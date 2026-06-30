AI, Energy, and the Future of Israel’s Tech Ecosystem — A Conversation with Devora Mason

Marc Schulman speaks with Devora Mason, a Canadian-Israeli tech and capital strategist whose career has moved from Jerusalem’s startup scene to venture capital, infrastructure, and AI-driven investment. Mason discusses her new venture, Acadia Green, which focuses on the physical infrastructure behind artificial intelligence: data centers, energy, and the capital needed to build them.
The conversation ranges widely: why AI is becoming an energy and sovereignty issue, why family offices are looking for direct access to infrastructure deals, and why Israel remains central to the technologies that power data centers even when most of the projects are abroad. Marc and Devora also discuss the shift of talent from Jerusalem to Tel Aviv, the decline in foreign delegations since the war, the challenges facing women founders in Israeli tech, and the broader question of whether AI represents a new industrial revolution—or something far more disruptive.