had witnessed the bloodiest combat of the war, refused to enter the shed; he went behind a building and vomited. Bradley stood ashen-faced. Eisenhower, his face frozen white, forced himself to examine every corner of the camp. They were taken to burial pits where charred remains of prisoners, stacked in alternating layers of bodies and wood, had been set alight in a hasty attempt to destroy the evidence.

The stench was overpowering; soldiers later recalled they could smell the camp long before they could see it. At one point, a GI accidentally bumped into a former Nazi guard who had been posing as a prisoner; from sheer nerves, the soldier began to giggle. Eisenhower stared at him icily. “Still having trouble hating them?” he said. That evening, back at headquarters, Eisenhower still looked, in the words of a staff officer, “sick and very angry.” Patton poured him a stiff drink.

Eisenhower said he could not understand the mentality that would compel people to do such things. Later that night, word reached him that President Roosevelt had died that afternoon in Warm Springs, Georgia, a coincidence of timing so cruel that it seemed designed by a malevolent screenwriter. The man who had sent Eisenhower to Europe was gone; the evidence of what that war had really been about lay smoldering in the pits of Ohrdruf.

Eisenhower’s response in the days that followed was immediate, deliberate, and historic. He turned to his fellow generals and said the words that would be quoted for the next eight decades:

I want every American unit not actually in the front lines to see this place. We are told that the American soldier does not know what he is fighting for. Now, at least, he will know what he is fighting against.

On April 19th, one week after his visit, Eisenhower wrote to General George C. Marshall, insisting that reporters, dignitaries, and members of Congress be brought to the liberated camps to bear witness. “The visual evidence and the verbal testimony of starvation, cruelty and bestiality were so overpowering as to leave me a bit sick,” he wrote to Marshall. “I made the visit deliberately, in order to be in a position to give first-hand evidence of these things if ever, in the future, there develops a tendency to charge these allegations merely to ‘propaganda.’”

Marshall acted swiftly, organizing congressional delegations that visited Buchenwald and Dachau within days. Eisenhower also ordered that German civilians from the surrounding towns be compelled to walk through the camps and see what had been done in their name. In the town of Ohrdruf itself, after being forced to tour the camp and bury the dead, the mayor and his wife went home and hanged themselves.

The photographs and film footage taken at Ohrdruf by the Army Signal Corps were later introduced as evidence at the Nuremberg trials, and the raw footage, which was shaky, silent, almost unbearable to watch, remains among the most important documentary records of the 20th century. Eisenhower kept the photographs from Ohrdruf in the den of his home in Gettysburg for the rest of his life, as a private reminder, long after he had become president, of the day he saw what human beings were capable of doing to one another, and of his own decision that the world must never be allowed to forget.